 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The perfect New England hotel just reopened in Kennebunkport — here’s why you should go

The beautiful Breakwater Inn reopened on July 1

By
Breakwater Inn
Breakwater Inn

If you’re craving a classic New England summer, Kennebunkport, Maine, is calling. This charming coastal town is famous for its laid-back beaches, busy harbor, affordable lobster rolls, and small-town charm that feels straight out of a postcard. Long known as a summer retreat for the Bush family, Kennebunkport offers coastal elegance and the quintessential New England experience.

And now, there’s an even better reason to visit. The beloved Breakwater Inn just reopened on July 1, 2025, after a full-scale renovation that breathes new life into this historic waterfront property. Perched where the Kennebunk River flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the inn has been thoughtfully refreshed while preserving its 1880s cottage charm.

Recommended Videos

The hotel’s harborside guest rooms have been completely reimagined with coastal colors, cozy furnishings, and spa-like bathrooms. The original Inn Building, offering spacious waterfront rooms (many with private decks), has also been beautifully updated. Local designer Christina Hawkes of Hurlbutt Designs led the makeover, striking the perfect balance between seaside tradition and modern comfort.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Breakwater Inn also debuted a brand-new restaurant and bar, created by the team behind Maine favorites like Mabel’s Lobster Claw and Bob’s Clam Shack, beloved by celebrities like Martha Stewart and Seth Rogen.

Fine dining and event spaces

Breakwater Inn
Breakwater Inn

The Breakwater Inn is bringing fresh flavors and new experiences to Kennebunkport with three distinct dining spots.

Port Fish & Chophouse offers ocean-view dining with a daily Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m., serving coastal bites like Oyster Mary’s, pork belly skewers, and mini charcuterie boards. Dinner highlights include local Maine mussels, brown butter halibut, a Wagyu burger, and, of course, lobster prepared several ways.

Tin Bar, located on the ground floor, is a cozy, casual spot serving tinned fish, shareable appetizers, and classic cocktails.

Mabel’s Pantry is the hotel’s new breakfast restaurant across the street, open to the public daily from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Expect morning favorites like eggs benedict, avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes, and fresh fruit in a relaxed setting.

The Breakwater Inn also offers beautiful spaces for weddings and events, with indoor and outdoor options, tented setups for up to 150 guests, and stunning views of the Maine coast.

The hotel officially reopened July 1, 2025, with summer rates starting at $319 per night.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Amex and Chase just upgraded their travel credit cards: Here’s what’s new
If you love traveling, you’ll want to hear what these cards just added to their perks
a person paying for something online with a credit card

Two of the most popular travel credit cards, the American Express Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve, are getting fresh upgrades designed to attract experience-focused travelers, especially Gen Z and millennials.

Amex plans to refresh both its Platinum and Business Platinum cards later this year. New perks include three Centurion Lounges opening in Newark, Salt Lake City, and Tokyo, bringing the global lounge total to 32. 

Read more
The best U.S. beaches you’ve never heard of — until now
America’s best-kept beach secrets, according to locals
Pa'ako Cove, Hawaii

Want to enjoy a beach day without the crowds, parking hassles, or the battle for the perfect spot on the sand? A recent survey by Frugal Flyer asked 3,002 locals to reveal the best hidden beaches across the country.

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii dominates the list. Topping the charts is Awahua Beach, tucked away at the base of Moloka‘i’s Kalaupapa Peninsula. This small black-sand beach, framed by cliffs nearly 2,000 feet high, is part of a National Historical Park that once served as a leprosy settlement. Accessible only by mule, a tough hike, or a small plane, Awahua’s remote location makes it one of Hawaii’s most quiet escapes.

Read more
You need to check out this Bend, Oregon hotel this summer
Bend, Oregon is the summer trip you didn’t know you needed
Campfire Hotel

Looking for the perfect spot for a classic American summer getaway? Campfire Hotel in Bend, Oregon, is calling your name. Blending the spirit of Oregon’s camp culture with a fresh vibe, this hotel offers 100 newly renovated rooms inspired by vintage camping. With plenty of space to store your gear, an inviting 900-square-foot guest-only pool and hot tub, and a cozy community fire pit, Campfire is the ultimate summer retreat.

Beyond the hotel, Bend is a playground for outdoor lovers. Explore Deschutes National Forest, enjoy riverside strolls at Drake Park, or dive into local history at the High Desert Museum. Music fans will find plenty to love, too, with events like Munch & Music, Sisters Folk Festival, FareWell Festival, and the new Alpenglow Nights Music Series lighting up the summer calendar.

Read more