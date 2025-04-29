BMW Motorrad launches the sportiest boxer: the 2026 BMW R 1300 RS

Table of Contents Table of Contents It’s not just the engine that makes the BMW R 1300 RS special Design decisions for the BMW R 1300 RS

When BMW Motorrad launched the 2026 BMW R 1300 R in mid-April, we knew the RS variant couldn’t be far behind. In truth, the R 1300 RS is seldom outpaced by other bikes because it is the fastest BMW model with a boxer engine in the company’s 2026 lineup.

Certainly, the R 1300 RS’s 1,300 cc liquid-cooled motor with 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque gets most of the credit for the bike’s performance, but there’s much more to it. Most of the major working bits are new, plus its low, ready-to-ride 540-pound weight makes the most of the substantial power.

Sport road bikes account for an increasingly large portion of most manufacturers’ model lines, regardless of how they’re used. BMW focused on making its fastest boxer sport touring bike special.

“With the new BMW R 1300 RS, we’ve taken our sports touring bike with boxer engine to a whole new level,” said project manager Hauke Glässing. “The motorcycle has been consistently designed with dynamic riding in mind.

“Thanks to an all-new engine, chassis, and aerodynamic concept, it offers an even sportier riding experience than its predecessor. At the same time, it remains the perfect companion for comfortable touring and long-distance travel.”

Design decisions for the BMW R 1300 RS

Sports bike rider geometry helps define the class, and the BMW Motorrad designers emphasized the characteristic by positioning the rider further forward than the predecessor model with flat, wider handlebars and footrests a bit further back.

Because the R 1300 RS is put to various uses, the complement of Rain, Road, and Eco riding modes, plus the new Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), helps the rider maintain control whether commuting, cruising, long-distance touring, or just bopping around town.

The 2026 BMW R 1300 RS is scheduled to arrive at dealerships starting in late Q3 or early Q4, starting at $17,690 including destination fees.