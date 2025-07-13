20 dreamy U.S. sunset spots travelers say you need to see

New data collected from premium car rental company, SIXT, revealed 20 of the best spots across the U.S. to watch the sunset, ranking over 200 locations by popularity and environmental quality. The newly published research, which analyzed data based on search trends, social media data, and air quality metrics like pollution and visibility, found some top sunset locations that might surprise you. These top locations offer vivid views, from Virginia to Hawaii. These sunset destinations were also considered based on general search interest, independent of sunset-related terms.

Calcite Springs in Wyoming ranked #1 in the nation for sunsets, delivering a show of deep canyon blues, golden skies, and crystal-clear air. Coming in second place was another west-coast destination: Skagit Valley, Washington. Skagit Valley draws over 10,000 monthly Google searches and delivers stunning sunset views. From early July to late September, this top destination offers an untouched, peaceful feel to watch the sun go down. Two Hawaii destinations are ranked in third and fourth place: Kilauea Crater and Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea Crater, located on the Big Island, offers a dramatic sunset view, delivering a hidden gem for travelers visiting between April and September.

Other top rankings in the top 10 for best sunset spots in the U.S. include:

Ranked #5: Jenne Farm, Washington

Ranked #6: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Ranked #7: Penn Cove, Washington

Ranked #8: Au Stable Light Station, Michigan

Ranked #9: Paradise Meadow, Washington

Ranked #10: Inspiration Point, Wyoming

Ranking in spots 11 through 20 are several other destinations in Wyoming, Michigan, Hawaii, and Virginia.