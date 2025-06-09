 Skip to main content
Visiting Norway? A new fee may change how much your trip costs

The tax could be implemented as soon as next summer

By
Bergen Norway
ELG21 / Pixabay

Norway, famous for its dramatic fjords and Arctic beauty, is the latest country to introduce a tourism-related fee in response to growing concerns over overtourism. In 2024, Norwegian accommodations recorded more than 38 million guest nights, placing increasing pressure on infrastructure in many of the country’s most scenic areas. Now, following the lead of cities like Venice and Barcelona, lawmakers have approved a measure that allows municipalities to implement a 3% “visitor’s contribution” tax on overnight stays and cruise ship passengers.

Unlike nationwide tourist taxes in other countries, Norway’s version will be locally applied. Municipalities must apply for approval by demonstrating that tourism has significantly strained public services. Once approved, the 3% tax can be levied on hotels, guesthouses, Airbnbs, and cruise passengers. However, camping vans, tents, and recreational boats will be exempt.

Revenue will be used strictly for tourism-related improvements such as trail maintenance, waste management, and public facilities, ensuring that the influx of visitors benefits both travelers and local communities alike. The tax is expected to roll out starting in summer 2026.

Dealing with mixed reactions

Norway northern lights
Pixabay

The proposed visitor tax has sparked a wide range of opinions across Norway. Supporters argue that the fee is a necessary step to preserve the country’s natural landscapes and support overwhelmed local infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations like the Lofoten Islands and the Geirangerfjord. With tourism numbers surging in recent years, many believe the extra funding could go a long way toward maintaining trails and protecting fragile ecosystems.

However, the measure has also drawn sharp criticism from industry leaders. The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, which represents the travel and tourism sector, labeled the tax “madness,” warning that it could drive away visitors and hurt local businesses. Critics fear that in an increasingly competitive global tourism market, even a modest fee could tip the scales and send travelers elsewhere.

