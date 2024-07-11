Add these destinations to your itinerary

Are you planning a trip to Mexico this year? Whether you are a city lover seeking bustling metropolises, an outdoor enthusiast looking to soak up the sun on gorgeous beaches, or an adventurer on the hunt for unique experiences, Mexico has it all. From the ancient ruins of the Mayan civilization to the charming old towns and luxury resorts, this incredible country provides destinations that cater to all tastes and interests. These are just a few of the best places to visit in Mexico to get you inspired for your next vacation.

Cozumel

Cozumel, an undeveloped Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea, is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and relaxation seekers alike. As a popular cruise ship port, Cozumel offers a unique blend of natural beauty and vibrant local culture. Situated on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef system in the world, the island is known for its crystal-clear waters, making it a fabulous destination for scuba diving and snorkeling.

On the island, there are several beach clubs providing visitors with access to private beaches, swimming pools, oceanfront restaurants, and more. While the west side of Cozumel is dotted with these luxurious amenities, the east side remains a tranquil haven with several remote beaches and charming local shops and restaurants.

Tulum

Tulum is located on the Caribbean coastline of the Yucatán Peninsula and is a must-visit destination. The town is well known for its gorgeous beaches, including Playa Paraíso, Playa Ruinas, and Playa Akumal. Tulum is also famous for its oceanfront ruins, one of Mexico’s most visited archaeological zones. These ancient structures, perched on seaside cliffs, offer breathtaking views and a glimpse into the past, extending as far as the eye can see.

You can also head into the jungle to explore the ruins at Coba. This impressive archaeological site, believed to be one of the most important in the Mayan world, features a remarkable network of raised roads. Most visitors come to Coba to climb its main pyramid, Nohoch Mul, which stands 138 feet tall and boasts 120 steps.

Mexico City

If you’re looking for a fun urban vacation, then make sure you check out Mexico City. The city’s neighborhoods offer a wide range of experiences. Wander through the charming seats of Coyoacán, known for its quirky markets and cozy cafes, or stroll through the upscale district of Polanco, famous for its luxury shopping and fine dining opportunities. Roma and Condesa are also great neighborhoods for travelers seeking trendy boutiques, open green spaces, and unique street art.

Additionally, you can immerse yourself in world-class museums such as the National Museum of Anthropology, which showcases the country’s pre-Columbian heritage. The Frida Kahlo Museum is also worth checking out, and is located in the famous artist’s former home. Mexico City is also a great option for nightlife lovers, boasting hundreds of bars, nightclubs, and live music venues.

Zihuatanejo

Zihuatanejo, once a tranquil fishing village on Mexico’s Guerrero coast, has blossomed into one of the top beach towns in the country. Visitors are drawn to the area’s dazzling beaches, such as Playa La Ropa and Playa Las Gatas, where you can enjoy white sand and beautiful turquoise waters. For adventure seekers, deep-sea fishing, sailing, and diving are popular activities, while those seeking a more relaxing experience can enjoy the serene shores of Zihuatanejo Bay.

Strolling through the town’s vibrant markets, you can discover local crafts, fresh seafood, and traditional Mexican cuisine. The picturesque waterfront promenade, or “paseo,” is perfect for a leisurely walk, offering amazing views of the bay and access to the town’s cozy cafes and restaurants.

Oaxaca

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Oaxaca beckons travelers with its amazing food and natural wonders. Hierve El Agua, a breathtaking natural formation resembling a frozen waterfall cascading over cliffs, showcases the region’s geological marvels. Beyond its stunning landscapes, Oaxaca is a paradise for foodies. Renowned for its distinctive cuisine, the city offers delights such as salty tlayudas, savory mole sauces, and even yummy chapulines (grasshoppers).

Exploring Oaxaca’s markets is a must-do experience. Mercado 20 Noviembre features a wide array of prepared foods and local ingredients, while Central de Abastos stands as the city’s largest market, offering everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts. Oaxaca’s vibrant markets not only cater to culinary explorations but also provide insights into the region’s cultural diversity and artisanal crafts.

Sayulita

The charming beach town of Sayulita is just 25 miles north of Puerto Vallarta and is known for its laid-back vibe and excellent surfing conditions. Surf enthusiasts flock to the area’s shores to catch waves suited for both beginners and seasoned surfers alike. Beyond surfing, the town offers opportunities for hiking through gorgeous tropical landscapes, providing breathtaking views of the Pacific coastline.

Sayulita is also a haven for art enthusiasts, boasting a vibrant street art scene that adds both color and character to its cobblestone streets. Murals and graffiti by local and international artists cover the walls, creating an outdoor gallery that provides endless hours of entertainment.

Guanajuato

Guanajuato, a beautiful city situated about 50 miles west of San Miguel de Allende, is a gem of colonial Mexico celebrated for its unique subterranean streets and tunnels. Exploring Guanajuato is an adventure where wandering through its maze-like alleys, known as callejones, leads to charming surprises like the famous Alley of the Kiss. The city’s vibrant architecture, painted in a variety of bright colors, cascades down the hillsides, offering picture-perfect views at every turn.

Beyond its colorful streets, Guanajuato offers outdoor lovers the chance to hike to Cerro de la Bufa, reaching heights of over 7,000 feet. This moderately challenging 8-kilometer trek rewards hikers with amazing panoramic views of Guanajuato city and its surrounding mountains.