Use this map to plan your fall trip

Planning a scenic getaway to enjoy the gorgeous color of autumn that say it’s fall? Look no further! The 2024 fall foliage map, recently released by SmokyMountains.com, is your ultimate tool for timing that perfect trip. This interactive map predicts peak fall foliage across the U.S. using a combination of temperature data, tree species, and other factors to provide the most accurate forecast.

Whether you’re headed to the mountains or a local park, this guide will help you catch nature’s stunning display at its finest. Ready to chase the fall colors? Let’s dive into how this map can make your trip unforgettable.

Using the 2024 fall foliage map

The 2024 fall foliage map is a user-friendly tool designed to help you pinpoint the best time to see autumn leaves at their peak. The map features a week-by-week slider that spans from September 2 to November 18, allowing you to track the progression of fall colors across the country. Each week, the map updates with color-coded regions, making it easy to visualize where the leaves are in their seasonal transformation.

The color scheme ranges from green, indicating “no change,” to brown, which means the leaves have “past peak.” In between, you’ll find shades representing “patchy,” “near peak,” and “peak,” conditions. By adjusting the slider, you can plan your trip to coincide with the perfect moment.

2024 fall foliage season: Peak times

The timing of peak fall foliage varies across the U.S., with changes starting in the northern regions and gradually moving south. If you’re planning a trip to catch the early autumn colors, northern states like Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Maine are your best bet, reaching their peak between September 23 and September 29.

For those dreaming of a classic New England road trip, the week of October 7 is prime time. States such as Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island will be bursting with vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows.

As fall progresses, the Midwest and parts of the Appalachian region take center stage. States like Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, along with sections of North Carolina and Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains, will hit peak foliage during the week of October 21. This is an ideal time to explore scenic byways and trails.

In the West, while many states experience minimal fall foliage changes, areas like South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and Oregon will showcase their autumn beauty around October 28. These states offer unique landscapes, where fall colors contrast beautifully with the mountainous backdrops.

If you’re planning a later trip, states such as Iowa, Missouri, California, and Nevada will offer spectacular fall colors from November 4 to November 10. Finally, if you’re in the southern states like Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Georgia, the peak season stretches into mid-November, from November 11 to November 18. This extended timeline ensures there’s plenty of time to witness the beauty of fall, no matter where you are.