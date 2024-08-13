Looking for fun things to do in Seattle? Check out this list

Seattle has plenty to offer, especially for those looking to indulge in luxury. From exquisite dining to exclusive tours, here are the top experiences that will make your visit unforgettable.

1. Stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

First things first: your hotel! For the ultimate in luxury accommodation, the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is the place to be. Right in the heart of downtown, just steps from Pike Place Market, this five-star hotel offers views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains. Guests can enjoy the infinity pool, world-class spa, and exquisite dining at Goldfinch Tavern.

Recommended Videos

2. Dine at Canlis

Canlis is an iconic fine dining restaurant in Seattle. Situated on the north shore of Lake Union, this award-winning establishment has been serving exceptional Pacific Northwest cuisine for decades. The menu features locally sourced ingredients, masterfully crafted into culinary works of art. The atmosphere is both sophisticated and inviting, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning lake views.

3. Tour Chihuly Garden and Glass

Dale Chihuly’s glass art is nothing short of spectacular, and a tour of Chihuly Garden and Glass offers a unique opportunity to appreciate his work up close. Located next to the Space Needle, this exhibition includes indoor galleries, an outdoor garden, and the stunning Glasshouse, which features a 100-foot-long sculpture.

4. Helicopter tour of the city

Experience Seattle from a new perspective with a private helicopter tour. Soar above the city’s iconic landmarks, including the Space Needle, the Seattle Great Wheel, and the waterfront.

5. Explore the Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) offers an extensive collection of contemporary and classic art. Enhance your visit with a guided tour, which provides deeper insights into the museum’s highlights and allows for a more personalized experience. Don’t miss the adjacent Olympic Sculpture Park, where art and nature beautifully converge.

6. Yacht charter on Puget Sound

Experience the beauty of Seattle’s waterfront with a private yacht charter on Puget Sound. Enjoy the scenic views of the city skyline, spot local wildlife, and perhaps even anchor at a secluded cove for a picnic. A yacht charter offers a luxurious and intimate way to explore the stunning waters of the Pacific Northwest, complete with personalized service and top-notch amenities.

7. Shopping in Bellevue

For a high-end shopping experience, take a short drive to Bellevue. The Bellevue Collection features luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. and Burberry. After a day of retail therapy, treat yourself to a gourmet meal at one of the upscale restaurants in the area, such as Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi, which offers panoramic views and great dining.

8. Visit the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)

Immerse yourself in music, pop culture, and science fiction at the Museum of Pop Culture. Designed by Frank Gehry, the museum’s architecture is as fascinating as its exhibits. Explore interactive displays, legendary music memorabilia, and iconic artifacts from your favorite films and TV shows.

9. Day trip to Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park offers stunning landscapes, including waterfalls, meadows, and alpine scenery. Arrange for a private tour to explore the park’s natural wonders with the expertise of a knowledgeable guide. Enjoy a gourmet picnic lunch surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

10. Visit the Space Needle

No trip to Seattle is complete without visiting the Space Needle, which offers panoramic views of the city, Puget Sound, and the surrounding mountains. Take the elevator to the observation deck for a breathtaking perspective, or dine at the rotating SkyCity restaurant for a meal with a view.

11. Take a trip to Pike Place Market

Pike Place Market is a Seattle staple! Stroll through the market’s stalls, where you can find everything from fresh seafood and local produce to handmade crafts and artisanal goods. Don’t forget to visit the famous Gum Wall, a quirky and colorful attraction that’s become a favorite photo spot.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Seattle?

The best time to visit Seattle is from late June to early September when the weather is warm and dry, perfect for outdoor activities and sightseeing.

What is the most famous thing in Seattle?

The most famous landmark in Seattle is the Space Needle. Built for the 1962 World’s Fair, it offers stunning panoramic views of the city, Puget Sound, and the surrounding mountains.

How long should my Seattle trip be?

The ideal length for a trip to Seattle depends on your interests and what you want to experience. A three to four-day trip allows you to explore the city’s major attractions, enjoy its renowned dining scene, and take a day trip to nearby natural wonders like Mount Rainier. For a more leisurely experience, a week-long stay provides plenty of time to fully immerse yourself in everything Seattle has to offer.