From mountains to muddy trails: The top hiking shoe brands you need to know

Every year, more people seek the tranquility of the forests and mountains for adventure and peace of mind. There are so many reasons to hit the trails this year, from physical to mental wellness, but everyone has had to start somewhere. We all know that overwhelming feeling of uncertainty that comes with browsing an entire aisle (or several stores) for your first pair of hiking shoes. Whether you're looking for your first pair or a replacement, here are my favorite hiking shoe brands, as well as a couple of recommendations to get you started.

What to consider

The best hiking shoes for you depend on a lot of different factors, from fit to feel. What works for one person might not for another, so it's helpful to visit a shoe store to make sure that everything fits properly, even if you are purchasing online. Look for:

Fit and comfort

Shoe types that match your local trails

Support and stability

Traction

Weight

Cushioning

Durability

How we chose

With so many hiking shoe brands out there to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down the options. These brands were selected from market research and recommendations from hikers in my social circle, as well as my own personal experience.

Why trust us

As an avid outdoors adventurer, I know firsthand how important choosing great hiking shoes is. Fortunately, after living in an RV and traveling the country for 7+ years, I've been able to hike in every corner of the U.S., including Mount Rainier in Washington state, the swamps of Florida, the mountains of Maine, the deserts and canyons of Arizona, and everywhere in between.

Best overall

Salomon

Pros Mid-rise boots with GORE-TEX protections

Durable construction

Perfect for rocky trails Cons Higher price point

Specification: Sizes 7-14 Size range

The Salomon brand is one of the most recognizable in the outdoor sphere, and it is for good reason. Salomon has been creating high-quality hiking shoes since 1947, and today, it has also branched out into other kinds of outdoor gear, such as down jackets and helmets. Based in France, this brand is not only focused on visually stunning aesthetics, but it is also committed to sustainability and innovation.

The brand just launched the Salomon Xa Mid GTX Rier earlier this year, and they've made an impressive debut. Designed with the majestic Dolomites in mind, these boots look sleek and perform great, especially on rocky terrain.

Best value

Merrell

Pros Usually comfortable right out of the box, especially in Moab models

Affordable pricing makes them accessible for casual hikers.

Durable construction holds up well on moderate trails Cons Limited support for highly technical or rocky terrain

Specification: Sizes 7-14 Size range

Merrell is another well-known hiking brand that consistently delivers. It has been in business since 1981, and I've definitely reaped the benefits. Not only is this a brand that you can feel good wearing, but it's committed to sustainability, too. By this year, everything it makes includes recycled, organic, or renewable materials.

One of the stand-out shoes on Merrell's roster is the Moab-3, which comes in both men's and women's sizes and in several stylish designs. These shoes are known for being comfortable out of the box.

Best for trail running

Adidas Terrex

Pros Versatile performance across mixed terrains, from trails to light backpacking

Stylish designs appeal to hikers and urban adventurers

Competitive pricing offers strong value for quality features Cons Some models lack the durability of premium competitors

Specification: Sizes 7-14 Size range

If you want a trail running shoe that will look great with streetwear, you can't go wrong with Adidas Terrex. I've owned my Terrex Soulstride trail runners for about a year now, and not only do they look great with everything I own, but most importantly, they hold up to the challenge during all of my Mount Rainier adventures. The hiking shoes are equally well loved.

Right now, my stand-out hiking shoe recommendation would be the Terrex Anylander. Not only do they come in a couple different colors, but they also come in low-ankle or high-ankle options for better support.

Best toe box

Keen

Pros Wide toe boxes provide comfort for long hikes and varied foot shapes

Excellent water resistance for wet or muddy trails

Rugged build ensures longevity in tough conditions Cons Heavier designs may feel clunky for fast-paced hiking

Specification: Sizes 7-14 Size range

You might recognize the Keen brand for its sandals, which are still the company's best seller since it opened shop in 2003. However, Keen is actually a great hiking shoe brand as well! Keen is a family-owned business and makes many of its shoes in the U.S.and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. It also partners with many sustainability groups like the European Outdoor Group (EOG), the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), and Cascale, formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC).

Keen's Zionic Speed hiking shoe is an ultra-light option that still meets all expectations for durability and support. For those hoping to keep their packs light, you can't go wrong with this one. At just 1.5 pounds, this pair is more like a trail runner, but it's perfect for hot or desert climates.

Best for climbing crossovers

La Sportiva

Pros Superior grip on rocky, technical terrain, ideal for mountaineering

Precise fit enhances control during scrambles and climbs

High-quality materials withstand harsh environments Cons Stiff soles can feel uncomfortable on casual or flat trails

Specification: Sizes 7-14 Size range

Born in 1928, La Sportiva was originally created to craft boots for lumberjacks and farmers in Dolomites, Italy. Today, it creates outdoor shoes, clothing, accessories, and equipment for all kinds of outdoor adventure. Its hiking shoes are top tier, but it also focuses on creating innovative ski equipment for those snowy mountaineering adventures.

If you're looking for something agile in a hiking boot, the Aequilibrium Hike GTX is a great option due to the lightweight design, breathable feel, and ankle support.

Best for casual adventures

The North Face

Pros Balanced cushioning and support for mixed trail conditions

Stylish, versatile designs transition well from trail to town

Reliable durability for moderate hiking and outdoor adventures Cons Less specialized for extreme terrains compared to niche brands

Specification: Sizes 7-14 Size range

The North Face also has some amazing hiking shoe options. Founded in 1966, this brand has a strong reputation for producing high-quality gear, including hiking shoes. Right now, I haven't been able to stop wearing the Back-To-Berkeley, which are stylish enough for normal streetwear, let alone the hiking trail.

If you're looking for something more sturdy for off-road hiking, try the off-trail hiking boots, which are full of techy additions like a rubber outsoles and a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane so you don't have to worry about wet feet while on the trail.

These hiking shoe brands are a great place to start for your first hiking shoes. Remember, when choosing a pair, consider the kind of adventure you'll go on the most. If you prefer vast, desert climates, choose shoes that prioritize ventilation using mesh or other breathable materials, and stay away from things like leather that will trap moisture in.

Prioritize support if you're going to be trekking across uneven ground, and traction if you're planning on scaling any mountains. For the best results, try on your shoes and break them in before your big adventure. That way, you won't have to deal with blisters or regret your choice of socks.