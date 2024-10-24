It's not just the Hayabusa's speed that make it great

There are many sportbikes, but very few can compete with the Suzuki Hayabusa. When the first generation Hayabusa launched in 1999, it was acclaimed as the fastest production motorcycle in the world, with a top speed of 188 miles per hour. Still one of three or four production bikes with top speeds approaching 200 mph, the 2024 Hayabusa is available in a special 25th Anniversary Edition.

What makes the Hayabusa so special?



Top speed is the hot topic with supersport bikes, but when you think of zooming at 194 mph, the current model’s maximum, power isn’t the only concern. Sure, durability and reliability are important, and sometimes costly, considerations with high-speed vehicles of any category, but unless you only want to go for one ride, braking, handling, and stability are right at the top of the list.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, and this is the other reason it remains a class favorite, the Hayabusa has a superior braking system, front and rear suspension, and aerodynamics. Your insurance agent may not be overly impressed, but otherwise, Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) is a full suite of convenience, control, and safety features, including motion track traction control, anti-lift control, engine brake control, power mode selection, bi-directional quick shift system, six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to control pitch, roll, and yaw, plus Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-a) to manage the five electronics systems. S.I.R.S. helps the rider get the most performance from the bike and assists the overall riding experience.

What’s different with the 25th Anniversary Edition?



The 2024 Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition has the same mechanicals and cornucopia of electronics as the standard edition. It has unique visual features to mark the Anniversary Edition’s special-ness, including special badging in logos and decals on the fuel tank, cowling, drive chain, and muffler. The special edition also has a gold anodized brake rotor and chain adjuster. There are two color choices: black or arrest-me red.

The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is available at U.S. Suzuki dealers with a starting price of $19,599, a $500 premium over the regular Hayabusa. I admit it feels odd and somehow wrong to refer to any Hayabusa as regular.