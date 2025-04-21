 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland is a rare, limited-edition, off-road-ready beast

With beefy tires, a next-gen 4x4 system, and trail-ready tech, it's Jeep's most off-road-capable Wagoneer ever

By
A limited-edition 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland parked on a rocky desert outcrop.
Jeep

In my experience, I rarely see the latest generation of Jeep Wagoneers out on the trail. They’re far more likely to be found in the parking lot of a yoga studio or smoothie cafe. But, that doesn’t make them any less capable of conquering the backcountry. To further cement its off-road-ready chops, Jeep just released the limited-edition 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition.

The exclusive new trim takes its already trail-ready SUV to the next level, with a long list of exclusive upgrades that make it the most capable Wagoneer in the lineup. A Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system with an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case automatically sends up to 100% of engine power to either the front or rear axle, depending on the required traction. That transfer case also boasts a 4-Low mode with a 48:1 crawl ratio and a user-selectable Rock Mode as part of Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction system (with Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud settings, too). Plus, a Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping gives this Wagoneer up to 10 inches of total ground clearance. It all rides on beefy 32-inch all-terrain tires and handsome, 20-inch aluminum rims.

Interior of the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition SUV with the desert in the background.
Jeep

A total of three skid plates protect the front axle, transfer case, and fuel tank for when the going gets especially rough. Jeep also thought to bake in two front tow hooks and a removable one at the rear, in case things go seriously sideways on your next backcountry expedition. With a Heavy Duty Trail Tow Package and built-in brake controller, the Wagoneer Overland is ready to tow up to 10,000 pounds right off the showroom floor.

Roof rack and tri-pane sunroof of the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland.
Jeep

On the tech front, the Overland edition adds a 360-degree surround view camera — a nice touch for navigating tricky off-road obstacles and approaches. Safety features like Side Distance warning, power folding side mirrors, and parallel/perpendicular park assist are included, too. Plus, Jeep throws in a free two-year trial of its Jeep Off-Road Pages+ with Adventure Guides. The built-in app gives Overland buyers access to more than 200 off-road trail guides, including Jeep Badge of Honor trails and downloadable maps with trail difficulty ratings and more. It’s all accessible via a crisp, 10.1-inch touchscreen display.

Rear three-quarter view of a 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland parked in the desert.
Jeep

Beyond all the great new features you can’t see, the Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition also boasts unique aesthetic upgrades. Outside, the flagship model features a first-ever black-painted roof (with factory roof rack) and other blacked-out highlights, including the lower fascia, headlamps, wheel flares, grille, and badging. Inside the cockpit, you’ll find exclusive Nappa leather seating and all-weather floor mats, all under a beautiful, tri-pane panoramic sunroof.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland is now available with a starting price of $74,835 (including destination and handling charges) and a limited run of just 2,000 units. That’s a cool $9,000 more than a standard Wagoneer. But, can you really put a price on bragging rights?

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Polaris drops a 10th anniversary limited edition, the Slingshot 10
The Slingshot three-wheeler makes no excuses for its unconventional design
Polaris Slingshot 10 anniversary limited edition front view.

What's better than fun? Even more fun. That's probably the mission statement for the Polaris Slingshot team. Polaris introduced the 2025 Slingshot lineup in late January, but the company has already boosted the excitement with a limited-edition 10th-anniversary model called simply Slingshot 10.

The Polaris team went all out with the Slingshot 10. Based on the top-of-the-line 2025 Slingshot R, which was already the most powerful and sporty model, the Slingshot 10 adds plenty of limited-edition styling elements and premium comfort and convenience features.
Why people buy Slingshots

Read more
Rivian’s all-new California Dune Edition trucks deliver serious off-road chops
An exclusive colorway and desert-ready features take the OG R1T and R1S to next-level off-road-readiness
Two limited-edition Rivian California Dune trucks driving through the desert at dusk.

Overlanders and hardcore road-trippers know better than most that "range anxiety" has long been the Achilles heel of every electric vehicle. Rivian's line-up has gone a long way toward remedying that problem with its R1S and R1T EVs. But the well-known California brand just dropped an exclusive vehicle series that not only delivers a 325-plus-mile range, but a limited-edition colorway and serious off-road-ready chops to boot.

The California Dune Edition pays homage to the company's home state with two trucks that are as "elusive as the dunes, designed for the desert." On the outside, both trucks in the series receive a unique "desert sands"-inspired paint job that feels equal parts modern, rugged, and military-inspired. Rivian pairs the look with an exterior Darkout Package that nicely contrasts the beige colorway with blacked-out badging and accents. The interior is adorned in a matching two-tone color scheme: Sandstone on the seats and door panels and Black Mountain on the upper portion, including the dashboard, steering wheel, and roof.

Read more
Level-up your sky-watching with the limited-edition Stargazer rooftop tent
This sub-100-pound rooftop tent is compact, featherweight, and perfect for sky-loving campers
Inspired Overland Stargazer rooftop tent mounted to a Lamborghini at SEMA 2024.

The general design of the modern rooftop tent has changed little in the last decade or so. That's why the devil is in the details when it comes to differentiating one model from another — details like a first-of-its-kind (that we're aware of) full-panel hard-sided skylight that's perfect for next-level stargazing.

Inspired Overland is a not-so-well-kept secret among the world of overlanders and rooftop tent enjoyers. The California brand builds some of the lightest RTTs on the market, designed to mount to a wide range of vehicles, including smaller SUVs and crossovers. But its all-new Stargazer Series is our hands-down favorite of the lot. The standout feature of the brand's latest design features a large, clear acrylic roof panel. Unlike the cheap soft plastic panels found on many traditional softshell tents, the Stargazer panel provides crystal-clear views of the sky. IO confirms the panel is highly durable and impact-resistant, too, designed to take all the beating you can throw at it on the trail without cracking.

Read more