 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Biscuit Basin is closed — here’s what to do in Yellowstone instead

Summer fun at Yellowstone is going to look different this year

By
Overhead photo of a geyser at Yellowstone National Park
Vasilis Karkalas / Unsplash

Visiting Yellowstone National Park may look a bit different this year with the continued closure of Biscuit Basin, but it’s still going to be worth it. There are so many other geysers, canyons, and wildlife to see that it would be a huge mistake to miss out on it this summer just because the path to Old Faithful is still under construction. Here’s everything you need to know when entering Yellowstone this summer, and how to make the most of it according to the National Park Service.

Making the most of Yellowstone this Summer

Yellowstone National Park
Austin Farrington / Unsplash

While Biscuit Basin faces reconstruction efforts after the hydraulic explosion that happened last year, you’ll still be able to enjoy wildlife hotspots like the Lamar Valley, which is nicknamed “America’s Serengeti” for all of the animals you can see. Yellowstone Lake will also be open for boating or fishing excursions. The Yellowstone Lake hotel and the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel is open this summer if you don’t want to camp, and a lot of the trails around Mammoth Hot Springs will be open too. You can also see Norris Geyser Basin, which is park’s hottest and oldest.

Recommended Videos

No need to worry about timed entry

One of the best parts about Yellowstone National Park is that they don’t require timed entry reservations like Yosemite National Park or Glacier National Park. Summer is still pretty busy, so be prepared for crowds, but the park is 2.2 million acres in total, so there’s a fair amount of space to spread out. Still, you will need a park entrance pass to get through the gate.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Make your reservations in advance

Campgrounds do require reservations in advance, so make sure that you book dates before you go. If you plan to do any fishing or boating in the area, make sure that you also snag yourself a fishing or boating permit. You will also need to submit your boat for an inspection.

Expect terrible cell service

Personally, I don’t know why you’d want to be on your phone with Yellowstone out your window, but keep in mind that cell service is limited here. I recommend downloading maps and the NPS app beforehand, as well as any road closure information. These closures can be sudden due to the unpredictability of Yellowstone’s weather, so prepare in advance by packing a warm jacket, rain gear, and layers when you go.

Be responsible, especially around wildlife

While driving, be sure to observe posted speed limits and use the pullouts to watch wildlife, making sure that all four of your tires are fully to the right of the white line. This will allow other cars to pass easily. Seeing wildlife up close is amazing, but remember to stay a minimum of 25 yards away from all wildlife, and 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars.  Elks are also dangerous, so don’t even think about holding your baby near one.

Be aware that the hot springs can also pose a danger. In the past, people have been severely injured or even killed by straying off the boardwalks. The ground near the hot springs can be thin and unstable, and believe me, you don’t want to fall straight into the thermal basin or hot spring.

While viewing Yellowstone is going to be a little different this year, it’s still on my list as a top 2025 national park location.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Grand Canyon North Rim is reopening soon — what you need to know
Grand Canyon opens the North Rim after winter closures
Cape Royal on the North Rim provides a panorama up, down, and across the Grand Canyon.

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is officially set to welcome visitors for the 2025 season starting on Thursday, May 15 at 6 am . As temperatures have warmed up, thawing the snow that falls in this area during the winter, it's now safe for visitors to return and enjoy this lesser-visited part of Grand Canyon National Park.

The iconic Grand Canyon Lodge will also be opening its doors on May 15. Guests can enjoy any of three cozy cabin-type options or motel rooms. There is also a dining room that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering amazing views of the North Rim. Guest services are also here, so you can book horseback riding or mule rides or grab much-needed trail updates from the knowledgeable staff.

Read more
A Florida campground just won top “hidden gem” in North America—here’s why
Campspot names The Cove Resort & Pub as the best "hidden gem" campground in North America
The Cove Resort & Pub in Inverness

Are you planning your summer camping trips? The 2025 Campspot Awards have been announced, and a resort in Inverness, Florida, just snatched the coveted title of North America's Top "Hidden Gem" campground. The Cove Resort & Pub captured the hearts of the public through a rigorous analysis of over three million data points, including glowing guest ratings, reservation trends, and standout park features. Let's dive into what makes this campground a must-visit.

One of the major highlights of The Cove is the waterfront access to Lake Henderson. Visitors can drive or float or drive in, and once you're there, you'll never want to leave. With boat rentals and free kayak use for visitors and the Withlacoochee Bike Trail nearby, there's plenty to keep you and your crew busy. Don't forget to stop in the town of Inverness, which is a short three-mile drive away, with all kinds of shops and dining.

Read more
This national park has new rules after too many close calls with wolves
Here's how to keep your food safe from wolves this summer
Passage Island Lighthouse, Isle Royale National Park

With the increasing number of wolf encounters in the area, the National Park Service at Isle Royale National Park has implemented new food storage regulations, effective immediately. These new regulations aim to keep both wildlife and visitors safe while exploring the beautiful Great Lakes of Michigan. While these regulations are mandatory, I would recommend taking a note from them, no matter what national park you're headed to next.

The Isle Royale area is well-known for its wolf population, and at the park, there have been increased interactions between wolves and humans due to improperly stored food and trash, especially in areas like Rock Harbor and the eastern campgrounds. These items include all food, trash, cooking supplies, utensils, and toiletries.

Read more