London’s Twenty8 NoMad makes hotel dining feel cool again

Hotel restaurants don’t exactly have the best rep. They’re often the place you end up, not the place you’re excited to go. Bland décor, overpriced Caesar salads, and a vibe that screams “conference break” more than “let’s make a night of it.” But every now and then, a hotel spot completely flips the script. Enter Twenty8 NoMad, the stylish restaurant tucked inside the equally chic NoMad London, a Hilton hotel nestled right across from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

I was in London on vacation when I decided to check it out, and let’s just say, I wasn’t prepared for how cool this place actually is. Located in the heart of the 91-room boutique hotel, Twenty8 NoMad brings a fresh, upscale twist to classic New York cuisine, served up in a space that feels more like a trendy Manhattan loft than your average hotel dining room.

First impressions

The moment I stepped into Twenty8 NoMad, I knew this wasn’t your average hotel dining room. The space was bright and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows, lush greenery, and even full trees growing right in the middle of the restaurant. Soft carpets underfoot and low-hanging lights gave the room a cozy, welcoming feel, and our corner table offered the perfect view of the entire restaurant.

The crowd was a laid-back mix of hotel guests and fellow travelers. No particular type, just people who clearly appreciated good food and good vibes. And the staff? Absolutely stellar. They were warm, attentive, and impressively knowledgeable without ever feeling overbearing.

The food

Twenty8 NoMad’s menu is a love letter to New York, reimagined with the finesse of a classic French brasserie. Familiar favorites are elevated with global influences and creative twists, making each dish feel both nostalgic and new. From the moment we opened the menu, it was clear this wasn’t just about eating, it was about the experience.

We kicked things off with cocktails, and I couldn’t resist the Strawberry Vesper Martini, a blend of Plymouth Gin, Grey Goose Vodka, Lillet Blanc, and strawberry, served half in a chilled glass with the other half kept cold on ice. It was elegant, vibrant, and set the tone for the meal.

For starters, we shared oysters, crispy artichokes, and the standout of the night: West Country mussels in a fragrant green curry broth with warm roti for dipping. My partner declared them the best mussels he’s ever had, and I had to agree. We even ordered extra roti to soak up every last drop of the sauce.

For mains, I had the Truffle Chicken Breast, which was melt-in-your-mouth tender and perfectly seasoned – hands down the best chicken I’ve ever eaten. The Lobster Pasta was rich but balanced, and the Steak Frites came with a dipping sauce so good I’m still thinking about it.

Then came dessert. First up was the towering Samoa Sundae, packed with full cookies and dripping with caramel. But the real showstopper was their signature “Pretzel,” which is an ice cream pretzel rolled in crushed pretzel bits and chocolate, then flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen. I’ve never seen anything like it, and if you’re only getting one thing Twenty8 Nomad, this should be it. The staff told us people literally come just for this dessert, and I believe it.

The verdict

Twenty8 NoMad absolutely lives up to the hype and then some. From the stylish setting to the thoughtful service and truly standout food, this is the kind of place that makes you rethink everything you thought you knew about hotel dining. It’s definitely worth the splurge, and I’d go back in a heartbeat.

I’d recommend it to couples looking for a romantic night out, business travelers wanting a memorable meal, or locals in search of something special in Covent Garden. While it’s likely family-friendly, the vibe leans more quiet and refined, making it best for those looking for a luxurious night out. If you’re in London and want to treat yourself, Twenty8 NoMad is your spot.