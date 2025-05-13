Harley-Davidson and MotoGP unveil global bagger racing championship for 2026

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why Harley-Davidson and MotoGP want this series The new racing series features

Harley-Davidson and MotoGP jointly announced a new racing championship with Harley-Davidson Factory Racing bagger motorcycles. The new series will start in 2026 during six MotoGP Grand Prix races in the U.S. and Europe.

Why Harley-Davidson and MotoGP want this series



Starting shortly after Harley-Davidson’s founding in 1903, the company was a major player in motorcycle racing, with both factory teams and private individuals or teams who bought motorcycles from Harley-Davidson. The bagger racing series demonstrates Harley-Davidson’s commitment to and interest in racing. Racing can also be good for business because it attracts attention to the brand.

Recommended Videos

As the elite motorcycle racing championship, MotoGP also benefits from the new series. Like Formula 1 Grand Prix racing, MotoGP is adding to its weekend race events with live entertainment, fan activations, and supporting series, such as F1 Academy for Formula 1. The added activities help to keep fans who attend the races entertained between the main events.

The new racing series features

There’s more information to come as we get closer to the 2026 season, such as the teams and racers who will be racing, and the series’ official name. So far, Harley-Davidson and MotoGP have announced: