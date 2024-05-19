 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

4 reasons why Seattle is Kayak’s No. 1 summer travel destination

Why Seattle should be on your summer bucket list

By
Seattle
Veronika_Andrews / Pixabay

In a recent report by Kayak, Seattle has emerged as the top summer travel destination in the United States, based on an analysis of flight search data for dates between May 24 and September 3. This vibrant city in the Pacific Northwest has captured the attention of travelers everywhere, outpacing other popular locales in search volume. 

Despite the average cost of summer tickets to Seattle being $455, making it the second most expensive destination after Honolulu, Hawaii, Seattle’s popularity is unaffected. From its breathtaking natural landscapes to its fun urban attractions, here are four reasons why Seattle has become the country’s number one summer travel destination.

Recommended Videos

1. Gorgeous natural scenery

Mount Rainier
bones64 / Pixabay

The city of Seattle is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. Seattle sees far less rain in the summer months, making it the perfect time to explore iconic outdoor landmarks. Mount Rainier, towering in the distance, provides the perfect setting for hikers and nature enthusiasts. If kayaking or sailing is more your speed, then you may want to explore the sparkling waters of Puget Sound. Parks like Discovery Park and Green Lake offer urban escapes for travelers looking to stay in the city. 

Related

2. Incredible cuisine

Pike Place Market
12019 / Pixabay

Seattle’s world-famous culinary scene alone draws in thousands of visitors every year. Renowned for its fresh seafood, Seattle offers delicacies like wild-caught Salmon, Dungeness crab, and oysters. Pike Place Market is a must-see, bustling with vendors selling everything from freshly made jams and cheeses to pastries straight out of the oven. Seattle also boasts a strong farm-to-table movement, with many restaurants prioritizing locally sourced ingredients.

3. Outdoor festivals and events

Seattle
InfiniteThought / Pixabay

Seattle comes alive in the summertime with outdoor festivals and events that celebrate the city’s vibrant culture. Seafair, which is the largest summer celebration, features parades, hydroplane races, and the exciting Blue Angels air show. Music lovers can head over to Bumbershoot, one of North America’s largest arts and music festivals. Additionally, events like the Capitol Hill Block Party and outdoor movie nights in various parks ensure there’s always something fun to do when celebrating summer in the city.

4. Alluring urban attractions

Seattle
flexpoint / Pixabay

The city’s urban attractions offer a dynamic mix of experiences that are perfect for summertime exploration. The Space Needle, with its iconic design and panoramic views, is one of the most popular attractions to visit during the warm summer months. For even more views, the Seattle Great Wheel on the waterfront provides a fun ride with spectacular city and water views. If you want a taste of culture, then you can immerse yourself in the local arts scene with events such as the Seattle International Film Festival, outdoor concerts at the Woodland Park Zoo, and numerous art galleries and museums such as the Seattle Art Museum and the Museum of Pop Culture.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Go on a dream trip: These are the best places to visit in May
Where should you vacation in May?
Nantucket lighthouse and daffodils

Nantucket, Massachusetts ruthiejmiller via Unsplash

In May, the weather’s sweet, and the prices are reasonable, giving you abundant travel options. In the Northern Hemisphere, the world awakens from its winter slumber, birds sing, and nature blooms, creating a rejuvenating mood. 

Read more
When is the best time to visit Italy? This is when you should go
Want to visit Italy? This is when you should go
Evening light over Venice canal

Venice, Italy Federico Beccari via Unsplash

On a visit to Italy, there’s almost too much to see and do. If you’re a car enthusiast, a guided trip through the Ferrari museums in Maranello or Modena offers a singular experience. For a mix of historic charm and coastal refreshment, the Amalfi Coast delivers in spades. Then there’s the cuisine, from pizza Napoletana in Naples to sweet Tiramisu in Venice. 

Read more
You’ll soon need a visa to visit this incredible country
Be sure to add getting a visa into your travel plans for this country
Panoramic view of Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Mike Swigunski via Unsplash

When you want to experience it all, Brazil delivers in every way. Take in the views of Rio de Janeiro, with its mix of mountains and cityscapes. Sample flavorful, satisfying cuisine like Vatapá stew, containing shrimp, ground peanuts, coconut milk, and herbs. For wildlife enthusiasts, the Atlantic Forest contains nearly 900 bird species.

Read more