Why Seattle should be on your summer bucket list

In a recent report by Kayak, Seattle has emerged as the top summer travel destination in the United States, based on an analysis of flight search data for dates between May 24 and September 3. This vibrant city in the Pacific Northwest has captured the attention of travelers everywhere, outpacing other popular locales in search volume.

Despite the average cost of summer tickets to Seattle being $455, making it the second most expensive destination after Honolulu, Hawaii, Seattle’s popularity is unaffected. From its breathtaking natural landscapes to its fun urban attractions, here are four reasons why Seattle has become the country’s number one summer travel destination.

Recommended Videos

1. Gorgeous natural scenery

The city of Seattle is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. Seattle sees far less rain in the summer months, making it the perfect time to explore iconic outdoor landmarks. Mount Rainier, towering in the distance, provides the perfect setting for hikers and nature enthusiasts. If kayaking or sailing is more your speed, then you may want to explore the sparkling waters of Puget Sound. Parks like Discovery Park and Green Lake offer urban escapes for travelers looking to stay in the city.

2. Incredible cuisine

Seattle’s world-famous culinary scene alone draws in thousands of visitors every year. Renowned for its fresh seafood, Seattle offers delicacies like wild-caught Salmon, Dungeness crab, and oysters. Pike Place Market is a must-see, bustling with vendors selling everything from freshly made jams and cheeses to pastries straight out of the oven. Seattle also boasts a strong farm-to-table movement, with many restaurants prioritizing locally sourced ingredients.

3. Outdoor festivals and events

Seattle comes alive in the summertime with outdoor festivals and events that celebrate the city’s vibrant culture. Seafair, which is the largest summer celebration, features parades, hydroplane races, and the exciting Blue Angels air show. Music lovers can head over to Bumbershoot, one of North America’s largest arts and music festivals. Additionally, events like the Capitol Hill Block Party and outdoor movie nights in various parks ensure there’s always something fun to do when celebrating summer in the city.

4. Alluring urban attractions

The city’s urban attractions offer a dynamic mix of experiences that are perfect for summertime exploration. The Space Needle, with its iconic design and panoramic views, is one of the most popular attractions to visit during the warm summer months. For even more views, the Seattle Great Wheel on the waterfront provides a fun ride with spectacular city and water views. If you want a taste of culture, then you can immerse yourself in the local arts scene with events such as the Seattle International Film Festival, outdoor concerts at the Woodland Park Zoo, and numerous art galleries and museums such as the Seattle Art Museum and the Museum of Pop Culture.

Editors' Recommendations