27North unveils the Venture X campervan built for luxurious off-road adventuring

With more creature comforts and tech than most studio apartments, you'll never feel like you're "roughing it"

By
Side view of a black 27North Venture X campervan parked in an industrial garage/workshop.
27North

For hardcore overlanders who can’t bear to be without their creature comforts, we’re living in a Golden Age of high-tech, off-road-ready rigs. Missouri’s 27North has been at the forefront of the modern overlanding movement, and it’s all-new Venture X campervan is a testament to that.

The Venture X joins 27North’s line-up of ultra-modern and downright “luxurious” overlanding vehicles, including the Ascender and RexRover pickup truck campers. It’s a tech-forward adventure van designed for all levels of overlander, from first-timers to families. Underpinned by the industry-standard Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 170 platform, powered by a 4-cylinder high-output diesel, it rides and drives easy on-road, while the standard AWD system and all-terrain tires ensure it can tackle off-road trails, too. The company’s Adventure Package adds a 50-inch light bar, ditch lights, a rooftop tent, and more to the mix, making this a seriously capable go-anywhere campervan.

Luxurious front interior of 27North's Venture X campervan.
27North

The high-roof design and 170-inch wheelbase combine for a surprisingly roomy interior. 27North has designed the Venture X to accommodate up to five adults. There’s a custom kitchen outfitted with all the comforts of home, including a microwave, induction cooktop, Dometic fridge/freezer, and Lagun tables with Plyboo countertops. With a full interior shower, exterior-access cassette toilet, and a stainless steel sink, you won’t be left scrambling to find a place to go in the backcountry. Plus, there’s even a 30-gallon freshwater tank with a 20-gallon gray water tank.

Looking toward the rear interior of 27North's Venture X adventure campervan.
27North

A beefy 48V EcoFlow electric system with a 5k lithium battery and 3,000-watt inverter powers the entire rig. Combined with 175 watts of solar, it’s built to run on- or off-grid pretty much indefinitely as long as the sun is shining. Dimmable LED lighting and multiple 110V outlets and USB ports throughout ensure you can always see what you’re doing and keep your favorite mobile tech powered along the way.

The base—but very well-equipped—model Venture X starts at $236,313 and is only sold through 27North’s network of exclusive US dealers.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
