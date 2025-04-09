Harley-Davidson drops the Nightster price to less than $10K

If the $110,000 price tag of the 2025 Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide RR convinced you that you’ll never be able to buy a Harley-Davidson because the prices are astronomical, Harley-Davidson has another model with down-to-earth pricing. The 2025 Nightster is priced $500 less than the 2024 version, dropping from the Nightster’s starting price from $10,499 to $9,999.

Why a sub-$10K Harley-Davidson matters

The new Nightster’s list price is only a buck under $10K, but perception matters. The Nightster is Harley’s entry-level bike. Unlike lower-cost Harley-Davidson models in the past that lacked the V-Twin engines that provide the torque and the distinctive, rumbling “Potato-potato-potato” sound at idle, the Nightster’s liquid-cooled Revolution Max 975T V-Twin motor qualifies it as a “real” Harley.

Prices have risen in the past few years, and U.S. motorcycle sales aren’t growing at the rates seen in Europe and Asia. If all Harley-Davisons cost more than $10,000, that removes the brand from consideration from first-time motorcycle buyers whose selection filters include “has to cost under $10K.” The reality is there are too many fine motorcycles from other brands that start below 10 grand for the company to miss out on the new buyers considering a Harley-Davidson.

What you get with a 2025 Nightster



Like all other Harley-Davidson models, you can accessorize and personalize the Nightster extensively, choosing from a deep selection of factory and dealer-installed options and upgrades. But you don’t have to. The standard Nightster is a complete, very nice package.

The Revolution Max 975T V-Twin motor produces 91 horsepower with ample low-end torque. Ready to ride, the Nightster weighs 481 pounds, and its 27.1-inch seat height doesn’t challenge smaller riders or first-time buyers.

The Nightster’s standard equipment has several features that enhance rider safety, including antilock brakes with Brembo braking components, traction control, selectable Road, Rain, and Sport ride modes, plus LED lighting.

The 2025 Nightsteris is available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships. The $9,999 starting price is both the bike with black trim and Brilliant Gray paint. Color options with black trim are Vivid Blav=ck for $500 and Whiskey Fire for $750. You can also buy a Nightster with chrome trim and Snake Venom finish for an extra $900.