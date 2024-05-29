Everything you need to know about every Jeep

The Jeep brand is about as American as playing an NFL game on the 4th of July. From the fabled ‘Jeep Wave’ to personalized spare tire covers, the Wrangler has been the brand ambassador since the CJ (Civilian Jeep) bowed out in 1986. Rugged, boxy, and fun, the Wrangler has evolved (somewhat) over the years but has always retained the charms of its utilitarian exuberance.

But, despite its immense popularity, one vehicle does not an auto manufacturer make. Even a company as specialized as Ferrari had to expand their lineup over the years to keep things interesting and the bills paid. With that in mind, Jeep has expanded its offering sheet substantially over the last decade or two. In fact, head into a dealership today, and between new 2024 models and leftover 2023 units, there are as many as eleven different Jeep models to choose from.

Fear not. We’re here to help. The following is a comprehensive and exhaustive list of each new Jeep model you may encounter at a dealership, organized from smallest to largest because rolling up with the family in that perfectly-sized SUV is about as American as it gets.

Jeep Renegade

Base Price: $27,850 (2023)

The Jeep Renegade is the company’s smallest offering. Technically a subcompact crossover, the entry-level Renegade is the only Jeep in the lineup produced exclusively outside of the U.S. Compared to its competitors, the Renegade offers up comparatively more room but does come at a bit of a premium price for the Jeep name.

Notable changes for new Renegades include a new turbocharged 1.3-liter inline. Both the six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive options have been dropped, leaving the sole configuration for the Renegade as a four-wheel drive automatic. There is no 2024 version of the Renegade, so any new models will be leftover from 2023.

Available Powertrains:

Engines:

1.3-Liter Turbocharged I-4 (177 hp/210 lb-ft)

Transmissions

9-Speed Automatic

Jeep Compass

Base Price: $28,400

The Jeep Compass is essentially a smaller version of the Cherokee. Technically a compact crossover. Offering up enough basic features to make its near-30K price point acceptable to most, the Compass comes only with a turbo four and an eight-speed auto.

Notable changes for 2024 include new all-terrain tires for the Trailhawk trim and a promise from Jeep for new packages to upgrade both appearance and equipment later this year. We will update this when Jeep releases more details.

Available Powertrains:

Engines:

2.0-Liter Turbocharged I-4 (200hp/221 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Cherokee

Base Price: $37,695 (2023)

The second-most well-known Jeep has had an up-and-down existence. The famous box-on-wheels XJ model, which spanned a seventeen-year run from 1984 to 2001, going mostly unchanged, set the stage for a new, more modern KL version to come along in 2014. But, its decade-old tech has run its course, and the Cherokee is set to be shelved yet again (at least in its current form) as of the 2023 model year.

Notable changes for the final year Cherokee are that it is only available in one of two trims: Altitude Lux or Trailhawk. The former is the more posh carlike version with leather seats and a heated steering wheel, while the latter offers a more powerful engine and true off-roading prowess.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

2.4-Liter Naturally Aspirated I-4 (180hp/171 lb-ft)

2.0-Liter Turbo I-4 (270hp/295 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Wrangler

Base Price: $31,995

The perennial American icon, the current JL generation marks the fourth iteration of the beloved Wrangler. Despite a cramped interior, below-to-abysmally low fuel economy, and more road noise than a party bus full of drunken bachelors, the Wrangler continues to win over the hearts of drivers with its unparalleled off-roading abilities, versatile open-air options, and enough options to create anyone’s dream truck.

The 2024 Wrangler offers fifteen trim options and ten unique wheel choices. A well-needed 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen makes the woefully puny previous screens a distant memory, officially bringing the Wrangler into the digital age. 2023 marks the final year to be able to drive off in the near-500 hp Rubicon 392.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

2.0-Liter Turbo I-4 (270 hp/295 lb-ft)

3.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated V6 (285 hp/260 lb-ft)

2.0-Liter Turbo I-4 + AC Motor (375 hp/470 lb-ft combined)

6.4-Liter Naturally Aspirated Hemi V-8 (470 hp/470 lb-ft)

Transmissions

6-Speed Manual

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Gladiator

Base Price: $39,790

The long-awaited Wrangler pickup debuted in 2020 as the Jeep Gladiator. Met with mixed reviews, the Gladiator made potential customers how much they needed a pickup bed instead of the four-door Wrangler’s enclosed rear section. Still, the Gladiator continues to offer a unique mix of work and fun that no other production vehicle on the planet can match.

The most notable change for the 2024 Gladiator is the departure of the diesel-powered V-6. Unlike the Wrangler’s myriad of drivetrains, the Gladiator is stuck with the outdated Pentastar V-6, which has remained largely unchanged since it debuted the same year as the iPhone 4.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-6 (285 hp/260 lb-ft)

Transmissions

6-Speed Manual

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Base Price: $36,495

First introduced in April 1992 as a 1993 model to compete with the Ford Explorer, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has gone on to become one of the brand’s best-selling models. Playing into the popular midsized crossover SUV market, the Grand Cherokee offers up a broad range of appeal with thirteen different available trim levels.

Not wanting to mess with success, Jeep keeps the 2024 model nearly identical to the 2023 version, which is a good thing, seeing as it sold nearly a quarter of a million GCs last year.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated V6 (290 hp/257 lb-ft)

2.0-Liter Turbo I-4 + AC Motor (375 hp/470 lb-ft combined)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Base Price: $42,035

Standing for long, large, and luxurious, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L adds true six or seven-passenger roominess to compete with other supersized SUVs like the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot, and Toyota Grand Highlander.

Much like the regular Grand Cherokee, the L variant rolls over to 2024 unchanged.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-6 (290 hp/257 lb-ft)

5.7-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-8 (357 hp/390 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Wagoneer

Base Price: $62,945

Based on the Ram 1500’s platform, Jeep resurrected the Wagoneer nameplate as a three-row luxury SUV (sans the wood paneling this time around). Built to compete with the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition, among others, the Wagoneer is offered in both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations.

Having debuted in 2022, the only major difference since then has been dropping its former V-8 powertrain in exchange for its current twin-turbo inline-six.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.0-Liter Twin-Turbo I-6 (420 hp/486 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Jeep Wagoneer L

Base Price: $65,945

Taking a big SUV and making it just a tad bigger, the Jeep Wagoneer L tacks on about a foot more of wheelbase to allow the L to seat up to eight adults and their luggage.

Along with the Wagoneer, the L variant carries over unchanged from 2023 to 2024.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.0-Liter Twin-Turbo I-6 (420 hp/486 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Grand Wagoneer

Base Price: $91,945

“Grand” is an apt description of Jeep’s latest flagship model, introduced in 2022. Compared to the popular SJ model last seen in 1991, the new Grand Wagoneer is a full two-and-a-half feet longer than its great-grandfather.

The biggest change to the lineup, which has only been around for two years, was the dismissal of the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8. The sole engine available on the GW is a more powerful and efficient 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.0-Liter Twin-Turbo I-6 (510 hp/500 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

Grand Wagoneer L

Base Price: $94,945

The grandest Jeep of them all, the Grand Wagoneer L adds another foot of length to the already ginormous Grand Wagoneer. Measuring a Jurassic 226.7 inches long and 79.7 inches high, the GWL offers 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats alone.

Much like the standard Grand Wagoneer, the biggest change is the change from V-8 to I-6 under its expansive hood.

Available Powertrains:

Engines

3.0-Liter Twin-Turbo I-6 (510 hp/500 lb-ft)

Transmissions

8-Speed Automatic

