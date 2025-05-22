The European cities most overrun by tourism, new research shows

Overtourism is becoming an increasingly pressing issue across the globe, but nowhere is it more evident than in Europe. Known for its incredible history and easily navigable cities, Europe draws hundreds of millions of visitors each year. A new study from Heepsy highlights the European cities most overwhelmed by tourist crowds, and the results might surprise even seasoned travelers who, whether they admit it or not, plan their itineraries around Instagram-famous destinations.

The analysis factored in elements like the number of tourists per square kilometer and Instagram hashtag volume to determine which cities are likely to experience record-breaking foot traffic this summer.

Topping the list is Geneva, Switzerland, which scored a perfect 100 on the study’s composite index. Despite its modest size of just 15.9 square kilometers, Geneva attracts over 8 million visitors annually. That equates to more than 500,000 tourists per square kilometer. With its ideal setting on Lake Geneva, views of the Alps, and status as a hub for global diplomacy, it’s easy to see why the city is so popular. Switzerland dominates the list overall, with Lucerne and Zurich also making the top ranks.

In second place is Paris, France, the classic tourism magnet. With over 50 million visitors annually and a tourist-to-area ratio of 476,000 per square kilometer, the French capital continues to see intense crowding, especially around iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

Rome, Italy, takes third place with a score of 97.8. Though it spans a much larger area, Rome’s 35 million annual visitors, fueled in part by the Jubilee Year and changes in Vatican leadership, make it one of Europe’s most congested cities for tourists. Social media also plays a major role: Rome racked up more than 31 million Instagram hashtags, more than six times Geneva’s count.

The full list of the European cities most overrun by tourism