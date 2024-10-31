 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Venice doubles day-trip fees to curb tourism impact

The new rule will go into effect in April 2025.

By
Evening light over Venice canal
Venice, Italy Federico Beccari / Unsplash

Venice is intensifying efforts to manage tourism by doubling its day-trip fee in an attempt to reduce crowding during peak times. Starting in 2025, the city’s revised tourist tax will apply on 54 designated high-traffic days, up from 29 this year, marking a decisive move to protect the city’s historic charm from the impact of excessive foot traffic.

The new pricing model, announced on October 24, introduces a two-tier fee structure for day visitors. Those who pay at least four days in advance will pay a 5 euro ($5.40) fee, consistent with the current rate. However, visitors booking within three days of their trip will be charged double, raising the entry fee to 10 euros ($10.86). The policy aims to not only reduce the sheer number of tourists flooding the city, but also to encourage visitors to plan ahead, helping officials better manage the flow of people during those busier periods.

Recommended Videos

Venice tourism tax: the details

venice grand canal italy
Dan Novac / Unsplash

The new tourism tax structure will run from April 18 to July 27, 2025, applying to day-trippers on selected peak days. The system requires all visitors to reserve in advance, with those failing to do so required to pay the higher 10 euro fee. The charge will apply to tourists aged 14 and over, entering between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the city’s busiest hours.

Related

The tax will only cover Venice’s historic center, exempting areas like Lido, Murano, and Burano. Visitors passing through key transit points, such as Piazzale Roma, Tronchetto, or the port, will also be exempt, provided they don’t enter the city center. You must book your tickets or claim an exemption on the official website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Escape the city: 8 exciting day trips from Boston
Explore everything from lobster rolls to lighthouses
Portland, Maine

Boston, the capital city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, offers endless fun activities, from Fenway Park to the historic Freedom Trail. However, if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, there are plenty of fun day trips from Boston to explore. Whether you are craving a coastal retreat, want to be one with nature, or are seeking small-town vibes, there’s something for you just outside of Beantown.
Salem, Massachusetts

Distance from Boston: 24.8 miles (39-minute drive)

Read more
The best places to visit in Japan for an unforgettable trip
Add these destinations to your bucket list
Japan

Japan, known as the “Land of the Rising Sun,” is a mesmerizing island nation made up of over 6,800 islands. While many travelers envision bustling Tokyo or the peaceful temples of Kyoto, there is far more to explore within this legendary country. Japan features modern cities that showcase the latest technology, ancient shrines steeped in tradition, and gorgeous beaches with golden sands. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, discovering the best places to visit in Japan is key to making your trip unforgettable.
Tokyo

Tokyo is usually the first city that comes to mind when you think of Japan – and it’s easy to see why. This busy capital is a cool mix of modern and traditional, with tall skyscrapers and ancient temples coexisting side by side. Explore lively neighborhoods like Shibuya, Shinjuku, or the quirky Harajuku, and dive into Tokyo’s exciting nightlife. If you prefer something more relaxing, check out serene spots like the Meiji Shrine, the Tokyo National Museum, or the gorgeous Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden for a peaceful escape from the buzz of the city.
Kanazawa

Read more
The best fall road trips in the U.S.: The most scenic routes for autumn adventures
Gas up the car and hit the road
Autumn Mountains

If you’ve looked at a fall foliage map recently, you know it’s the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip to soak in the season’s changing colors. One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the changing seasons is by taking a fall road trip through some of the country’s most scenic routes. Whether you’re dreaming of a classic New England adventure or seeking a more unique journey along the West Coast, we’ve rounded up the best fall road trips that offer stunning views and unforgettable experiences.
American Fork Canyon, Utah

American Fork Canyon, located in Utah, is one of the best spots in the country for a fall road trip, attracting over a million visitors every year. The Alpine Scenic Loop Backway is the perfect route for taking in the stunning fall foliage. If you stick to State Road 92 and don’t plan on using any recreation facilities, you can skip the fees! But if you want to stay longer and enjoy all the area has to offer – like camping at Timpanogos Campground, fishing at American Fork River, or hiking the popular Timpanogos Cave – you’ll need a 1 to 3-day pass for $10 or a 7-day pass for $20.
Green Mountains, Vermont

Read more