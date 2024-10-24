 Skip to main content
Now’s your last chance to visit this popular national park before winter closures

It's your last chance to visit Yellowstone National Park before it winterizes

West ridge of Amphitheater Mountain at Yellowstone National Park in the winter
Jim Peaco / NPS

Yellowstone National Park is open year-round, but several closures in the wintertime can impact your visit. This year, Yellowstone will implement its winterizing procedures on October 31st, so get in your fall visit while you still can.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yellowstone’s upcoming winter closures.

Rime Ice on trees near Canary Spring at Yellowstone
Jim Peaco / NPS

Starting November 1, the West, South, and East entrances and most park roads will close to regular vehicles as park officials prepare them for snowmobile and snowcoach season. The road from Tower Fall to Canyon Village (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through October 31, weather permitting. Not every road will close, though. One road that will remain open is the route between the North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and the Northeast Entrance (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana), which passes through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, and Lamar Valley.

These closures mean that only limited parts of the park will be accessible by car until mid-December, when snowmobiles and snowcoaches begin to operate on certain routes. This includes roads leading to popular areas like Old Faithful, West Thumb Geyser Basin, Hayden Valley, and Yellowstone Lake. Hiking and wildlife watching will be restricted to areas accessible from the North Entrance route. While you can still enjoy Lamar Valley, Mammoth Hot Springs, and nearby trails, the options will be fewer until over-snow travel begins. Only Mammoth Campground remains open year-round, though services will be minimal.

If you plan to drive into Yellowstone after the closure, be prepared for changing weather. Snow, ice, and sudden weather shifts are common in the area, so have flexible plans in case you are delayed.

