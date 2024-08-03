No need for rose-colored glasses

Imagine strolling along a shoreline where the sand blushes in shades of pink, creating a striking contrast against the gorgeous blue waters. These rare pink sand beaches, found in exotic locations, such as Greece, Bermuda, and the Bahamas, captivate travelers with their unique beauty. The pink color typically comes from foraminifera, a type of marine organism with a reddish-pink shell.

If you want to visit a pink sand beach, then you’ll find options in many different locations around the globe. These are just a few of the best pink sand beaches in the world.

Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Indonesia

Situated in Komodo National Park, Pink Beach on Komodo Island is a must-visit spot. Known for its colorful coral gardens and clear, shallow waters, it’s perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, swimming, and scuba diving. If you look closely, you may even be able to spot wild Komodo dragons nearby! To reach this unique destination, travel to Labuan Bajo and take a boat to the beach. For an unforgettable experience, consider an overnight Komodo Island boat tour with a reputable operator. Beyond the beach, the park offers thrilling hikes, where you can see the Komodo dragons in their natural habitat, explore lush landscapes, and admire diverse wildlife.

Pink Sand Beach, Great Santa Cruz Island, Philippines

Pink Sand Beach on Great Santa Cruz Island in the Philippines is known for its unique pink hue, derived from pulverized red organ pipe corral. Accessible only by boat, the beach boasts crystal-clear waters ideal for snorkeling. However, it’s important to note that illegal coral mining has impacted the area’s marine life. When you’re done at the beach, you can kayak through serene mangroves or visit the charming village of Zamboanga City.

Elafonissi, Crete, Greece

Elafonissi Beach in Crete was once a hidden gem known only to locals until it gained fame in 2014 as one of the world’s top beaches. Its pink sand, especially vibrant around the lagoon and sandbar, depends on factors like wind, tides, and seasons. While the color may vary, the beach’s soft powdery sand sets it apart in a region that’s known for its pebbly shores. Elafonissi is also ideal for windsurfing, thanks to steady winds throughout the year. Given its remote location, a trip from Chania takes over an hour by car, so consider an overnight stay to fully enjoy this incredible destination.

Horseshoe Bay Beach, Bermuda

Named for its striking horseshoe shape, Horseshoe Bay Beach is arguably the most famous pink sand beach in the world. With its crystal blue waters and pink sands, this natural cove provides calm waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling, while limestone cliffs and tropical flora offer a stunning backdrop. The beach is well equipped with amenities like a concession stand, lifeguards, and rentals for snorkeling gear and boogie boards. Make sure you don’t try to take a piece of Horseshoe Bay home with you, as taking sand from the beach is illegal. However, you can find souvenirs with pink sand in several of the local shops.

Pink Sand Beach, Barbuda

Pink Sand Beach in Barbuda boasts 17 miles of stunning pink shoreline, considered the pinkest in the Caribbean. The vibrant hue is most pronounced between October and January. The sky’s the limit at this beach, and visitors can enjoy everything from swimming and snorkeling to kayaking. Beyond lounging on the beach, visitors can explore the Frigate Bird Sanctuary, home to a large colony of amazing frigate birds. For a taste of local history, visit the ruins of the Martello Tower, offering panoramic views of the island.

Pink Beach, Budelli Island, Italy

Located in the far north of Sardinia near the Strait of Bonifacio, Pink Beach on Budelli Island is known for its gorgeous pink sands. For the last century, the island was privately owned, with a New Zealand billionaire purchasing it in 2013 for nearly 3 million euros. However, the Italian state reclaimed it in 2016, making it public property. To preserve its delicate color, access to Pink Beach is restricted, and it can only be admired from nearby beaches. While enjoying the view, keep an eye out for whales and dolphins, which are frequently seen in the surrounding waters.

Pink Sand Beach, Harbour Island, Bahamas

Pink Sand Beach on Harbour Island in the Bahamas stretches for over 3 miles and spans 50 to 100 feet wide, showcasing its expansive beauty. The beach’s soft pink sands invite visitors to enjoy snorkeling and swimming in the serene shallow waters protected by a reef. For those preferring land activities, horseback riding along the shore is a popular pastime. The area features several luxury resorts with private beach access, including Pink Sands Resort and Dunmore Beach Hotel, providing an upscale escape with stunning views and top-notch amenities.

Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, California

Are you looking for a pink sand beach in the U.S.? Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur, California, offers a unique experience with its pinkish-purple sands, a result of manganese garnet runoff from the surrounding mountains. Situated just 1 mile south of the Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park entrance, this secluded beach is known for the iconic Pfeiffer Keyhole Rock. Visitors flock here to walk along the sand and capture stunning photos of the sun setting through the rock’s keyhole arch.