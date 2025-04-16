Jeep debuts seven cool concepts for its 2025 Easter Safari

Table of Contents Table of Contents Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept Jeep Convoy Concept Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept Jeep J6 Honcho Concept Jeep Blueprint Concept Jeep Rewind Concept

The 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari kicks off on April 12 in Moab, Utah, promising a spectacular experience. Seven all-new custom Jeep 4×4 concept builds will debut at this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, giving the brand an opportunity to showcase its creative talent, and fun-loving spirit.

Jeep continues to impress with a new lineup of concept vehicles each year, and the 2025 showcase is no exception. The event also provides Jeep with a valuable opportunity to gather public feedback on new design ideas, accessories, and functional add-ons that could influence future production models.

Whether or not we see any of these trucks on showroom floors in the near future, we have learned it’s best to just appreciate them for what they are here and now. Unabashed fun and undeniably rugged, this group of concept trucks represents the creative minds behind one of America’s most beloved vehicles. From the post-apocalyptic vibe mega mountain climbers to the throwback simplicity of analog off-roading, odds are one of these crazy Jeeps is going to make you smile. So here are the seven exciting concepts they’ve unveiled for the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari.

“We’re thrilled to present more than ever at the Easter Jeep Safari, featuring seven innovative concept vehicles that showcase our unmatched off-road capabilities,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “Moab is not just a playground for Jeep enthusiasts; it’s a place that has greatly influenced our development and strengthened our connection with the community. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept

The Wrangler presented here is the most subdued among the various concept vehicles, exhibiting a design that feels like it might be something you’d come across at any campsite or riverside fishing turnoff. But, where it lacks in flair, the 4xe Sunchaser makes up for with an unmistakably genuine ruggedness that cannot be matched.

The exterior features striking solar-flash yellow paint that contrasts elegantly with satin-black finishes, enhancing the overall visual impact of this lifted Wrangler 4xe. The Sunchaser model is elevated by 2 inches above a standard Rubicon, improving its off-road performance. It is equipped with big 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires specifically designed to provide superior traction on even the most challenging terrain.

A Warn winch has been integrated into a custom front winch guard and push bar, offering both practicality and appealing aesthetics. This truck incorporates innovative concept elements, including side storage boxes that allow plenty of space for gear and equipment and resilient steel fender flares that protect against debris while contributing to the overall rugged aesthetic.

Jeep Convoy Concept

The Gladiator-based Convoy concept is a nod to the original Gladiator SJ, recognized as the first post-war truck designed specifically for civilian use. Manufactured from 1963 to 1987, the SJ, later referred to simply as the J, is distinguished by its unique grille featuring vertical openings, which has become a signature feature of Jeeps everywhere.

With legacy in mind, the contemporary Convoy concept is equipped with a formidable 12,000-pound Warn winch, which is nicely integrated into the vehicle’s front bumper, thereby enhancing both its functionality and aesthetic appeal. The design, which feels a tad post-apocalyptic, includes canvas doors and a sturdy canvas top/bed canopy, giving the truck an appearance that harks back to the Jeep Wrangler and underscoring its off-road capabilities.

To further enhance its rugged demeanor, the Convoy is fitted with massive 40-inch BFGoodrich Krawler tires, mounted on 17-inch Warn wheels, ensuring exceptional traction and performance across diverse terrains. These oversized tires are complemented by high-clearance fenders, which are both aggressive and useful. This combination of traditional design elements and contemporary engineering results in a vehicle that not only honors its predecessors but also stands as a formidable contender in the current automotive landscape.

Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept

The Bug Out 4xe is based on the sturdy Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, which Jeep’s engineers meticulously disassembled and reconstructed using lightweight materials or eliminating components altogether. The vehicle features striking lightweight 18-inch Forgeline wheels mounted with 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires, characterized by a distinctive design that allows for substantial voids, showing off the polished brake rotors situated behind them.

The Rubicon’s roof has been raised by 4 inches to enhance functionality, significantly improving access to the rear cargo area, which now accommodates an innovative electric off-road scooter. Beyond that, the rear floor is designed to be flat, and the vehicle incorporates half-doors in lieu of the conventional full doors, contributing to its contemporary look. Batteries have been strategically integrated into the side panels, although Jeep has not specified their intended purpose. We can only guess they are meant to power all sorts of outdoor amenities to allow for a thrilling Glamping escapade or a killer tailgate party.

Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept

The Hightop Honcho concept is characterized by its practical design, featuring substantial 40-inch tires that not only enhance its stout appearance but also contribute to (presumably) superior off-road performance. This truck features an AccuAir suspension system that is height-adjustable, enabling users to tailor the ride height to accommodate various terrains.

In terms of structural integrity, the Honcho is equipped with Dana 60 axles, widely recognized for their resilience, which work in conjunction with the oversized tires and provide a 5.38:1 gear ratio, perfect for rock crawling up or down a mountainside. The classic steel wheels, presented in a timeless white finish, are a nod to the Jeeps of yesteryear.

In addition to its striking features, the Honcho is designed with several amenities that promote both comfort and functionality. Safety and utility are also prioritized, as evidenced by the inclusion of a bed roll bar that secures cargo and complements the vehicle’s rugged design. A color-matched hardtop not only contributes to the aesthetic cohesion of the model but also offers protection from environmental elements.

Jeep J6 Honcho Concept

There is not merely one, but two Honcho concepts. The J6 Honcho required substantial effort throughout its design and modification process. This particular model originated as a four-door Wrangler Rubicon and has been exhaustively transformed into a sophisticated two-door truck by talented fabricators, showcasing an innovative approach to vehicle design.

A prominent feature of the J6 is its generous 6-foot truck bed, which actually exceeds the length of a Gladiator’s bed by one foot, allowing it to provide even more space for transporting equipment and gear. The J6 has also undergone a 2-inch lift, which complements its 17-inch bronze wheels and monster 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires which give a subtle nod back to 1977.

The J6 Honcho features a custom roll bar and a spare tire mount that aesthetically complement the truck’s vibrant stripes, while a powerful Warn winch and custom rock rails enhance its functionality and ruggedness.

Jeep Blueprint Concept

Jeep has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of market opportunities, and the Blueprint concept serves as a noteworthy illustration of this focus on enhancing sales potential. This vehicle is fundamentally a Wrangler 4xe that has been equipped with a variety of accessories sourced from the Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts catalog. Each accessory is accompanied by a QR code, which provides prospective buyers with immediate access to the Mopar eStore. The Blueprint is literally a rolling parts catalog.

The Blueprint features a 2-inch lift kit, which increases ground clearance and enhances its approach and departure angles. This truck is fitted with huge 37-inch BFGoodrich KO3 all-terrain tires. Notably, the vehicle boasts different wheels on the left and right sides, along with a distinct spare tire wheel, all designed to be beadlock-capable.

In terms of structural design, the Blueprint’s doors are constructed from resilient metal tubes, providing a balance of weight reduction and strength. These doors can be optionally fitted with mesh covers to promote ventilation while preventing debris entry. A Warn winch, as well as auxiliary lights, ensures visibility in low-light environments, and an escape plan if this Jeep were ever to get stuck.

The fun tailgate table offers practical utility for meal preparation or tool organization during outdoor excursions. The Blueprint is equipped with a snorkel, enabling it to traverse deep water crossings without compromising the integrity of the engine’s air intake system.

Jeep Rewind Concept

The Jeep Rewind concept showcases an eye-catching color known as Grimace Purple, which is a deliberate reference to the iconic McDonald’s character. This innovative vehicle is based on the well-regarded two-door Wrangler Rubicon, which is equipped with Jeep’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, offering a balance of performance and efficiency.

Historically, two-door Wranglers with oversized tires are characterized as playful exaggerations, and the Rewind adheres to this tradition. With its elevated height and compact wheelbase, the vehicle presents an unmistakable presence. It is fitted with big 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 M/T tires mounted on 17-inch AEV wheels, contributing to its rugged aesthetic.

The interior of the Rewind adopts a lighthearted approach, eschewing conventional seriousness in favor of a vibrant design. The cabin features lively pink and purple accents on both the seats and dashboard, creating an inviting atmosphere. Beyond the obvious, including a portable CD player and a 1980s-style cellphone adds a nostalgic element to the vehicle, further emphasizing its whimsical character, and making the Rewind impossible not to love.