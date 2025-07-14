Discover the magic of Orcas Island: the ultimate PNW getaway

One of the most exciting adventures that you can experience while visiting the PNW is a trip to the San Juan Islands. Famous for its lush greenery, picturesque views, and most importantly, orcas, this area holds a special place in my heart. This past May, my husband and I had the opportunity to stop by the Worldmark Deer Harbor hotel for a glorious two nights. Here’s everything we did to make the most of our trip.

Getting to Orcas Island

My husband and I drove from the Seattle area up to Anacortes port, where we took a ferry up to Friday Harbor. Do yourself a favor and make sure that you get a reservation for the ferry, since there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to sneak on in the stand-by line. This must be done two or three months in advance. Since we didn’t have a reservation, we ended up having to wait in line an extra three hours before making it onto the ferry, so it ended up being a pretty late night for us. The ferry to Friday Harbor is a good eighty minutes or so since it made a few stops to other islands before it got to our final destination. Fortunately, the rest of the trip went without hiccups!

Recommended Videos

Whatever you do, make sure to be prepared for any kind of weather. It’s often rainy or foggy, so don’t forget to bring a rain jacket and an extra sweater. Also, be prepared for limited wifi and cell connectivity.

Where to stay at Orcas Island

There are so many amazing places to stay at the San Juan Islands, including the Rosario Resort and Outlook Inn, but we had the pleasure of staying at the Worldmark Deer Harbor location. This is a timeshare resort operated by Wyndham Destinations, including studio, one, two, and three bedroom suites with kitchens or kitchenettes, and a seasonal pool and fitness center. Personally, we enjoyed the private deck with a hot tub, which had a great view of the sea, as well as the gas fireplace, which added so much romance to the occasion. The staff was particularly friendly and helpful, especially during check-in since we came in so late.

Where to eat at Orcas Island

During our two days at Orcas, we ate a wide variety of delicious foods. As you can imagine, seafood was a staple, but there are lots of other kinds of restaurants, too. After getting off the boat, we enjoyed a pizza from Island Pie, which we were able to get delivered to our room even though Island Pie doesn’t usually deliver (it’s right down the road, so the staff there just dropped it at the front desk for us). It was the perfect conclusion for a long day of travel.

In the morning, we drove right back to Friday Harbor for breakfast at Harmony Hive Bistro. This cute cafe serves an excellent gluten free waffle, and some of the best Chai you’ve ever had in your life. We met the owner, Holly Dennis, who has operated this bistro for about two years now — and she’s loving it! We can’t wait to visit again. This area is great for souvenirs, and if you want to do some more shopping, head to Eastsound.

Another favorite was an ocean-side bar and grill named The Madrona in downtown Eastsound. This establishment had what I like to call fancy comfort food, and it didn’t disappoint. We tried the steamed clams and the lobster bisque, but they also have a variety of sandwiches, and even fish and chips.

What to do at Orcas Island

Even though it’s an island, there’s plenty to do on Orcas. The most exciting thing has to be the whale and orca tours. We didn’t get to go this trip because it was still pretty gloomy in May, but if you’re planning to come to Orcas Island in the summer, you should have no problems booking a tour. According to locals, Outer Island Excursions and Deer Harbor Charters are the best.

If that’s a bit too adventurous for your crew, don’t worry. There’s still plenty to do on Orcas. My favorite on-island activity was visiting Moran State Park (although you shouldn’t miss Deception Pass, either). This state park was originally the estate of Robert Moran, who was a mayor in Seattle and also a shipbuilder. His mansion, built in 1906, is now the Rosario Resort. While the resort is still privately run, Moran gave a lot of the land to the state of Washington in 1921 for recreational use. This park has a few stunning waterfalls (I highly recommend going to Cascade Falls and Rustic Falls).

My favorite part our visit was the trip up Mount Constitution, where there is a historic observation tower. This is the highest point on the island, and on a clear day, you can even see into Canada! My phone briefly connected to a Canadian cell tower, too.

You can also rent bikes, kayaks, or other boat tours during your stay. For the golfers out there, Orcas Island Golf promises a great afternoon. There are also plenty of cute farms in the area that sell everything from honey to soaps. Overall, our weekend away at Orcas Island was a charming getaway full of adventure. This opportunity was just what we needed to unplug for a little while.