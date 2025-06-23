 Skip to main content
This new Los Cabos resort takes tequila to the next level

Calling all tequila lovers

By
Tequila
wowstudio / Pixabay

Ready to take your love for tequila to the next level? Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, the newest luxury all-inclusive resort from Velas Resorts, is redefining tequila appreciation with its immersive Tequila Connoisseur Certification. This exclusive three-day experience invites guests to dive deep into Mexico’s most celebrated spirit through expert tastings, curated food pairings, and cultural insights, all set within the resort’s AAA Five Diamond setting.

Day one kicks off with a journey into tequila’s roots. Sip on premium blanco tequilas alongside fresh ceviches like Green Aguachile with Scallops and Mushroom Escabeche, while getting hands-on with blue agave samples and soil from tequila’s birthplace.

On day two, things get richer and smoother as you explore how barrel aging transforms tequila into reposado (aged two months to a year) and añejo (aged for a minimum of one year) varieties. Pair your tastings with wild treats like mole ice cream, pork belly skewers, Mexican cacao chocolates, and creamy cheeses.

The experience culminates on day three with a tasting of extra añejo tequilas aged in a variety of barrels, followed by a five-course dinner under the stars. This menu showcases regional Mexican specialties expertly paired with ultra-luxury tequilas, from blue masa sopes with oysters to Wagyu al pastor tacos and coffee ice cream desserts.

Graduates of the program receive an official Tequila Connoisseur Certification, a personalized luxury tequila bottle, a commemorative photo, and an educational booklet.

Booking details

Grand Velas
Grand Velas

The full Tequila Connoisseur Certification Experience is priced at $1,900 USD for two people. Guests can also choose to book the first two sessions individually to explore tequila’s history and barrel aging at their own pace. However, the exclusive final session is only available as part of the complete certification package.

All-inclusive rates at Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos start at $748 per adult, per night (double occupancy) and are separate from the certification cost.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
