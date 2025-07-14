 Skip to main content
Study reveals the top celebrity-owned restaurants, and Ramsay didn’t make the cut

The best celeb-owned restaurant in North America isn’t who you’d expect

When it comes to dining at celebrity-owned restaurants, star power doesn’t always equal stellar food. A new study by CasinoReviews.net ranked the best celebrity-owned restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, and the results may surprise you. Despite their big names, Gordon Ramsay, Sandra Bullock, and Travis Barker didn’t even crack the top 20.

The study scored restaurants based on Tripadvisor ratings, the percentage of positive reviews (4 stars or higher), average cost of a two-course meal and drink, and Instagram hashtag popularity. The goal? To spotlight which celebrity-backed spots actually deliver high-quality food and experiences, and which might be coasting on fame alone.

Topping the list is Adelina in Detroit, owned by Top Chef star Fabio Viviani. Known for its elevated Italian-Mediterranean fare, house-made pastas, and premium meats, Adelina sets the gold standard for celeb dining. Garde Manger in Montreal by Chuck Hughes came in second, while Eem in Portland, a creative Thai-BBQ cocktail spot by Earl Ninsom, secured third.

Even Robert De Niro got some love. His famed Nobu Malibu ranked fifth overall, making it the highest-placing restaurant owned by a Hollywood A-lister.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay, despite having five entries in the study, didn’t manage to make the top 20. Sandra Bullock’s cozy Austin café, Walton’s Fancy and Staple, came in at No. 23, and Travis Barker’s Crossroads in L.A. landed somewhere in the top 30.

The top 10 celebrity-owned restaurants in North America

  1. Adelina by Fabio Vivani, Detroit
  2. Garde Manger by Chuck Hughes, Montreal
  3. Eem by Earl Ninsom, Portland
  4. Nic & Norman’s by Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero, Louisville
  5. Nobu Malibu by Robert De Niro, Los Angeles
  6. Leona’s Sushi House by Evan Ross, Los Angeles
  7. Mermaid Oyster Bar by Zach Braff, New York City
  8. Momosan Ramen & Sake by Masaharu Morimoto, New York City
  9. Tavernetta by Jennifer Jasinski, Denver
  10. The Purple Pig by Chef Tony Mantuano, Chicago
