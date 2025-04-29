 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW Motorrad launches the sportiest boxer: the 2026 BMW R 1300 RS

The BMW R 1300 RS is the fastest BMW model with a boxer engine

By
Rider carrying a helmet walking toward a 2026 BMW R 1300 RS parked roadside with water in the background.
BMW Motorrad

When BMW Motorrad launched the 2026 BMW R 1300 R in mid-April, we knew the RS variant couldn’t be far behind. In truth, the R 1300 RS is seldom outpaced by other bikes because it is the fastest BMW model with a boxer engine in the company’s 2026 lineup.

It’s not just the engine that makes the BMW R 1300 RS special

Two people folding up a tent on a small strip of sand with a 2026 BMW R 1300 RS parked roadside in the foreground.
Certainly, the R 1300 RS’s 1,300 cc liquid-cooled motor with 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque gets most of the credit for the bike’s performance, but there’s much more to it. Most of the major working bits are new, plus its low, ready-to-ride 540-pound weight makes the most of the substantial power.

Recommended Videos

Sport road bikes account for an increasingly large portion of most manufacturers’ model lines, regardless of how they’re used. BMW focused on making its fastest boxer sport touring bike special.

Related

“With the new BMW R 1300 RS, we’ve taken our sports touring bike with boxer engine to a whole new level,” said project manager Hauke Glässing. “The motorcycle has been consistently designed with dynamic riding in mind.

“Thanks to an all-new engine, chassis, and aerodynamic concept, it offers an even sportier riding experience than its predecessor. At the same time, it remains the perfect companion for comfortable touring and long-distance travel.”

Design decisions for the BMW R 1300 RS

Rider on a 2026 BMW R 1300 RS driving on roadway between high rocks with ocaen in the background.
BMW Motorrad

Sports bike rider geometry helps define the class, and the BMW Motorrad designers emphasized the characteristic by positioning the rider further forward than the predecessor model with flat, wider handlebars and footrests a bit further back.

Because the R 1300 RS is put to various uses, the complement of Rain, Road, and Eco riding modes, plus the new Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), helps the rider maintain control whether commuting, cruising, long-distance touring, or just bopping around town.

Rider on a 2026 BMW R 1300 RS driving on roadway directly at the viewer with ocean in the background.
BMW Motorrad

The 2026 BMW R 1300 RS is scheduled to arrive at dealerships starting in late Q3 or early Q4, starting at $17,690 including destination fees.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
BMW updates aero, electronics, and more on 2025 999cc superbikes and roadsters
BMW engineers continuously re-think and re-do to improve performance.
Two 2025 BMW M 1000 RR motorcycles leaning hard into a race track corner.

BMW Motorrad USA released the 2025 update specifications for four 999cc superbikes and roadsters in typical fashion, which means BMW engineers reevaluated everything. The 2025 BMW M1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and S 1000 R won't make it to U.S. dealerships until Q2 2025, but that allows time to comprehend and compare the hefty lists of upgrades, updates, and new features on the high-performance knee scrapers.  Pricing will be announced closer to delivery.
Upgrades for the 2025 BMW M 1000 RR

Previous

Read more
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: The head of the class has a new engine and chassis
The depth of development and the range of options and packages are astounding
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure left profile view parked on a hillside with mountains in the background

BMW Motorrad announced the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle for adventure riding and long-distance touring. The new model features a redesigned engine and chassis, an optional Automated Shift Assistant, and advanced electronic safety systems. Most of the information was released in July 2024, but now BMW Motorrad has announced the price.
Why the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure matters

The R 1300 GS Adventure is a perennial category leader, but BMW Motoradd's engineers are never done. This year's model is dramatically upgraded from the 2024 version. In addition to the engine and chassis, the new model's bodywork has evolved with new equipment mounting points on the fuel tank, new storage areas, and an updated design.
The greatest changes in the 2025 model

Read more
Triumph intros next-gen 2025 Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS
From a distance the new Triumphs resemble 1960s models, and that's a good thing
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS tucked in riding on a curved road through farm land.

Two new Triumph Speed Twin 1200 motorcycles will hit the streets in December 2004. They will have chassis upgrades, refreshed styling, and more power than the previous generation. Triumph continues to balance classical style that doesn't drift far from earlier models in appearance with the latest performance and safety technology.
Why the Speed Twins are important in the  Triumph line-up
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Triumph

Triumph produces various motorcycle styles, but the Speed Twin belongs to the brand's Modern Classics line. Like the Bonnevilles, Scramblers, and Thruxtons, the Modern Classics resemble the iconic Triumph models from the late 1950s through the 1970s. These bikes tap into the nostalgia and heritage that make motorcycles a passion-driven purchase, with the classic Triumph legacy still having a powerful influence.
What's new and notable about the 2025 Speed Twins?
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS Triumph

Read more