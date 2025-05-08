 Skip to main content
Harley-Davidson drops a limited-edition Fat Boy Gray Ghost Icons model

Planned for a short lifespan, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a 35-year old icon

2025 Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost right front three quarter view product shot against a black background.
Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson released the 2025 Fat Boy Gray Ghost, a limited edition, serialized model that is the latest member of the Icons Motorcycle Collection. Characterized by its gleaming Reflection finish, the Gray Ghost appears to be entirely chrome-plated except for its leather and rubber bits.

The Fat Boy outlived its life expectancy

2025 Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost right front three quarter view with a brick office building in the background.
Harley-Davidson introduced the original Fat Boy in 1990, styled like the 1949 Hydra-Glide. According to the motorcycle company, the Fat Boy was not expected to have a long model run, but its “fat custom” appearance caught on.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger rode a Fat Boy in the 1991 film “Terminator 2: Judgment Day, fans worldwide imprinted the Fat Boy as the archetypical Harley-Davidson.

The Fat Boy has continued for 35 years with three powertrain generations and is one of eight Harley-Davidson models that switched to Softail chassis with monoshock rear suspensions. Instantly recognizable as a Fat Boy with its massive aluminum wheels, large headlight, and front shock covers.

Fat Boy Gray Ghost

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost has the same technical and performance features as the 2025 Fat Boy, including a new powertrain, suspension, selectable ride modes, LED lighting, instrument panel, and Rider Safety Enhancements.

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost’s appearance is its discerning features. Harley-Davidson achieves the Reflection finish with a physical vapor deposition (PVD) process. In this method, vaporized solid materials are given a positive charge and applied to the surface of the motorcycle component, which has a negative charge. This thin film is then painted with a clear coat finish.

The overall effect is supposed to look like the motorcycle’s parts were machined from solid alloy and then polished to a mirror finish. The entire bike looks chromed, but the gleaming PVD finish is more resistant to corrosion than chrome.

2025 Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost right profile with Daytona Beach street scene background.
Harley Davidson

Limited to 1990 units, the 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost is available at dealerships for $25,399, not including destination fees. The

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…

