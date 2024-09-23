Five times BMW produced an absolute icon

BMW has a lot of history and a lot of great cars to draw on. If you were to pick standouts from its current lineup, you may look at the M2 for its agility and sporty brilliance or the M5 for its raw power. There’s also the Z4 M40i for a bit of top down summer fun, should you want to feel a bit of wind in your hair.

But there’s far more to BMW than its current selection. The Bavarian manufacturer has a history stretching back over 100 years, and it’s been producing cars for most of that time. So ignoring the company’s planes, bikes, and the engine that turned the McLaren F1 into a record-breaker, here are five of the most exciting four-wheelers that Bayerische Motoren Werke has ever produced.

Recommended Videos

E60 M5

The E60 M5 may not be a favorite amongst true “M” purists. For them, it’s a naturally aspirated straight-six under the hood, or it’s simply not an M5. But for everyone else, the E60 version of the M5 is arguably the best version of BMW’s racing saloon. Why? Because it’s the version with that slightly wacky V10 under the hood.

In real terms, that means a great sound (even when compared to the aforementioned naturally aspirated I-6s of its forebears), and mind blowing performance. The five series it’s based on is controversial for a few reasons, but as always, it’s the powertrain that makes the M an M. And BMW nailed it with this one. Despite a few reliability issues. There’s a reason the E60 M5 is brought up every time enthusiasts are discussing BMW’s flagship racing sedan. And the fact it is still talked about to such an extent drives home how much of an impact it made.

BMW 507

Despite a brief three-year production run between 1956 and 1959 — the 507 remains a grail car for many motoring enthusiasts and BMW fans. And looking at it, it’s easy to see why. Its 5.2 liter V8 produced 150 horsepower. That may not seem like a lot in the modern age when some vehicles are pumping out close to 2,000 ponies, but in the late 50s, it was exceedingly spicy. It was highly desirable, too; even Elvis had one. But there was a non-manufacturing flaw which took the shine off things a little.

Only 252 507s were built, and only 34 of those were “Series 1” models. BMW put a lot of effort into the 507, and that meant the vehicle had a pretty hefty pricetag. Not many people could afford the $10,500 price tag — and for want of a better term, the vehicle flopped. However, those who laid their money down made a pretty good investment. Pretty much any 507 around today is likely to fetch seven figures at auction, and examples have been sold for north of $5 million. As for BMW, the initial failure of the 507 forced the company to go back to the drawing board. And that decision resulted in yet another classic.

BMW 1500

The 1500 is the car that saved BMW during a time of severe uncertainty, and its legacy is so prominent that the company still references, and pays homage to, the “Neue Klasse” to this very day. Oddly enough, when compared to the cars BMW was making before the 1500 came along in 1962, the Neue Klasse wasn’t that powerful or sporty.

What it was is roomy, comfortable, and good for people who needed to drive around with their families. It allowed BMW to compete with the likes of Ford, which in turn secured the iconic manufacturer’s legacy would continue. That legacy can still be spotted in a number of places. When BMW launched its new electric offering, it branded its concept the “Neue Kasse” in homage to the 1500. The classic was also the first “sharknose” BMW and sported what is now commonly referred to as the company’s “kidney grille.”

BMW Z3 M Coupe

There’s a lot of love for BMW’s “Z” cars, and it’s easy to see why. For a somewhat reasonable amount of money, you’ll get a sporty sleek-looking roadster that will unlock countless days of high-speed summer fun. But for some, namely your hardcore M enthusiasts, it isn’t quite enough.

BMW solved this problem in the late 1990s with the BMW M Coupe. Hitting the road back in 1998, the Z3 M Coupe was to the Zs what a M3 is to a 3-Series. The coupe was built in South Carolina, and visually, it was essentially the same as the Z3 coupe. Not the powertrain, though, that was a high-performance 3.2-liter straight six that the Spartanburg plant had shipped in from Germany.

BMW M1

The BMW M1 is about as iconic as it gets, and for many, it’s the greatest Beamer ever built. Like many of the world’s best cars, it wasn’t really meant for the general public. BMW was forced to sell so many due to stock car racing regulations. It coincided with the birth of BMW’s iconic “M” division and is very much the reason the company has such a long and storied racing legacy.

Like most great sports cars, the Italians were heavily involved in its design. Automotive design legend Giorgetto Guigario developed the M1’s famous wedge shape, and Lamborghini was responsible for its chassis. Apparently, Lambo was set to build the whole thing, but budgetary reasons resulted in the job going to a cheaper (but still very proficient) German coachbuilder instead. Lamborghini’s own troubles led to the chassis being built by Modena-based manufacturer Marchesi.

BMW’s first M is currently an exceedingly rare and historically significant vehicle. So while some cars on this list may crop up at a reasonable price point — you aren’t getting one an M1 for less than seven figures. If you can even find one for sale in the first place.