Honda brings back the XL750 Transalp and NC750X DCT with smart updates for 2025

Honda's ADVs are popular for their versatility and capabilities on and off-road.

By
Two 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp motorcycles parked on gravel with mountains in the background.
American Honda

With today’s announcement of refreshed 2025 XL750 Transalp and 2025 NC750X DCT motorcycles, American Honda underscores the appeal of adventure motorcycles (ADVs). ADVs are popular with new riders and experienced owners who don’t want limits on their two-wheel travel. They are popular for their versatility and capabilities on and off-road.

Why Honda makes such different ADVs

2025 Honda NC750X DCT parked next to a modern brick building.
The variability in ADVs gives Honda a way to target both ends of the spectrum of adventure bike riders. Speaking of the new XL750 Transalp and the NC750X DCT models, Colin Miller, American Honda’s Manager of Public Relations, mentioned customer demand.

“While both machines are midsize adventure bikes, ” Miller said, “each is developed with a different application in mind—and each is extremely effective in its particular realm.”

New with the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp

A single rider on a 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp driving adjacent to a stream between sandy ground.
Honda’s changes with the XL750 Transalp focus on comfort and convenience. Aerodynamics and agility benefit from a new central duct in the bodywork that aids air flow. The 2025 model’s other new features include a projector headlight, a 5-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, plus updated front and rear suspension settings. The 2025 XL750 Transalp starts at $9,999, not including delivery fees.

New with the 2025 Honda NC750X DCT

A left profile shot of a rider on a 25 Honda NC750X DCT on a city street with large buildings and a freeway ramp in the background.
Looking a bit more street-centric than the Tranalp, the NC750X DCT adds lighter wheels, upgraded brakes, an improved TFT display, and playing to one of its namesake strengths, a more developed Dual Clutch Transmission that frees riders from needing to use a manual clutch when they shift up or down. Both the XL750 Transalp and NC750X DCT can be customized and personalized from Honda’s deep selection of accessories and upgrades.

The 2025 NC750X DCT starts at $9,499, not including delivery fees.

