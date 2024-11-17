 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 10 best motorcycle brands: Find your ideal ride with these popular options

Motorcycles are passion purchases usually based on emotional connections with brands

By
A person riding a Honda CB650R on a countryside road with rock walls, grass, and trees
American Honda

Picking the best motorcycle brands sold in the U.S. isn’t the same as choosing car brands. The 10 manufacturers in this post are the biggest-selling brands, and that’s the safest way to choose one, whether you’re writing an article or shopping for a new motorcycle. That generalization works for most people, but certainly not all.

If you’re looking for a new motorcycle, chances are you already know the motorcycle brands you want to check out.  Motorcycles are passion purchases, and the brands most buyers consider are usually based on subjective factors and emotional connections associated with the brands. The type of motorcycle or riding style factors in as well, but in that case, the subjective loyalty to touring bike brands or motocross brands, for example, is even more vital.

Recommended Videos

In many other countries, relatively small motorcycles are economical transportation necessities. In the U.S., where the average motorcycle is larger but rarely necessary, brand loyalty is strong, and the emotional attachment to a brand is high.

Related

Other publications and websites have tried ranking motorcycle brands based on reliability, customer support statistics, and other objective factors, but motorcycle owner loyalties trump all other factors.

U.S. sales volume, to the extent of being one of the top 10 best-selling motorcycle brands, is a practical guideline, especially for newer riders, buyers who don’t do their own maintenance and repairs, and owners who want to be able to sell their bikes at some point.

So, on that basis, here are the 10 best motorcycle brands in the U.S.

Honda

A person on a Honda CB650R stopped on concrete next to a modern building
Honda CB650R American Honda

Honda is the largest-selling motorcycle brand in the world and, this year, is the U.S. sales leader, trading second place with Harley-Davidson. Honda sells an extremely large range of motorcycles, with several options in every category, such as the miniMOTO Honda Grom and five varieties of Honda Gold Wing touring motorcycles. Honda’s dealership network is vast, although the brand’s reputation for reliability means you probably won’t visit often.

Harley-Davidson

2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 parked next to an old brick-walled factory building
2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson is still a “big iron” motorcycle company known largely for its cruisers and large touring bikes. Harley-Davidson is an American icon with a distinctive sound from its big twin engines. When people talk about loyalty and emotional attachment to a motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson is usually the first example that comes to mind. Harley developed the LiveWire electric motorcycle but has since spun it off to a separate LiveWire brand.

Kawasaki

Rider on a blue 2024 Kawasaki 500 on a curve on a road through mountains
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Kawasaki

Kawasaki is a highly successful Japanese motorcycle brand with diverse styles and sizes. The Kawasaki Ninja sportbikes are legendary for their aggressive performance and extremely high speeds. Kawasaki’s reputation for building reliable motorcycles is well deserved, which helps it sell performance-based motorcycles for on- and off-road riding and racing.

Yamaha

Yamaha 2024 XSR900 motorcycle parked turned into a smoky alley between brick buildings
2024 Yamaha XSR900 Yamaha Motorsports

Yamaha is another Japanese motorcycle brand with a reputation for reliable models for every type of riding. Yamaha has lines of off-road motorcycles, including motocross and trail bikes. Yamaha’s road bike lineup favors sportbikes but also includes the Xt250 and TW200, small displacement dual-mode bikes that have been in production with gradual upgrades since the 1980s.

Ducati

2025 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary Edition left profile on a black background
2025 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary Edition Ducati Motor Holding

Ducati is a famed motorcycle brand usually associated with performance sportbikes, but it also has a popular line of scramblers and dual-mode adventure bikes. Most images of Ducati motorcycles feature a red sportbike, such as the Panigale Superbike, with the rider scrapping their knee cornering on a race track at an incredible angle.

BMW

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure left profile view parked on a hillside with mountains in the background
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad is the BMW group’s motorcycle division. Like other BMW vehicles, the brand’s premium motorcycles are meticulously engineered. Stressing rider safety and control as much as performance and handling, BMW touring and adventure bikes have set standards for the industry for decades. BMW motorcycles are updated frequently and offer many performance, comfort, luxury, and cargo options and upgrades.

Triumph

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS parked inside a brick building
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS Triumph Motors

U.K.-based Triumph Motorcycles honors the history and heritage of its similarly named predecessors. The original company began production in 1902. Triumph’s V-twin and three-cylinder motorcycles are still favorites among cruiser fans. Triumph has also had great success with its adventure bikes, sportbikes, and scramblers.

Suzuki

A person riding a Suzuki 2024 GSX-S1000GX+on a highway left profile view
2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX+ Suzuki Motors

Like Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha, Suzuki Motors is known for reliable motorcycles. Suzuki builds motorcycles for all rider categories, and some of its most affordable models are on the touring and cruiser lines. Suzuki sportbikes, such as the Hayabusa, are among the fastest in the world.

Indian

Two persons walking to 2025 101 Scout motorcycles
2025 Indian 101 Scout Indian Motorcycle Company

After Polaris revived the Indian Motorcycle Company in 2013, the brand rejoined its historic competition with Harley-Davidson. Indian Motorcycles has V-twin engines and big sounds. Indian sells cruisers, touring bikes, and a standard bike evolved from its FTR flat track racer, which dominates the American Flat Track Racing motorsports series. The Indian Scout, which celebrates its 125th year, is the best-selling model.

Royal Enfield

Two 2024 Royal Enfield Meteor 350s parked on a city rooftop
2024 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has expanded its model lineup in recent years as it rebuilds its reputation for economical, heritage-inspired motorcycles. Originally a U.K. firm founded in 1901, Royal Enfield is an Indian firm headquartered in Chennai. Today, Royal Enfield’s design facilities are located in England, and manufacturing is done in India. Royal Enfield motorcycles have small- to medium-sized engines ranging from 350 cc to 650 cc, emphasizing comfort and reliability rather than high speed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Harley-Davidson Softail – 40 years of smooth riding
Harley-Davidson's Softail chassis still inspires, 40 year later
2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 softail cruiser

1984 Harley-Davidson Softail - the original. Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Although it was a controversial decision, Harley-Davidson's introduction of the Softail chassis platform in 1984 helped the motorcycle company attract new riders. Purists insisted that a suspension-less, hard tail design was the only true Harley, but the Softail platform was the foundation for many of the company's most successful motorcycle models.
Why the Harley-Davidson Softail matters
The underside of the 1984 Harley-Davidson Softail - the original. Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Read more
Solar launches Eclipse Race Edition lightweight, low-cost electric motorcycle
Lightweight and low cost Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle
Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle front three quarters of the left side.

Solar Scooters added another low-cost, lightweight e-motorcycle to its existing Eclipse lineup. The Eclipse Race Edition is Solar's most powerful electric motorcycle, with 13,000 watts of peak power output, 65 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle is also budget-friendly, starting at $6,795.
Why the Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle matters

The Eclipse Race Edition is one of a small group of electric motorcycle market disrupters, but it's not alone. As with automobiles, motorcycle electrification is taking various implementations. Many e-bikes are available today, including some resembling motorcycles, except that e-bikes have pedals while motorcycles do not.

Read more
BMW R20 concept motorcycle: Sculpted cruiser emphasizes power and refinement
BMW R20 Concept combines refined modern mechanics with stunning design
BMW Motorrad BMW R20 Concept motorcycle front right three-quarter view on dark stage setting.

BMW Motorrad recently exhibited the BMW R20 concept, a stunning work of motorcycle art. The R20 concept honors the firm's historic Big Boxer engine. Presented at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este at Lake Como, an international event celebrating historically significant vehicles, the R20 concept represents the past and future of BMW motorcycles. BMW Motorrad launches new motorcycle series regularly, but the R20 concept has distinct ties to the company's history with boxer motorcycle engines.
Why the BMW R20 concept matters

Even more than automobiles, motorcycles become lifestyle icons. A Vespa parked by a lake, a motocross bike taking air, V-twin cruisers outside a bar, or a Honda Goldwing on the interstate. Each bike represents a two-wheel lifestyle, even if only for an afternoon, often with powerful emotional identification. For many motorcyclists, the BMW R series motorcycle with its boxer engine is a powerful icon.

Read more