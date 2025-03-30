Stargazing in the darkest national park in the U.S. — what you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to stargaze at Death Valley National Park Where are the best stargazing spots in Death Valley?

Stargazing enthusiasts around the world come to this one U.S. national park for the chance of a lifetime. From crystal clear views of the Milky Way and surrounding planets, visitors can take in the other-worldly sights of meteor showers, deep sky objects, and of course, every favorite constellation. Where am I speaking of, you might ask? Death Valley National Park.

While you might only view this national park as the hottest in the country, it actually breaks all kinds of other records, too, including a gold tier ranking from the National Dark Sky Association: the darkest national park. Here’s everything you need to know about stargazing at this iconic location.

How to stargaze at Death Valley National Park

For the best dark sky experience at the darkest national park, try to visit Death Valley in winter or spring. This is when you’ll get the best stargazing. If you have a flexible schedule, plan your trip around the new moon, when there won’t be any moonlight to inhibit your stargazing experience.

There are many ways to get into Death Valley, so choose the route that best suits your travel needs. For those entering through Yosemite, Sequoia, or Central California, the West Entrance route comes in from Lone Pine, California, via CA-190. If you’re coming in from Central Nevada, you can try the East Entrance through Death Valley Junction or the Northeast Entrance through Beatty on NV-364.

Once you get to an entrance, you will be asked to pay the vehicle entrance fee into the park, which is about $30 for seven consecutive days. If you have an America the Beautiful Pass, that will also work, too.

Before you come, make sure that you solidify your campsite reservation. There are several campgrounds around the park, but not all of them are equal, so do your research before you book. For the best stargazing experience, I highly recommend the Mesquite Spring Campground because it’s located in one of the darkest areas of the park. It’s smaller and more secluded, so there’s less of a chance for stray lights from vehicles or headlamps.

Mesquite Spring Campground is mostly open desert and is surrounded by low hills, so stargazers will have an unobstructed, 360-degree view of the night sky. Since the elevation is on the higher side at around 1,800 feet, stargazers may also observe a reduction in atmospheric distortion. The best part is that this dark sky site is accessible by any vehicle — no four-wheel drive required, unlike some other spots in the park. This one also offers amenities, such as flush toilets, picnic tables, and firepits.

Where are the best stargazing spots in Death Valley?

Not all stargazing spots are equal, so here are my top five in no particular order:

Badwater Basin: Since the salt flats have an open horizon with minimal obstructions, this is a favorite for many astronomers. This is the lowest point in North America, reaching 282 feet below sea level. That said, it's one of the darkest skies in the park. Enjoy simple restroom amenities.

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes: This is a great option, especially if you're camping in the Mesquite Spring Campground. These dunes create a soft yet stunning foreground for astrophotography. Thanks to the dunes, you can almost escape both light and sound here. Just keep in mind that walking through the sand can be exhausting, so pace yourself accordingly.

Harmony Borax Works: While not as dark as the other locations due to light pollution from Furnace Creek, this one is right near historical ruins and is good for beginner stargazers.

Ubehebe Crater: Extremely dark and remote, this location is about an hour from Furnace Creek and it shows. Deep sky objects are more visible here due to the lack of light pollution and atmospheric haze. Since it's a little bit out there, make sure you bring more than enough fuel and supplies.

To make the most of your dark sky trip, try to visit during a new moon when the sky is at its darkest. At the same time, avoid the full moon so you can see all of the stars and deep sky objects. Try to plan your visit during major meteor showers like the Perseids in August, Geminids in December, or the Quandrantids in January. Remember your coffee, because the best time of night is the darkest hours, between midnight and 3 a.m.

One of my favorite stargazing hacks is to bring a red flashlight with you. That way, you can preserve your night vision. It takes about 20 or 30 minutes to fully adjust, so don’t even take out your phone during that time. Even though Death Valley is one of the hottest places on Earth, it can actually get pretty chilly, especially in the wintertime. Bring warm clothing and layers and check the weather before you go.

No matter how you choose to enjoy it, stargazing at Death Valley National Park is an unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss.