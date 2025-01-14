Benda launches motorcycle line of cruisers fusing soul and style

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Benda brand story The 2025 Benda cruisers

Keeway America, which established a dealership network for Benelli motorcycles and Keeway scooters, announced a new partnership with Benda Motorcycles. Beginning in spring 2025, Keeway dealers will carry three 2025 Benda V-twin cruiser motorcycles. The first Benda motorcycles in the U.S. will be the Chinchilla 300, the Chinchilla 500, and the Napoleonbob 500.

The Benda brand story



According to Keeway, Benda Motorcycles blends “radical aesthetics with state-of-the-art engineering.” The Benda bikes have liquid-cooled engines with carbon fiber drive belts, LED lighting, and standard ABS braking. The gas motors are smaller and less potent than Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles V-twins. They are intended for entry-level riders who primarily ride in small towns and back roads.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 Benda cruisers

The initial Benda cruiser models are the Chinchilla 300, Chinchilla 500, and Napoleonbob 500.

2025 Benda Chinchilla 300



The Chinchilla 300 is powered by a 298cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 30 hp and 19 ft-lbs of torque. It has a six-speed transmission. The design focus is low and wide for a cool, laid-back look, with forward foot controls, bar-end mirrors, and mid-height, wide handlebars. The 300 rides on wide alloy rims with 16-inch front and 15-inch rear tires.

Its moderate power isn’t likely intended for extended highway riding, but it should be as easy to ride as it is on the eyes as around-town transportation. The wheelbase is 55.9 inches, the overall length is 83.5 inches, and the seat height is 27.1 inches. The Chinchilla 300 is approximately the same size and power as a Honda Rebel 300.

The 2025 Benda Chincilla 300 starts at $4,899.

2025 Benda Chinchilla 500



The Benda Chinchilla 500 steps up in power from the 300 model with a 475.6cc engine that cranks out 47 hp and 31 ft-lb of torque. Keeway lists the top speed as 90 mph, sufficient for highway travel with reserve power when needed. The 500’s design resembles the Chinchilla 300 with an added pilon passenger seat and a larger, 17-inch rear wheel.

The Chinchilla’s wheelbase is 61.0 inches, its overall length is 87.4 inches, and its seat height is 27.8 inches. It is roughly the size and power of a Honda Rebel 500 and similar in size to a Harley-Davidson Nightster, although it has about half the Nightster’s approximately 90 horsepower.



The 2025 Benda Chinchilla 500 starts at $5,999.

2025 Benda Napoleonbob 500

The Napoleonbob has a striking look, with a classic bobber-style floating single seat, scabbard-style front forks, a flying wing handlebar, and low bar end mirrors. The titanium and gold-colored engine specifications are the same as the Chinchilla 500.

The wheelbase is 61.0 inches, the overall length is 90.0 inches, and the seat height is 27.4 inches. The Napoleonbob 500 is approximately the size of an Indian Motorcycles Scout Bobber, although its power and price are about half the Scout’s.

The 2025 Benda Napoleonbob 500 starts at $6,399.