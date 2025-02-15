Essential camping tips for an unforgettable Everglades adventure

Table of Contents Table of Contents Top camping at the Everglades tips What to know about camping at the Everglades What to do at the Everglades

The Everglades is a subtropical wetland in southern Florida, covering about 1.5 million acres. According to the National Park Service, it’s the largest tropical wilderness in the U.S. and one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the world. Known as the “River of Grass,” the Everglades are ultimately a slow-moving sheet of freshwater. Swamp-like in nature, the Everglades are home to reptiles and amphibians like the American alligator or the American crocodile.

When I lived in Florida, we learned that any body of water deeper than an inch probably has a gator in it. Not everything in the Everglades is dangerous, though. On your journey, you may spot the great blue heron, osprey, or even a bald eagle. The park is full of plant life, from sawgrass marshes to cypress swamps and mangrove forests. If you’re planning an outdoor adventure, these camping in the Everglades tips will help you navigate the unique challenges of this area.

Recommended Videos

Top camping at the Everglades tips

Fend off the mosquitoes

One of the major deal-breakers while in the Everglades is the abundance of mosquitoes. To fend them off, apply a repellent containing at least 25-50% DEET or 20% Picaridin to all exposed skin. Most importantly, re-apply every few hours, especially if you’ve been sweating. At camp, mosquito nets can be a great way to keep your camping area mosquito-free. Otherwise, you can also turn to a citronella candle.

Pack lightweight, quick-drying clothing

Since it’s super humid in the Everglades, choose lightweight, quick-dry clothing. That includes your shoes! You’re bound to get a little wet here, and things are going to take forever to dry. That said, you’ll want to avoid walking in flip-flops or sandals here due to the wildlife. Choose sturdy water shoes or close-toed sandals like Keens. As for your clothes, avoid cotton and go for moisture-wicking fabrics. While this area is known for its heat and humidity, make sure you pack a warm layer in case it gets chilly.

Know your wildlife and keep a safe distance

Because some of the animals here are dangerous, it’s important to know how to identify potential risks and how to handle them. Keep an eye out for reptiles like crocodiles, alligators, cottonmouths and pythons. The National Park Service says never to feed any wildlife and stay at least 15 feet away. Don’t venture into any tall grass, and store your food correctly.

Don’t leave anything outside at night

Speaking of storing your food, don’t leave anything outside at night. Raccoons are known for being sneaky, and they can ruin all of your carefully prepped meals if you don’t keep them in bear-proof containers or hang them from a tree.

What to know about camping at the Everglades

Everglades National Park has two campgrounds to choose from.

The Flamingo Campground is a drive-in campground with all of the modern conveniences of a front country campground, from solar-heated showers to picnic tables and grills. There are even two dump stations for RVs. There are 41 sites with electric hookups, and 65 RV campsites. 274 are tent-only. This campground operates year-round and has cell reception, potable water, flush toilets, trash and recycling, ice for sale, and firewood for sale.

The Long Pine Key Campground is open seasonally from November to May, the Everglade’s busiest season. Winter is generally the best time to go because of the milder temperatures. You’ll still have your fair share of mosquitoes, but at least you won’t be as eaten as summertime. This campground has 108 RV-only sites and 108 tent-only sites and has cell service, potable water, flush toilets, and hot showers.

If campgrounds aren’t adventurous enough, Everglades National Park allows wilderness camping. There are a few ground sites, beach sites, and elevated camping platforms called chickees around the park — some can only be reached by kayak, canoe, or motorboat. When you choose to wilderness camp, you will require a permit that can be issued the day before or the day of your trip online or at the Flamingo Visitor Center. However, remember that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Wilderness campsites can only be reserved in advance through Recreation.gov.

You must purchase an entrance pass regardless of how you plan to camp. Those with annual passes or the America the Beautiful Pass can also pass through.

What to do at the Everglades

One of the most exciting ways to explore the Everglades is through an airboat tour. I’ve had the chance to take an airboat ride before, and it was exhilarating. At the Everglades, you’ll speed through the sawgrass marshes and might even spot wildlife like alligators, birds, and more.

Canoeing and kayaking are a close second. There are several scenic water trails to explore through mangrove tunnels, open bays, and freshwater sloughs. Some popular routes include the Nine Mile Pond, which is a moderate, scenic trail. For a real challenge, try Hell’s Bay Canoe Trail, which is suitable for experienced paddlers. But my favorite has to be Flamingo to Whitewater Bay, which is great for spotting manatees.

If those aren’t your cup of tea, try biking through Shark Valley! This is a 15-mile paved loop that practically promises some excellent alligator sightings. Rent bikes, bring your own, or forgo the bikes altogether and take a tram tour.

Hiking trails are another great way to experience this national park. There are several trails around to choose from. For something short and sweet, try the Gumbo Limbo Trail, which is a little less than a half-mile long through tree-shaded trails. The Anhinga Trail is just under a mile, and you’ll easily see some extraordinary wildlife here. For some extravagant panoramic views, head over to Pa-Hay-Okee Overlook. But if you want something challenging, you can hike to the coast on the 15-mile round-trip Costal Prairie Trail.

Park rangers always lead tours or facilitate programs. Check the Everglades National Park Service schedule to see what might interest you!

No matter what you do at Everglades National Park, you will surely have the adventure of a lifetime.