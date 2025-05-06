 Skip to main content
The Buck Wild Hummer Tour is the perfect way to see the Grand Canyon sunset

Don't miss this tour if you're short on time at the Grand Canyon

By
Grand Canyon Sunset
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The sheer size of Grand Canyon National Park, which spans over 1,900 square miles, means you’ll need more than just a few days to explore everything in this stunning natural formation — known as one of the world’s seven natural wonders. Some dedicated hikers spend weeks to months exploring the endless hikes throughout the canyon, but you don’t necessarily need to take a week of PTO to see the canyon’s beauty.

If you’re only visiting the Grand Canyon for a few days (or even just one day), the Buck Wild Hummer Tour is the perfect way to experience the can’t-miss spots and see a stunning, one-of-a-kind sunset. Here’s what you’ll experience in a three-hour Buck Wild Signature Sunset Tour.

Starting your journey

Buck Wild Hummer Tour
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Your three-hour experience starts with a pick-up in your tour vehicle, which can accommodate several groups of people. The timing of your journey depends on the sunset estimate for the day, which is timed perfectly to allow the experience to end right after the sun goes down (you don’t want to be out in the Grand Canyon in the dark).

My hotel pick-up in the Hummer was around 4:15 p.m., which was timed perfectly for sunset around 7 p.m. You may also stop at a few other lodges and hotels to pick up other groups before you head into the Grand Canyon. Along the way, our tour guide shared interesting facts and history about the canyon and told us where we’d be stopping along our journey.

Pipe Creek Vista

Pipe Creek Vista
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The first stop along our Buck Wild Hummer tour was Pipe Creek Vista, the first pullout stop as you head east on Desert View Drive. Pipe Creek Vista is an excellent overlook for a comprehensive canyon view. While this isn’t the biggest view of the canyon, it offers views of the rim and is a fantastic introduction (if you haven’t already seen it). Be prepared to be stunned by how deep and wide the canyon is. Here, you can truly see why the Grand Canyon deserves the title of one of the world’s seven natural wonders. At each stop, our tour guide allowed us to ask questions and explore individually for a few minutes (and capture stunning photos).

At the Pipe Creek Vista stop, our guide also pointed out the Utah Juniper, one of the area’s most prevalent trees. Native to the southwest U.S., I found this tree especially interesting due to its curved root system. I learned that the Utah Juniper is a highly slow-growing tree, which can live upward of 1,000 years. Looking closely, you can find these trees everywhere throughout the area. The curved root system gives the tree more stability and allows it to withstand high winds. Later on, at the next stop, our tour guide pointed out even more of these trees (which are so impressively wide).

Grand View Point

Grand View Point
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The next stop on our Buck Wild Hummer Tour was Grand View Point, a popular spot along the South Rim for a panoramic view of the Grand Canyon. From here, you’ll see hikers on the The Grandview Trail, a steep hike that goes deep into the canyon. The Grandview Trail has a rich history, originally constructed in the late 1800s for copper mining operations.

As we explored the Grand View Point area, our tour guide had us look closely on the ground for tiny green specks. If you look hard enough, you can find these small green specks, which are oxidized pieces of copper. If you take some time to look around, you’ll find malachite and azurite all throughout the area (copper ore minerals). I found this part especially interesting! As you drive through the various stops, keep a close eye out for elk and deer along the sides of the forest. I spotted several elk along the drive.

Yavapai Geology Museum

Grand Canyon Sunset
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The last of the stops of the tour, Yavapai Geology Museum, was my personal favorite stop of the night. Located at Yavapi Point, you’ll walk through a building with lots of exhibits and artifacts to explore. My personal favorite part of the museum was the replica of the canyon, located in the center of the building. The museum is free to enter and explore and is a great place to learn about the geology behind the formation of the Grand Canyon.

Not only is this stop a great spot to dive into the history of the canyon, but it’s a stunning spot to watch the sunset. I’ve never seen a sunset as beautiful as this one. This area is a popular spot for viewing sunsets, as there are various rocks to sit on and watch the horizon. Had I not done the Buck Wild Hummer Tour, I would have missed out on this unbelievable opportunity. I enjoyed the entire experience of the tour, but the sunset was most memorable. If you only have a half day in the Grand Canyon, this tour packs a lot of great views and history in only three hours.

