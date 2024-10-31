The new rule will go into effect in April 2025.

Venice is intensifying efforts to manage tourism by doubling its day-trip fee in an attempt to reduce crowding during peak times. Starting in 2025, the city’s revised tourist tax will apply on 54 designated high-traffic days, up from 29 this year, marking a decisive move to protect the city’s historic charm from the impact of excessive foot traffic.

The new pricing model, announced on October 24, introduces a two-tier fee structure for day visitors. Those who pay at least four days in advance will pay a 5 euro ($5.40) fee, consistent with the current rate. However, visitors booking within three days of their trip will be charged double, raising the entry fee to 10 euros ($10.86). The policy aims to not only reduce the sheer number of tourists flooding the city, but also to encourage visitors to plan ahead, helping officials better manage the flow of people during those busier periods.

Venice tourism tax: the details

The new tourism tax structure will run from April 18 to July 27, 2025, applying to day-trippers on selected peak days. The system requires all visitors to reserve in advance, with those failing to do so required to pay the higher 10 euro fee. The charge will apply to tourists aged 14 and over, entering between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the city’s busiest hours.

The tax will only cover Venice’s historic center, exempting areas like Lido, Murano, and Burano. Visitors passing through key transit points, such as Piazzale Roma, Tronchetto, or the port, will also be exempt, provided they don’t enter the city center. You must book your tickets or claim an exemption on the official website.