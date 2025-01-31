The 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup is here: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents 2025 Harley-Davidson cruisers 2025 Harley-Davidson new models 2025 Harley-Davidson CVOs

Following an earlier announcement of 2025 Harley-Davidson carryover touring models, the Milwaukee-based manufacturer recently unveiled the rest of the lineup. The additional bikes include six refreshed cruisers, three four Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models, and three brand new bikes, the Sportster S, Pan America 1250 ST, and the Street Glide Ultra.

2025 Harley-Davidson cruisers

The 2025 Harley-Davidson cruisers have Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrains, a Harley-Davidson Softail chassis with a mono-shock rear suspension, and new tech, including selectable ride modes and rider assistance systems.

Recommended Videos

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 engines include the 117 Classic, Custom, and H.O. variants, each with a different power and torque curve. The Classic motor has a flat torque curve, the Custom version favors low-end power, and the H.O. model is tuned for top-end performance.

The cruisers’ rider-selectable ride modes are Road, Rain, and Sport. Within the performance characteristics of the three engines, the Road mode has the flattest torque curve, the Rain mode reduces torque to minimize slipping, and the Sport mode opens the respective engine’s full power.

The standard rider assistance tech systems include antilock braking (ABS), traction control (TCS), and drag torque slip control (DSCS), which help with straight-line and cornering travel. Cruisers also have a tire pressure monitoring system.

Low Rider S



The 2025 Low Rider S is one of two new cruisers with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. engine, which positions it for performance. It also features dual 300mm disc rotors on the front brakes and Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. The black cast aluminum wheels, color-matched headlight nacelle, and red engine accents underscore the bike’s aggressive design.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S starts at $20,499.

Low Rider ST



The Low Ride ST, which also has the H.O. engine variant, is a cruiser fitted as a bagger for shorter road trips and touring. It has a frame-mounted fairing and removable, lockable saddlebags.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST starts at $24,199.

Breakout



The Breakout’s attitude is shown by its fat 240-mm rear tire, black 26-spoke cast aluminum shell, bobbed rear fender, and raked front fork. The 117 Custom’s low-end torque curve provides powerful acceleration. The deep solo seat and raised pull-back handlebar complete the chopped style.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout starts at $23,099.

Heritage Classic



The Heritage Classic name fits this bike’s profile. From the windshield to the saddlebags, laced wheels to the single long exhaust pipe, the Heritage Classic’s lines resemble those of 1950s Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Fittingly, this model is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic version, which has a flat torque curve that distributes power evenly across the power band, making it especially easy to drive.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic starts at $22,999.

Fat Boy



The Fat Boy, powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic motor, is supposed to appear imposing. The Breakout model (see below) is designed to look sleek and long. By contrast, the Fat Boy’s iconic design, with its emphasized cast aluminum wheels, front headlight nacelle, and upper fork covers, is not shy about its presence.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy starts at $22,599.

Street Bob



The 2025 Street Bob with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic is the most nimble of the cruisers, thanks mainly to the bobber design theme, eliminating unnecessary components and weight. The Street Bob has a chopped rear fender, raised handlebars, and a solo seat. However, it has a separate passenger pilon, a feature often absent from Bobbers. The Street Bob signals independence and freedom.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Steet Bob starts at $17,199.

2025 Harley-Davidson new models

This year’s new Harley-Davidson models include a long-haul touring bike, a street-focused adventure vehicle, and the latest incarnation of the beloved Sportstar with new front and rear suspensions.

Street Glide Ultra



According to the manufacturer, the 2025 Street Glide Ultra is “the most capable regular-production Grand American Touring motorcycle offered by Harley-Davidson. Callout features of the Street Glide Ultra include rear Showa dual outboard emulsion technology shock absorbers and hydraulic pre-load adjustment for changes based on cargo or passenger load.

The bike’s fairing and fairing lowers have new aerodynamic designs to increase rider and passenger comfort, including a new and taller windshield. A newly redesigned one-piece comfort seat is shaped to reduce rider effort to maintain optimal riding posture. The long-haul goals of Street Glide Ultra are capacity and comfort.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra starts at $30,749.

Pan America 1250 ST



The Pan America 1250 ST, with its liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 engine, will join the 2025 Harley-Davidson adventure touring ADV lineup. Thanks to its broad power band, it offers even more power than earlier models for varied terrain riding. A lowered suspension, 17-inch wheel, and high-performance tires make the 1250 ST an even better road bike.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST starts at $19,999.

Sportster S



Harley-Davidson threw out the rulebook to design the Sportster S. The result is a relatively light bike at just 502 pounds, ready to ride. The Sportster S maintains the same low seat height as the previous model but has new front and rear suspensions with significantly more rear-wheel travel, which results in a smoother ride. A powerful Revolution Max 1250 engine adds to the fun with this new lightweight design.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Sportster S starts at $15,999.

2025 Harley-Davidson CVOs

Harley-Davidson has launched Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models since 1999. Each model is a limited-production, super-premium motorcycle with unique finish and design details.

CVO Street Glide



The CVO Street Glide offers new paint and finish options for the 2025 model and a reshaped Batwing fork-mounted fairing. The CVO Street Glide also has a powerful Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine and high-performance audio.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide starts at $45,999.

CVO Road Glide



The 2025 CVO Road Glide returns with new colors and finish options, including an imposing chassis-mounted Sharknose fairing and a Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide starts at $44,999.

CVO Road Glide ST



The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagles Factory Team Road Glides, which compete in King of the Baggers (KotB) racing, inspired the high-performance CVO Road Glide ST. This finely finished bike is available in new color options, including a tri-color selection called Hot Lap. The only CVO powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. engine, the CVO Road Glide ST has many additional performance components.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST starts at $44,999.

CVO Pan America



You can take the new CVO Pan America anywhere you want to go. This fully fitted version of Harley-Davidson’s adventure touring (ADV) bike is set up for travel with a top case, side cases, rider and bike protection options, and premier finishes.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America starts at $29,249.