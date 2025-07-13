 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

20 dreamy U.S. sunset spots travelers say you need to see

Where to catch the best sunsets in America

By
Puerto Escondido
Puerto Escondido Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez via Unsplash / Unsplash

New data collected from premium car rental company, SIXT, revealed 20 of the best spots across the U.S. to watch the sunset, ranking over 200 locations by popularity and environmental quality. The newly published research, which analyzed data based on search trends, social media data, and air quality metrics like pollution and visibility, found some top sunset locations that might surprise you. These top locations offer vivid views, from Virginia to Hawaii. These sunset destinations were also considered based on general search interest, independent of sunset-related terms.

Calcite Springs in Wyoming ranked #1 in the nation for sunsets, delivering a show of deep canyon blues, golden skies, and crystal-clear air. Coming in second place was another west-coast destination: Skagit Valley, Washington. Skagit Valley draws over 10,000 monthly Google searches and delivers stunning sunset views. From early July to late September, this top destination offers an untouched, peaceful feel to watch the sun go down. Two Hawaii destinations are ranked in third and fourth place: Kilauea Crater and Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea Crater, located on the Big Island, offers a dramatic sunset view, delivering a hidden gem for travelers visiting between April and September.

Recommended Videos

Other top rankings in the top 10 for best sunset spots in the U.S. include:

  • Ranked #5: Jenne Farm, Washington
  • Ranked #6: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
  • Ranked #7: Penn Cove, Washington
  • Ranked #8: Au Stable Light Station, Michigan
  • Ranked #9: Paradise Meadow, Washington
  • Ranked #10: Inspiration Point, Wyoming

Ranking in spots 11 through 20 are several other destinations in Wyoming, Michigan, Hawaii, and Virginia.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

These two U.S. airports rank among the world’s most beautiful
Main Terminal, PDX

While air travel focuses on covering long distances quickly, a beautiful airport can elevate the experience. Plain, concrete terminals can feel drab and boring, and only add to the strain of long travel days. However, open spaces inspired by nature can feel like a resort, helping you recharge and explore before your connection.

Recently, the Prix Versailles — a series of architectural competitions — released its list of “The Most Beautiful Airports in the World”, and two U.S. airports were among the winners. Here’s why.

Read more
Data shows that this country is the best for outdoor travel—and it’s no surprise
Not sure where to go on vacation? Here's why you should try Australia
Adelaide, Australia

Australia is such a special place, and if you've never had the chance to visit, this might just be your best excuse. The outdoor apparel brand, KÜHL, has just announced the top country for outdoor travel in their Global Outdoor Destination Index. This study analyzed 183 countries across twelve metrics across four key categories: adventure opportunities, landscape richness, nature preservation, and comfort and peace. Australia came out on top with a score of 52/100, with the United States right behind with a score of 49/100.

Oded Gross, from KÜHL, comments, “Explorers today are driven by more than just scenic views—they want immersion, movement, and connection with the land. Our Global Outdoor Destination Index helps travelers find not just beautiful places, but the best-equipped ones to truly explore.” According to them, Australia is just the place to find the best adventure around. Here's why Australia is the best country for outdoor travel in 2025.

Read more
This country is Europe’s top spot for work-life balance, study says
Ireland takes the top spot
People walking on street in Dublin, Ireland

If you’re dreaming of escaping long hours and weekend work, Ireland might just be your ideal destination. According to Remote’s newly released Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025, Ireland ranked as the number one country in Europe for work-life balance.

The study evaluated the world’s 60 largest economies based on factors like statutory annual leave, access to healthcare, public safety, and average weekly working hours. Globally, Wellington, New Zealand took the top spot, but Europe’s crown went to Ireland, specifically Dublin, with a life-work balance score of 81.17 out of 100.

Read more