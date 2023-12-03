 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Yellowstone National Park tip: Don’t dangle your baby near an elk like the guy in this video

It's not a tip we thought we'd have to say out loud

Sarah Joseph
By
Elk at Yellowstone National Park
Sterling Lanier/Unsplash

Yellowstone National Park is one of our most beautiful national treasures, and for good reason. The park sees about three million visitors every year, every one of them aching to see the breathtaking sights. But what happens when visitors make alarming choices that put themselves and wildlife at risk? Recently, visitors witnessed yet another alarming incident that shed light on the disregard some visitors have for park safety guidelines. This man’s reckless act of dangling his baby in front of an elk for a photo op has sparked outrage and concern among park enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

Stay at least 25 yards away from elk

The incident unfolded when a visitor, oblivious to the inherent dangers and proper etiquette around wildlife, approached a grazing elk. Disregarding the National Park Service’s recommended safety distance of 25 yards, the individual turned his back to the elk and extended his baby towards the animal, presumably for a snapshot. The heart-stopping moment was captured by another park visitor. The content was then reposted via Instagram on the account TouronsOfYellowstone—a platform dedicated to highlighting irresponsible behavior within US National Parks. See the video below.

While the man in the video calls this animal a moose, it’s an elk. While typically docile, elk are wild animals with unpredictable behavior. Encroaching upon their space can provoke defensive responses, potentially leading to attacks and severe injuries. The National Park Service has emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife to ensure both human safety and the well-being of the animals themselves.

Recommended Videos

Park guidelines explicitly state the recommended distance to stay away from various wildlife species is a minimum of 25 yards for animals like elk and a significant 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves. These regulations are put in place not just for visitors’ safety but also to protect the natural habitats and behavior patterns of the park’s inhabitants.

Related

The repercussions of such heedless behavior extend beyond the immediate danger to oneself and the animal. They also disrupt the delicate balance of the ecosystem and instigate stress among wildlife, potentially altering their behavior and interactions with humans.

The incident at Yellowstone serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible tourism and the necessity of adhering to park regulations. While the allure of capturing close-up encounters with wildlife is undeniable, it should never come at the expense of safety or respect for the animal’s natural habitat.

Visitors to national parks must prioritize education on wildlife safety measures, exercise caution, and maintain a respectful distance from the park’s inhabitants. Whether admiring the majestic creatures from the safety of a vehicle, using binoculars, or a telephoto lens, there are plenty of ways to appreciate and cherish wildlife without compromising safety.

In the wake of this incident, visitors to these cherished natural sanctuaries must uphold responsible behavior, ensuring the preservation of these invaluable landscapes and the creatures that call them home. Yellowstone, like all national parks, is a treasure that deserves our admiration, protection, and utmost respect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Yellowstone river mountain whitefish should not be eaten, but rainbow trout are fine, authorities say: Here’s why
You might want to avoid all fish in the Yellowstone river for now
An angler holding a rainbow trout above a fishing net.

Yellowstone River is widely renowned as one of the hottest fly fishing spots in the U.S., but now the Fish Consumption Advisory Board has issued a consumption advisory act on mountain whitefish caught in the river. This act covers whitefish caught between Twin Bridges Road and Laurel on the Yellowstone River following a train derailment in late June that has seen chemicals in the river reach dangerous levels.

Shortly after the derailment, the Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Authority — FWP — collected five mountain whitefish and five rainbow trout to test the levels of chemicals. While the results aren't necessarily conclusive on whether the train derailment is the cause of the increased levels of chemicals, it is clear that all fly fishermen and anglers should be cautious when it comes to eating any fish pulled from the Yellowstone River. Here's what this means for Yellowstone River anglers.

Read more
To avoid a bear attack, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
Hungry bears get hangry, too
BLACK BEARS LOOKING FOR FOOD AND FEEDING

 

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a haven for both nature enthusiasts and wildlife. However, coexisting with the park's wildlife has its responsibilities, especially when it comes to respecting and protecting its resident black bear population. A recent incident involving a bear encounter has prompted park officials to take a proactive step toward ensuring the safety of both visitors and these magnificent creatures.
Why Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
On a seemingly ordinary day in the Cades Cove area, a visitor had an unexpected and heart-pounding encounter with one of the park's iconic residents — a black bear. While the visitor remained unharmed, the incident shed light on a concerning issue that has been gradually developing: bears becoming habituated to human presence and vehicles.

Read more
2 popular national parks want your opinion about proposed fee increases and reservation changes
National parks are considering fee hikes and reservation changes. What do you think?
View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah

Bryce Canyon and Zion are a couple of Utah's most amazing national parks, and officials want to keep it that way. Management is constantly seeking to improve visitors' experiences while preserving these national treasures. In this pursuit, officials are now calling for public comment on several proposals aimed at addressing discrepancies. Some of these proposals are designed to make getting a reservation easier —we're all for anything that can help us plan a trip in advance — while others include various fee increases. Of course, no one likes paying more, but the aim of these increases is to use the money to keep up standards at the parks. Here's what you need to know.
Bryce Canyon
Proposal 1: Campground reservations will get a little easier
Right now, a major struggle that Sunset Campground campers face is that reservations can't be booked in advance unless you want to grab Sunset's Group Site. This means that many people come all the way up to the campground only to find that every spot is taken.

By comparison, the North Campground has a reservation system through Recreation.gov and has dates available from May through October six months in advance. It's still a first-come, first-serve situation, but because you can reserve a spot, it has smoothed out many of the hiccups visitors have been experiencing.

Read more