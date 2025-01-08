 Skip to main content
Harley-Davidson opens the 2025 lineup with touring models and trikes

Two wheels or three wheels, these motorcycles designed for touring

By
2025 Harley Davidson Touring and Trike models.
Courtesy of Harley-Davidson

We’ll have to wait to see the full 2025 lineup, but Harley-Davidson has opened the showroom doors for six of its long-haulers. The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer revealed three Grand American Touring models and the 2025 versions of the Harley-Davidson Trike.

Harley-Davidson also announced three Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offerings on select models. Each special paint treatment includes a black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl background. The special treatments are Mystic Shift, Midnight Firestorm, and Whiskey Firestorm.

Harley-Davison will introduce additional 2025 motorcycles on January 23, 2025, including the latest CVO (Custom Vehicle Operation) collection.

2025 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models

2025 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models.
Courtesy of Harley-Davidson

Built for long-distance touring in comfort and style, the returning models Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models are the Street Glide, Road Glide, Road King Special motorcycles.

Street Glide

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide with Midnight Firestorm paint.
Starting at $27,749, the Street Glide has a batwing fairing, LED signature lighting, 18-inch rear and 19-inch front wheels, and a one-piece seat. Ample power comes from a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine with liquid-cooled cylinder heads.

 Road Glide

2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide with Blue Burst paint.
The 2025 Road Glide starts at $27,999. Equipped with shark-nose fairing and cast wheels, the Road Glide is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. For 2025, it has cast wheels, improved aerodynamics, and lighter weight.

Road King Special

2025 Harley-Davidson Road King Special with Whiskey Fire paint.
The Road King Special starts at $25,749. Powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the bike features blacked-out styling, stretched hard-shell saddlebags with one-touch opening, and mini-ape handlebars to encourage good posture in an upright riding position.

2025 Harley-Davidson Trike models

2025 Harley-Davidson Trike models.
Riders who desire greater storage capacity for the road or want the added confidence of an extra wheel will be glad to learn that Harley-Davidson carried over the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler, and Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles. The three Trike models get their power from Milwaukee-eight 114 engines.

Freewheeler

2025 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler in Vivid Black with Black Trim.
The FreeWheeler starts at $31,999. This model has blacked-out styling, mini-ape handlebars, bobtail fenders, passenger grab handles, and storage for two full-face helmets in the trunk.

Road Glide 3

2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 with Whiskey Fire Chrome special paiht.
The 2025 Road Glide 3, starting at $34,999, adds a Sharknose fairing with Dual Daymaker LED headlamps and an infotainment system.

Tri Glide Ultra

2025 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra with Billiard Gray paint and black trim.
Starting at $37,999, the Tri Glide Ultra features a batwing fairing with fairing lowers, blacked-out styling, a King Tour-Pack Luggage carrier with a lock and lights, and a larger passenger seat.

