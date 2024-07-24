Don't miss out on these attractions

Rome, the capital of Italy, is nestled along the scenic Tiber River and boasts a history that spans 28 centuries. There is nothing quite like this incredible city, where ancient ruins blend seamlessly with busy modern life. Within its boundaries lies Vatican City, the world’s smallest independent state and the heart of the Catholic Church.

Every year, millions of visitors are drawn to Rome’s iconic landmarks, from the awe-inspiring Colosseum to the enchanting Trevi Fountain and the majestic Saint Peter’s Basilica. If you’re planning a trip to Rome, there are plenty of amazing experiences you simply can’t miss out on. Here are just a few of the best things to do in Rome.

Go shopping along Via dei Condotti

Shopping along Via dei Condotti is a must when visiting Rome. This iconic street, starting at the foot of the Spanish Steps, is renowned as Italy’s most famous shopping destination. Lined with elegant boutiques, it hosts prestigious fashion houses such as Gucci, Prada, and Valentino. Known as one of Europe’s most luxurious streets, Via dei Condotti offers an unparalleled shopping experience for those seeking high-end Italian fashion. For a VIP experience, consider a full-day shopping tour with a personal shopper to effortlessly navigate the latest trends. Beyond fashion, the street’s historic charm and architecture add to the allure, making it not only a shopping trip but also a journey through Roman elegance and style.

Visit the Vatican Museums

The Vatican Museums are one of the best things to do in Rome. Home to 54 galleries, these museums house some of the world’s most renowned Roman sculptures and Renaissance artworks, including around 70,000 pieces. Explore masterpieces by Michelangelo and Raphael on your own, or opt for a private tour for insider insights into these iconic works.

If you’ve already visited the Vatican Museums, consider exploring lesser-known gems like the Capitoline Museums or the National Museum of Rome. These museums offer unique perspectives on the city’s heritage while providing an enriching alternative to the classic Roman itinerary.

Try out a Michelin-starred restaurant

Experiencing a Michelin-starred restaurant in Rome is something you won’t want to miss when visiting this city. With 23 restaurants boasting at least one star, the city offers a wide range of dining options. La Pergola, known for its amazing views and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, provides a luxurious experience. If you’re looking for a modern take on classic Italian cuisine, then check out Pipero.

After indulging in fine dining, stop by a local gelato shop. Try Gelateria del Teatro for creative flavors, Giolitti for a classic experience, or Fatamorgana for adventurous, outside-of-the-box creations.

Enjoy an opera performance at Teatro dell’Opera di Roma

When it comes to the best things to do in Rome, the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is at the top of the list. Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is an iconic theater that is well-known for its architecture and rich history dating all the way back to 1880 and offers an unforgettable evening of opera, ballet, or concerts from November to June. The performances in this venue are world-class, allowing you to dress up and enjoy a fancy night out on the town. For those interested in exploring the theater’s history and architecture without attending a show, daytime tours are available once a week, providing visitors with insight into its elegant design and interesting past.

Check out the Galleria Borghese

Exploring the Galleria Borghese is a must when visiting Rome. Housed in the elegant Villa Borghese Pinciana, this well-known art gallery showcases the Borghese collection of paintings, sculptures, and antiques. Founded by Cardinal Scipione Borghese, the nephew of Pope Paul V, it features masterpieces by Caravaggio, Canova, and Raphael. Notable works include Carvaggio’s “Boy with a Basket of Fruit” and Canova’s beautiful sculpture “Pauline Bonaparte as Venus Victrix.” The gallery itself is an architectural gem, surrounded by the gardens of the third-largest park in Rome, offering visitors a tranquil escape from the busy city.

Tour a winery outside of the city

Touring a winery on the outskirts of Rome offers a delightful escape into the Italian countryside, providing visitors with a taste of local culture. Just a short drive from the city, these wine tours often include guided tastings, allowing you to savor the flavors while enjoying the stunning landscapes. Casale del Giglio is well known for its innovative techniques and diverse selection of wines, while Cantina Castello di Torre in Pietra offers organic wines in a comfortable setting. Principe Pallavicini, one of the oldest estates, is known for both its elegant wines and historical charm.

Lounge at the Parco degli Acquedotti

Visiting the Parco degli Acquedotti is a unique way to experience Rome’s ancient engineering marvels. Located southeast of the city, this public park is part of the Appian Way Regional Park. It features seven of Rome’s ancient aqueducts, offering a glimpse into the city’s historical infrastructure. Easily accessible by metro, the park is perfect for walking, running, biking, or enjoying a picnic outside of the hustle and bustle of the city.