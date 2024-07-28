What if you could buy two of the motorcycles on this list?

Congratulations on deciding to buy a motorcycle. Choosing your first bike is an exciting process with many fantastic choices. Whether you want to buy a motorcycle for economical transportation, casual riding, or fully immerse yourself in the moto lifestyle, it’s fun to anticipate the freedom and stimulation of biking. We selected the five best bikes for beginning riders with a budget of $5,000, not including taxes, insurance, registration, and other fees.

Best Beginner Motorcycles: Factors to consider

When you decide to buy your first motorcycle, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the kinds of motorcycles and motorcycle jargon. Well-meaning advice from friends and acquaintances is often contradictory. There are many great motorcycles for beginners, but the right bike for your closest friend may not be the best for you.

The following are the criteria I used to select the five best motorcycles for beginners:

Low to moderate power: When you first learn to ride a motorcycle, there’s much to learn. You don’t want to learn on a supersport or any powerful bike. It’s too easy for power to get out of hand before you have the knowledge and the muscle memory to stay safe.

Comfortable and easy to ride: Racers and sports bike riders tucked in tight for speed look cool. Still, other types of riding require other postures, so I looked for motorcycles with a relatively upright riding posture. You also don't need a first bike with many adjustable components. For a beginning rider on a first bike, simple is better.

Defined style: No motorcycle is good for all purposes and types of riding, but some bikes are more versatile than others. If you want the best bike for motocross riding and jumping, it won't be a street-legal bike. If you want an extra cool, laid-back cruiser to profile around town, don't even think about driving on anything by very hard surfaces, and hopefully smooth ones. The five best beginner motorcycles in this roundup have a defined style but with a bit of flexibility, so you aren't stranded. There are two cruisers, two sport bikes, and one dual-purpose motorcycle. I think you'll like them.

An established model: Brand-new technology is exciting and cool, but it often doesn't work as expected for a few generations. All of the bikes in this article are evolved versions of proven models that keep getting better. The newest was first released in 2021, but it's based on a classic design. One of the bikes has been in production since 1987 because it's that good. They've all been updated over the years, but a returning model is a sign of happy owners.

A global brand: Unless you can design and build a motorcycle yourself, stick with major brands, preferably a motorcycle company with decades of experience and many happy owners. With a major brand, you will have a better time finding help, parts, accessories, and even fellow riders who are passionate about the brand. If you decide to trade up or decide motorcycles aren't for you, a known brand is much easier to sell without taking a big loss. I intentionally chose bikes from five different brands, but for at least three of the brands, you could find five very different good first-bike choices from the same manufacturer.

$5,000 price range: You can spend less than $5,000 for a new street-legal motorcycle from a global brand, but don't go too low if you're buying a new bike. Be wary of buying only for price. My target for this selection was $5,000—the starting prices of the bikes I chose range from $4,700 to $5,300.

BMW G 310 R, starting price: $4,995



It may surprise you that there’s a BMW on a list of affordable beginner’s motorcycles. The BMW G 310 R combines sport bike styling with easy maneuvering ability, making it an excellent choice for city riding and country corner carving. The 313 cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine produces up to 34 horsepower and 20.6 lb-ft of torque, ample power for the bike’s 362-pound weight. The top speed is 88 mph, though a bike this light isn’t the best choice if you’ll do a lot of highway riding.

The BMW G 310 R has an ergonomic handlebar with adjustable clutch and brake levels and a slipper clutch, making it easier to shift up or down through the six-speed transmission. Standard ABS brakes, high-visibility LED headlight and turn indicators, and an ergonomic seat with a reasonably low 30.9-inch seat height contribute to rider comfort and safety.

Launched in 2015, the BMW G 310 R is an entry-level motorcycle that introduces many to the brand. It is available in three different colors. It’s an excellent choice for a new rider’s first motorcycle for casual road riding or short-distance commuting. Its $4,995 starting price makes the BMW G 310 R an easy decision for a practical motorcycle from a premium brand.

Honda Rebel 300, starting price: $4,849



The Honda Rebel 300 is a blacked-out, bobber-style cruiser that’s comfortable to ride and easy to control. The single-cylinder 286 cc liquid-cooled engine is light and narrow, which helps keep the bike’s overall weight to 364 pounds and adds to handling ease. The Revel 300 is more comfortable to ride with a narrow engine than wider bikes because you don’t need to extend your legs around the motor.

The Rebel 300’s engine creates 27 horsepower, which is ample for around town, but, like most of the bikes for beginners in this article, it’s not powerful enough to ride on the highway, other than short distances. Honda doesn’t list a maximum speed for the Rebel 300, and although you may get it up to 75 to 80 mph or a bit higher, the comfortable cruising range is closer to 50-55 mph.

The Rebel 300’s seat height is 27.2 inches, which allows most riders to put both feet flat on the ground at stoplights and stop signs. The Rebel 300 has a slipper/assist clutch that reduces shifting effort with the bike’s six-speed transmission so that you can ride further and longer without hand fatigue.

The Honda has front and rear disc brakes, but ABS (anti-lock braking system) is not standard with the base $4,829 starting model. For an extra $300, the $5,149 Rebel 300 ABS version adds much more stopping safety. It should be considered mandatory for beginners and experienced riders who might get complacent and need to make an emergency stop on a slippery road. Honda also sells many accessories to personalize and add to the small cruiser’s functionality.

Since the mid-1900s, Honda has sold more than 400 million motorcycles worldwide. Honda’s reputation for reliability can’t be beaten. The Rebel 300 launched in 2017 and continues Honda’s tradition of dependable, easy-to-ride personal transportation. Honda sells even smaller motorcycles, but the Rebel 300 is a better choice if you want experience with a full-size bike, even though riding it on highways isn’t recommended.

Kawasaki Ninja 500, starting price: $5,299



The Kawasaki Ninja 500 may be the most expensive on this list of beginner’s motorcycles. Still, the extra cost is justified by the twin-cylinder sport bike’s blend of approachable power and sophisticated components. Any motorcycle can be ridden fast, but the Ninja 500 is the only bike in this article that owners might consider taking to the track for amateur competitions.

The Ninja 500 has a 451 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that pumps out 51 horsepower at 10,000 RPM and 31.7 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 RPM. Considered a rider-friendly sportbike, the Ninja 500 has an assist and slipper clutch for its six-speed transmission. The bike weighs 375 pounds and has a 30.9-inch seat height, which is relatively low on both counts for the genre and allows new riders to feel confident on a relatively powerful bike. The top speed is more than 110 mph, so highway travel is not an issue as it is with the other bikes in this article.

Kawasaki updated the electronics on the Ninja 500. The new technology includes an economical riding indicator, Ergo-FIT, smartphone connectivity, and proximity activation. The economical riding indicator shows an ECO logo on the display when the rider operates the Ninja in a manner that conserves fuel. Ergo-FIT is a Kawasaki app that enables owners to adjust or alternate the bike’s rider geometry to suit the bike, the rider’s dimensions, and their riding style.

With smartphone connectivity, the rider can use Rideology, the App’s functions for vehicle data, riding logs, instrument settings, and connectivity apps. With KIPASS, Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, a key fob the owner carries in a pocket unlocks the bike’s steering lock and main switch when the owner gets close to the bike, alleviating the need to use a physical key to unlock, start, and operate the motorcycle.

The Ninja 500 is a new model in 2024, replacing the Ninja 400 launched in 2018. The Ninja 400 was an update from the Ninja 300. Kawasaki launched the first Ninja sportbike in 1984 and has had great success with sportbike riders at all levels. Kawasaki has a reputation for producing reliable motorcycles and is consistently rated in the top four for reliability, along with Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in three color combinations for $5,299 without and $5,699 with ABS. It’s too bad the bump for ABS is $400 because buying this powerful beginner’s bike without ABS would be a mistake.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, starting price: $4,699



Royal Enfield has a long and varied history. The company began making motorcycles in England in 1901 and is now owned by the Eicher Group, an Indian automotive company. Royal Enfield motorcycles are designed and developed by teams in India and England and manufactured in Chennai, India. The current Royal Enfield models are modernized versions of models that launched in the 1950s and 1960s. Royal Enfield’s popularity and reputation have risen for the past ten years with updated retro bikes that cost less than other major brands.

I chose the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 for this selection of good beginner’s bikes for four primary reasons: classic styling, modern reliability, proven engines, and comfortable upright riding position. I would be hard-pressed to choose only one of the bikes in this article for myself, but if I could buy two, the Meteor 350 would be one. It’s a cruiser and possibly a commuter bike (depending on the route).

The new Meteor 350 has an air and oil-cooled 349 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 20.2 hp at 6,100 RPM and 20 lb-ft of torque starting at 4,000 RPM. The powertrain has a five-speed transmission with a conventional clutch. Like the BMW, Honda, and Yamaha in this article, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 isn’t a good choice for regular U.S. highway travel. The top speed is rated at 75 mph, but you won’t want to cruise at that speed.

Weighing in at 421 pounds, the Royal Enfield is a bit heavier than the other bikes, but the 30-inch seat height and upright riding position are both rider-friendly. There are adjustable front and rear suspension and disc brakes with, get this, standard dual channel ABS. The BMW, Honda, and Kawasaki want from $200 to $400 extra for their models with ABS, but it comes standard on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

If you want to rip around town and country or drive on the highway, pass on Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350. For relaxed cruising and to learn how to ride a full-sized motorcycle with proven technology but few bells and whistles (just don’t forget it has standard ABS braking), the Meteor 350 is a fine choice. The Royal Enfield Meteor is available in ten colors, starting at $4,699 to $4,899, depending on the color.

Yamaha TW200, starting price: $4,999



Yamaha has sold the TW200 fat tire dual purpose motorcycle since 1987. During those 37 years, there have been significant upgrades and updates, but the TW200’s purpose has remained the same: It’s a dual-purpose, dual-sport machine suitable for work or play. The TW200 has a 196 cc single-cylinder 16 hp engine with 11 lb-ft of torque. The engine is tuned for low and mid-range power with a five-speed transmission. Like the other bikes in this article, except the Kawasaki Ninja 500 — which can go much faster, the Yamaha TW200 has a top speed of around 70 mph, but it’s not a highway bike.

The TW200’s distinctive semi-knobby fat tires give the motorcycle its all-terrain capability. The long-travel front fork, lightweight swingarm with a single shock absorber, long motocross seat, and relatively narrow engine and mechanicals keep the ride comfortable. The seat height is 31.1 inches, more than the other bikes in this article but still lower than typical off-road bikes. Yamaha doesn’t specify rider height recommendations, but rider forums suggest it’s OK for shorter riders, and the dimensions are a greater issue for people who are 6-foot-and-4 inches tall or more.

The Yamaha TW200’s appeal isn’t universal. The 18-inch rear tire and 14-inch front tire let you ride on almost any hard or loose surface, but they also add a great deal of rolling resistance, which can limit speed on pavement. The TW200 isn’t a motocross bike set up for jumping. However, if you want your first motorcycle for various riding styles and purposes and are looking for a dependable machine, the TW200 is an excellent choice. Yamaha is frequently rated as the most reliable motorcycle company in the world. ABS brakes aren’t available, which is the only drawback in my estimation, and it would not stop me from buying it. If I could buy two bikes in this article, I’d buy the Yamaha TW200 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.