 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Harley-Davidson drops the Nightster price to less than $10K

The Nightster's standard equipment enhances rider safety

By
2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster right front three-quarter view.
Harley-Davidson

If the $110,000 price tag of the 2025 Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide RR convinced you that you’ll never be able to buy a Harley-Davidson because the prices are astronomical, Harley-Davidson has another model with down-to-earth pricing.  The 2025 Nightster is priced $500 less than the 2024 version, dropping from the Nightster’s starting price from $10,499 to $9,999.

Why a sub-$10K Harley-Davidson  matters

Rider on a 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster right side view.
The new Nightster’s list price is only a buck under $10K, but perception matters. The Nightster is Harley’s entry-level bike. Unlike lower-cost Harley-Davidson models in the past that lacked the V-Twin engines that provide the torque and the distinctive, rumbling “Potato-potato-potato” sound at idle, the Nightster’s liquid-cooled Revolution Max 975T V-Twin motor qualifies it as a “real” Harley.

Recommended Videos

Prices have risen in the past few years, and U.S. motorcycle sales aren’t growing at the rates seen in Europe and Asia. If all Harley-Davisons cost more than $10,000, that removes the brand from consideration from first-time motorcycle buyers whose selection filters include “has to cost under $10K.” The reality is there are too many fine motorcycles from other brands that start below 10 grand for the company to miss out on the new buyers considering a Harley-Davidson.

Related

What you get with a 2025 Nightster

2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster right front three-quarter view parked on wet pavement.
Like all other Harley-Davidson models, you can accessorize and personalize the Nightster extensively, choosing from a deep selection of factory and dealer-installed options and upgrades. But you don’t have to. The standard Nightster is a complete, very nice package.

The Revolution Max 975T V-Twin motor produces 91 horsepower with ample low-end torque. Ready to ride, the Nightster weighs 481 pounds, and its 27.1-inch seat height doesn’t challenge smaller riders or first-time buyers.

The Nightster’s standard equipment has several features that enhance rider safety, including antilock brakes with Brembo braking components, traction control, selectable Road, Rain, and Sport ride modes, plus LED lighting.

The 2025 Nightsteris is available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships. The $9,999 starting price is both the bike with black trim and Brilliant Gray paint. Color options with black trim are Vivid Blav=ck for $500 and Whiskey Fire for $750. You can also buy a Nightster with chrome trim and Snake Venom finish for an extra $900.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST motorcycle: An all-purpose street machine
The Low Rider ST is a cruiser fitted for sports touring
2024 harley davidson low rider st motorcycle in red rock parked right front three quarter shot

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST ticks many boxes. Cafe cruising? Check, please. Multiday touring? Pack your [saddle]bags. Canyon carving? Bring 'em on. Not trying to get too Tolkien, but the Low Rider ST is ready to serve as your one bike to ride them all.  If you stick to riding on pavement but aren't yet sold on what kind of motorcycle to get, look closely at the Low Rider ST.
Why the Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST matters

There's no shortage of great motorcycles available today, which can make buying the right bike easy or hard. If you plan on only one type of riding, such as cross-country touring, off-road scrambling, or cruising between coffee shops, finding a good fit is easier than ever. However, choosing the right ride can entail compromises if you want one motorcycle for various needs.

Read more
Pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG GT starts at $135K — here’s what you get
The Mercedes-AMG GT offers superior power and luxury
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe_02 Rear 3/4 View MBUSA / MBUSA

While a portion of the population may believe that the only new cars worth getting excited about are EVs these days, as it turns out, ICE vehicles are still around, and what's more, some of them are far more exhilarating than your average Tesla model update. While Mercedes-Benz is known for making lavish luxury vehicles, the tenor of those cars tends to get ratcheted up a few notches whenever Mercedes teams up with its in-house performance brand AMG. Now, the second generation of the incredible Mercedes-AMG GT is available for sale, and the world is all the better for it.

Read more
Harley-Davidson 2024 Icon Collections: Hydra-Glide Revival and Tobacco Fade Collection are ready to rock ‘n roll
Express yourself with a work of art you can ride
2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival model parked in front of the Nite Owl Drive In.

This year's Harley-Davidson limited edition motorcycle collections continue to astound us with their details and gorgeous appearance. The latest reveal includes the 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival, a model in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection, and three models from the 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection.

Why Harley-Davidson motorcycle collections matter
The significance of limited-edition Harley-Davidson motorcycles stems from the blended emphasis on independence, individualism, and personal expression. Going further than personalization, however, motorcycles such as the Harley-Davidsons in this year's collections represent artistic expression that communicates freedom, adventure, and celebration.

Read more