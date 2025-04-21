2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland is a rare, limited-edition, off-road-ready beast

In my experience, I rarely see the latest generation of Jeep Wagoneers out on the trail. They’re far more likely to be found in the parking lot of a yoga studio or smoothie cafe. But, that doesn’t make them any less capable of conquering the backcountry. To further cement its off-road-ready chops, Jeep just released the limited-edition 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition.

The exclusive new trim takes its already trail-ready SUV to the next level, with a long list of exclusive upgrades that make it the most capable Wagoneer in the lineup. A Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system with an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case automatically sends up to 100% of engine power to either the front or rear axle, depending on the required traction. That transfer case also boasts a 4-Low mode with a 48:1 crawl ratio and a user-selectable Rock Mode as part of Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction system (with Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud settings, too). Plus, a Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping gives this Wagoneer up to 10 inches of total ground clearance. It all rides on beefy 32-inch all-terrain tires and handsome, 20-inch aluminum rims.

A total of three skid plates protect the front axle, transfer case, and fuel tank for when the going gets especially rough. Jeep also thought to bake in two front tow hooks and a removable one at the rear, in case things go seriously sideways on your next backcountry expedition. With a Heavy Duty Trail Tow Package and built-in brake controller, the Wagoneer Overland is ready to tow up to 10,000 pounds right off the showroom floor.

On the tech front, the Overland edition adds a 360-degree surround view camera — a nice touch for navigating tricky off-road obstacles and approaches. Safety features like Side Distance warning, power folding side mirrors, and parallel/perpendicular park assist are included, too. Plus, Jeep throws in a free two-year trial of its Jeep Off-Road Pages+ with Adventure Guides. The built-in app gives Overland buyers access to more than 200 off-road trail guides, including Jeep Badge of Honor trails and downloadable maps with trail difficulty ratings and more. It’s all accessible via a crisp, 10.1-inch touchscreen display.

Beyond all the great new features you can’t see, the Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition also boasts unique aesthetic upgrades. Outside, the flagship model features a first-ever black-painted roof (with factory roof rack) and other blacked-out highlights, including the lower fascia, headlamps, wheel flares, grille, and badging. Inside the cockpit, you’ll find exclusive Nappa leather seating and all-weather floor mats, all under a beautiful, tri-pane panoramic sunroof.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland is now available with a starting price of $74,835 (including destination and handling charges) and a limited run of just 2,000 units. That’s a cool $9,000 more than a standard Wagoneer. But, can you really put a price on bragging rights?

