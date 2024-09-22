Leaf-peeping opportunities you don't want to miss

Shenandoah National Park is a beautiful stretch of about 105 miles over the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. It’s bordered by the Shenandoah Valley to the west and the Piedmont region to the east, all while being about 75 miles west of Washington, D.C. Established as a national park in December 1935, this piece of American soil has been the pinnacle of four-season beauty for generations, and it’s most well known for its unforgettable fall foliage.

If you’re looking to do some leaf-peeping this year, Shenandoah National Park always delivers. Here’s everything you need to know about Shenandoah National Park fall foliage, as well as our top five leaf-peeping activities around the park.

What to know before you go to see fall foliage at Shenandoah National Park

Fall is by far the most popular time to visit Shenandoah National Park, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun! If you’re planning to visit during the peak of the season, try visiting on a weekday or during morning or evening hours to miss the traffic.

When viewing the fall foliage, timing is everything. Come too early, and you might still see green. Come too late, and you’re left with barren trees. Hitting that two-week sweet spot in the middle is going to be tricky, but foliage reports can help you make an informed decision about where (and when) to go. The National Park Service (NPS) will usually publish one, but you can also check out the Virginia Department of Forestry.

There are several entrances to the park. Front Royal and Thornton Gap usually are the busiest, so if you don’t want to wait in the long lines, you can also head through the Swift Run or Rockfish entrance stations to the South, then drive up Skyline Drive on the way back.

To enter the park, you’ll need to purchase a $30 vehicle pass, which is valid for seven consecutive days. Most activities at Shenandoah don’t require a reservation, but if you’re planning to camp at Shenandoah this year, it’s best to book in advance. According to the NPS, some campgrounds have a few first-come, first-served camp sites available, but they will fill up quickly.

Top 5 fall activities at Shenandoah National Park

1. Skyline Drive

Why it’s great : This 105-mile scenic drive runs the length of Shenandoah National Park, offering stunning panoramic views of the fall foliage from 75 overlooks.

: This 105-mile scenic drive runs the length of Shenandoah National Park, offering stunning panoramic views of the fall foliage from 75 overlooks. Best time : Early to mid-October for peak colors at higher elevations.

: Early to mid-October for peak colors at higher elevations. Tip: Drive the entire route for a full fall foliage experience, or focus on the Central District (mile markers 31-65) for some of the best overlooks.

2. Old Rag Mountain

Why it’s great : While Old Rag Mountain is one of the most challenging hikes in the park, you’re rewarded at the end with 360-degree views from the summit. Add the foliage, and you’re in for something special.

: While Old Rag Mountain is one of the most challenging hikes in the park, you’re rewarded at the end with 360-degree views from the summit. Add the foliage, and you’re in for something special. Hike distance : 9.8-mile loop.

: 9.8-mile loop. Best time : Mid to late October.

: Mid to late October. Tip: From March to November, you will need an Old Rag Mountain Day-Use Ticket to access the Old Rag Mountain trail.

3. Hawksbill Mountain

Why it’s great : At 4,050 feet, Hawksbill is the highest peak in Shenandoah National Park. With just a short hike, it offers incredible views of the surrounding fall foliage, especially from the rocky summit.

: At 4,050 feet, Hawksbill is the highest peak in Shenandoah National Park. With just a short hike, it offers incredible views of the surrounding fall foliage, especially from the rocky summit. Hike distance : 2.9 miles (via the Hawksbill Loop).

: 2.9 miles (via the Hawksbill Loop). Best time : Mid-October.

: Mid-October. Tip: For an easier hike, take the shorter route from Upper Hawksbill Trailhead for a direct ascent.

4. Dark Hollow Falls

Why it’s great : This waterfall hike is one of the park’s most scenic short trails. The 70-foot Dark Hollow Falls is especially picturesque when surrounded by vibrant autumn colors.

: This waterfall hike is one of the park’s most scenic short trails. The 70-foot Dark Hollow Falls is especially picturesque when surrounded by vibrant autumn colors. Hike distance : 1.4 miles round trip.

: 1.4 miles round trip. Best time : Late September to mid-October

: Late September to mid-October Tip: Go early in the day to avoid crowds and get the best light on the falls.

5. Stony Man Trail

Why it’s great : Stony Man offers some of the easiest access to high-elevation views. It has a relatively short hike leading to the overlooks over Shenandoah Valley, which are particularly beautiful in the fall.

: Stony Man offers some of the easiest access to high-elevation views. It has a relatively short hike leading to the overlooks over Shenandoah Valley, which are particularly beautiful in the fall. Hike distance : 1.6 miles round trip.

: 1.6 miles round trip. Best time : Mid-October

: Mid-October Tip: Combine this hike with a drive along Skyline Drive to take in the full fall experience.

Whether you’re driving along the iconic Skyline Drive, hiking through the fiery hues of the forest, or simply enjoying a quiet moment at an overlook, Shenandoah’s autumnal beauty is truly unforgettable. The magic of Shenandoah in the fall is sure to inspire you to return year after year, so why not take the leap this fall? You won’t regret it. There’s something here for every adventurous soul, but if Shenandoah National Park isn’t what you’re looking for this year, there are a ton of other parks to choose from.