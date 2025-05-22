 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The European cities most overrun by tourism, new research shows

Overtourism is becoming a huge issue in these cities

By
Geneva, Switzerland
ChiemSeherin / Pixabay

Overtourism is becoming an increasingly pressing issue across the globe, but nowhere is it more evident than in Europe. Known for its incredible history and easily navigable cities, Europe draws hundreds of millions of visitors each year. A new study from Heepsy highlights the European cities most overwhelmed by tourist crowds, and the results might surprise even seasoned travelers who, whether they admit it or not, plan their itineraries around Instagram-famous destinations.

The analysis factored in elements like the number of tourists per square kilometer and Instagram hashtag volume to determine which cities are likely to experience record-breaking foot traffic this summer.

Recommended Videos

Topping the list is Geneva, Switzerland, which scored a perfect 100 on the study’s composite index. Despite its modest size of just 15.9 square kilometers, Geneva attracts over 8 million visitors annually. That equates to more than 500,000 tourists per square kilometer. With its ideal setting on Lake Geneva, views of the Alps, and status as a hub for global diplomacy, it’s easy to see why the city is so popular. Switzerland dominates the list overall, with Lucerne and Zurich also making the top ranks.

Related

In second place is Paris, France, the classic tourism magnet. With over 50 million visitors annually and a tourist-to-area ratio of 476,000 per square kilometer, the French capital continues to see intense crowding, especially around iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

Rome, Italy, takes third place with a score of 97.8. Though it spans a much larger area, Rome’s 35 million annual visitors, fueled in part by the Jubilee Year and changes in Vatican leadership, make it one of Europe’s most congested cities for tourists. Social media also plays a major role: Rome racked up more than 31 million Instagram hashtags, more than six times Geneva’s count.

The full list of the European cities most overrun by tourism

Paris, France
Unsplash / Anthony Tan
  1. Geneva, Switzerland
  2. Paris, France
  3. Rome, Italy
  4. Tirana, Albania
  5. Lucerne, Switzerland
  6. Zurich, Switzerland
  7. Barcelona, Spain
  8. Lyon, France
  9. Stockholm, Sweden
  10. Naples, Italy
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New digital nomad visa makes it easier to live and work in the Philippines
Want to work remotely from the Philippines?
Philippines

The Philippines is officially joining the growing list of Asian countries welcoming remote workers with open arms. Following in the footsteps of Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, the country has announced a new digital nomad visa aimed at attracting global talent (and their spending power) by making it easier for them to live and work legally in the Philippines.

On April 28, 2025, Philippine President Bongbong Marcos confirmed the development of the new visa through Executive Order No. 86. In the official government statement, Marcos emphasized the economic potential of remote workers, stating that the visa aims "to further boost tourism and the economy" by creating a legal framework to accommodate foreign nationals engaged in remote work for overseas employers or clients.

Read more
Americans urged to avoid parts of this Southeast Asian vacation spot in new travel warning
The U.S. has updated its travel advisory for Indonesia
Indonesia

The U.S. State Department has issued a renewed travel warning for Indonesia, a country often favored by American tourists for its cultural heritage and island getaways like Bali. While many areas remain open to travelers, officials are now urging Americans to avoid certain regions altogether due to escalating violence and political unrest.

The advisory specifically highlights Central Papua (Papua Tengah) and Highland Papua (Papua Pegunungan) as no-go zones. These areas have long been the site of conflict between government forces and armed separatist groups, and recent months have seen a surge in violent demonstrations, civil unrest, and targeted attacks, putting foreign nationals at significant risk.

Read more
This popular European country has been issued a travel advisory despite record tourism in 2025
The United States is cautioning travelers who are visiting Spain this summer
Madrid

Spain may be breaking tourism records in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped new warnings from government officials.

The United States is cautioning travelers heading to Spain this summer, where over 17 million visitors arrived in just the first quarter, a 5.7% jump from last year and the busiest tourism season ever recorded in the country. But as visitor numbers soar, so do safety concerns. 

Read more