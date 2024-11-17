Motorcycles are passion purchases usually based on emotional connections with brands

Picking the best motorcycle brands sold in the U.S. isn’t the same as choosing car brands. The 10 manufacturers in this post are the biggest-selling brands, and that’s the safest way to choose one, whether you’re writing an article or shopping for a new motorcycle. That generalization works for most people, but certainly not all.

If you’re looking for a new motorcycle, chances are you already know the motorcycle brands you want to check out. Motorcycles are passion purchases, and the brands most buyers consider are usually based on subjective factors and emotional connections associated with the brands. The type of motorcycle or riding style factors in as well, but in that case, the subjective loyalty to touring bike brands or motocross brands, for example, is even more vital.

In many other countries, relatively small motorcycles are economical transportation necessities. In the U.S., where the average motorcycle is larger but rarely necessary, brand loyalty is strong, and the emotional attachment to a brand is high.

Other publications and websites have tried ranking motorcycle brands based on reliability, customer support statistics, and other objective factors, but motorcycle owner loyalties trump all other factors.

U.S. sales volume, to the extent of being one of the top 10 best-selling motorcycle brands, is a practical guideline, especially for newer riders, buyers who don’t do their own maintenance and repairs, and owners who want to be able to sell their bikes at some point.

So, on that basis, here are the 10 best motorcycle brands in the U.S.

Honda

Honda is the largest-selling motorcycle brand in the world and, this year, is the U.S. sales leader, trading second place with Harley-Davidson. Honda sells an extremely large range of motorcycles, with several options in every category, such as the miniMOTO Honda Grom and five varieties of Honda Gold Wing touring motorcycles. Honda’s dealership network is vast, although the brand’s reputation for reliability means you probably won’t visit often.

Harley-Davidson is still a “big iron” motorcycle company known largely for its cruisers and large touring bikes. Harley-Davidson is an American icon with a distinctive sound from its big twin engines. When people talk about loyalty and emotional attachment to a motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson is usually the first example that comes to mind. Harley developed the LiveWire electric motorcycle but has since spun it off to a separate LiveWire brand.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki is a highly successful Japanese motorcycle brand with diverse styles and sizes. The Kawasaki Ninja sportbikes are legendary for their aggressive performance and extremely high speeds. Kawasaki’s reputation for building reliable motorcycles is well deserved, which helps it sell performance-based motorcycles for on- and off-road riding and racing.

Yamaha

Yamaha is another Japanese motorcycle brand with a reputation for reliable models for every type of riding. Yamaha has lines of off-road motorcycles, including motocross and trail bikes. Yamaha’s road bike lineup favors sportbikes but also includes the Xt250 and TW200, small displacement dual-mode bikes that have been in production with gradual upgrades since the 1980s.

Ducati

Ducati is a famed motorcycle brand usually associated with performance sportbikes, but it also has a popular line of scramblers and dual-mode adventure bikes. Most images of Ducati motorcycles feature a red sportbike, such as the Panigale Superbike, with the rider scrapping their knee cornering on a race track at an incredible angle.

BMW

BMW Motorrad is the BMW group’s motorcycle division. Like other BMW vehicles, the brand’s premium motorcycles are meticulously engineered. Stressing rider safety and control as much as performance and handling, BMW touring and adventure bikes have set standards for the industry for decades. BMW motorcycles are updated frequently and offer many performance, comfort, luxury, and cargo options and upgrades.

Triumph

U.K.-based Triumph Motorcycles honors the history and heritage of its similarly named predecessors. The original company began production in 1902. Triumph’s V-twin and three-cylinder motorcycles are still favorites among cruiser fans. Triumph has also had great success with its adventure bikes, sportbikes, and scramblers.

Suzuki

Like Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha, Suzuki Motors is known for reliable motorcycles. Suzuki builds motorcycles for all rider categories, and some of its most affordable models are on the touring and cruiser lines. Suzuki sportbikes, such as the Hayabusa, are among the fastest in the world.

Indian

After Polaris revived the Indian Motorcycle Company in 2013, the brand rejoined its historic competition with Harley-Davidson. Indian Motorcycles has V-twin engines and big sounds. Indian sells cruisers, touring bikes, and a standard bike evolved from its FTR flat track racer, which dominates the American Flat Track Racing motorsports series. The Indian Scout, which celebrates its 125th year, is the best-selling model.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has expanded its model lineup in recent years as it rebuilds its reputation for economical, heritage-inspired motorcycles. Originally a U.K. firm founded in 1901, Royal Enfield is an Indian firm headquartered in Chennai. Today, Royal Enfield’s design facilities are located in England, and manufacturing is done in India. Royal Enfield motorcycles have small- to medium-sized engines ranging from 350 cc to 650 cc, emphasizing comfort and reliability rather than high speed.