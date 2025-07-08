The perfect New England hotel just reopened in Kennebunkport — here’s why you should go

If you’re craving a classic New England summer, Kennebunkport, Maine, is calling. This charming coastal town is famous for its laid-back beaches, busy harbor, affordable lobster rolls, and small-town charm that feels straight out of a postcard. Long known as a summer retreat for the Bush family, Kennebunkport offers coastal elegance and the quintessential New England experience.

And now, there’s an even better reason to visit. The beloved Breakwater Inn just reopened on July 1, 2025, after a full-scale renovation that breathes new life into this historic waterfront property. Perched where the Kennebunk River flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the inn has been thoughtfully refreshed while preserving its 1880s cottage charm.

The hotel’s harborside guest rooms have been completely reimagined with coastal colors, cozy furnishings, and spa-like bathrooms. The original Inn Building, offering spacious waterfront rooms (many with private decks), has also been beautifully updated. Local designer Christina Hawkes of Hurlbutt Designs led the makeover, striking the perfect balance between seaside tradition and modern comfort.

The Breakwater Inn also debuted a brand-new restaurant and bar, created by the team behind Maine favorites like Mabel’s Lobster Claw and Bob’s Clam Shack, beloved by celebrities like Martha Stewart and Seth Rogen.

Fine dining and event spaces

The Breakwater Inn is bringing fresh flavors and new experiences to Kennebunkport with three distinct dining spots.

Port Fish & Chophouse offers ocean-view dining with a daily Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m., serving coastal bites like Oyster Mary’s, pork belly skewers, and mini charcuterie boards. Dinner highlights include local Maine mussels, brown butter halibut, a Wagyu burger, and, of course, lobster prepared several ways.

Tin Bar, located on the ground floor, is a cozy, casual spot serving tinned fish, shareable appetizers, and classic cocktails.

Mabel’s Pantry is the hotel’s new breakfast restaurant across the street, open to the public daily from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Expect morning favorites like eggs benedict, avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes, and fresh fruit in a relaxed setting.

The Breakwater Inn also offers beautiful spaces for weddings and events, with indoor and outdoor options, tented setups for up to 150 guests, and stunning views of the Maine coast.

The hotel officially reopened July 1, 2025, with summer rates starting at $319 per night.