 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

These are the national parks undergoing controlled burns to cut wildfire risks

Going to one of these national parks soon? You might just see some smoke.

By
Shenandoah National Park in the fall
Becky Winner / Unsplash

Prescribed burns are one of the park rangers’ most important tools to protect their national parks and ecosystems. By intentionally burning off the excess vegetation like dry grass, shrubs, and dead wood, prescribed burns ultimately reduce the chance of wildfires because there won’t be any old vegetation to catch fire later. It’s far better for the National Forest Service and local fire teams to do the burns in a controlled setting than to watch it get out of hand later in the year. Here are the national parks across America that are currently in their burning phase:

  • Shenandoah National Park: Fire managers plan to burn approximately 40 acres of Big Meadows and 20 acres in the park’s headquarters. Weather permitting, the burn will start on March 11 and end around April 30th.
  • Voyageurs National Park: This month, burns will take place in selected wetlands near Black Bay and Cranberry Bay on Rainy Lake to eliminate invasive hybrid cattails and reduce woody plant encroachment.
  • Cape Cod National Seashore: Prescribed burns will occur at Fort Hill in Eastham during the second week of March. The affected area will be 14 acres along the hillside adjacent to the upper parking lot at Fort Hill.
  • George Washington Carver National Monument: From March 10th to the 14th, this national monument plans a prescribed burn of about 100 acres to reduce woody species. While the area will be open to visitors, the Carver trail will be closed.

During these times, you may see plumes of smoke in the area. Rest assured that the National Park Service and the USDA Forest Service have everything under control. In fact, prescribed burns might even reduce future wildfire severity by more than 60%, according to the Forest Service.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Big Bend National Park will initiate trail closures because of this bird
Park closures to ensue in order to save this national treasure
Big Bend National Park in Texas

The peregrine falcon is a powerful, fast-flying bird of prey that can reach up to 240 mph in a hunting dive. Though they can be found pretty much worldwide, they almost became extinct due to the use of DDT pesticides, which weakened their eggshells. Recovery efforts in the 1970s and the 1990s banned the use of DDT and captive breeding, which led to this beautiful bird being delisted from the U.S. endangered species list in 1999. Though these birds have recovered to a certain extent, they are still a protected species in Texas, which is why the National Park Service is closing parts of Big Bend National Park, one of Texas' gorgeous national parks, during the nesting period.

From February 1st to May 31st, temporary closures will be set in place. The closed areas will include:

Read more
Embrace the cold: The best places to camp in the winter
For the best winter camping adventure, try one of these national parks
Yosemite National Park in winter

Winter camping isn't for the faint of heart, but there's no better way to test your adventuring skills. Really, I've found that the only thing you need to do to have an awesome trip is to stay warm. If you can manage that, then winter camping is actually an enjoyable experience. There's nothing better than being a short walk away from some of the best winter sports around. If you're looking for the best places to camp in the winter, there's nowhere better than our beloved national parks.
Yosemite National Park

In my opinion, Yosemite National park is one of the best places for winter camping. If visiting Yosemite during the crowded summer season is not your cup of coffee, you might just enjoy winter camping here instead. There are four campground options that remain open during the winter season. Upper Pines and Camp 4 are both in the Yosemite Valley, so if you're a beginner, these might be decent options due to the slightly milder temperatures. Hodgdon Meadow and Wawona are just forty-five minutes away from the Yosemite Valley, so they are also excellent options.

Read more
Construction at Glacier National Park means changes for your trip — what to know
NPS imposes new rule to manage visitors at Glacier National Parl
The Garden Wall along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park.

In fall of 2024, the officials at Glacier National Park started a major construction project to replace aging infrastructure. This included the Swiftcurrent area water system, which was originally installed in the 1960s and is in desperate need of replacement. The rehabilitation project also includes road and safety improvements. Since the construction project encroaches on much of the parking options, the National Park Service has announced that personal vehicle access to Many Glacier will be restricted.

Visitors to the park can still enjoy access through a temporary shuttle service that will start operating in July and conclude in September. Otherwise, all vehicles, bikes, and foot traffic will not be permitted until the construction is complete.

Read more