Polaris drops a 10th anniversary limited edition, the Slingshot 10

The lingshot three-wheeler makes no excuses for its unconventional design

Polaris Slingshot 10 anniversary limited edition front view.
Courtesy of Polaris

What’s better than fun? Even more fun. That’s probably the mission statement for the Polaris Slingshot team. Polaris introduced the 2025 Slingshot lineup in late January, but the company has already boosted the excitement with a limited-edition 10th-anniversary model called simply Slingshot 10.

The Polaris team went all out with the Slingshot 10. Based on the top-of-the-line 2025 Slingshot R, which was already the most powerful and sporty model, the Slingshot 10 adds plenty of limited-edition styling elements and premium comfort and convenience features.

Why people buy Slingshots

Two people carrying helmets walking to a Polaris Slingshot 10 anniversary limited edition parked on the side of the road.
Courtesy of Polaris

We’re Slingshot fans for several reasons, not the least of which is it’s a blast to drive. The three-wheeler makes no excuses for its unconventional design — just the opposite, in fact. Borrowing from Mel Brooks’ film The Producers, “When you got it, flaunt it.”

From experience driving a Slingshot on the Pacific Coast Highway in late 2017, I can attest that it attracts way more smiles and thumbs-up than anyone would expect.

Polaris Slingshot 10 anniversary limited edition heated and cooled seats.
Courtesy of Polaris

For starters, check out the Slingshot 10 seats in the photo above. You may notice the custom color and the 10th-anniversary stitching in the headrests. Less noticeable, however, is that the seats in this open-cockpit car are heated and cooled, which could extend your driving season by weeks or even months, depending on location.

Other notable Slingshot 10 upgrades

Polaris Slingshot 10 annivesrary limited edition steering wheel.
Courtesy of Polaris

Polaris outfits the Slingshot 10 with a color-matched seering wheel, instrument cluster, glove box, and custom-stitched seats.

To be sure the sounds match the sights, the Slingshot 10 includes a 300-watt Stage 3 Max Rockford Fosgate sound system with headrest speakers and eight-inch side panel speakers. YKGlow lighting in the cockpit elevates the experience.

The 7-inch diagonal-measure center display works with Polaris Ride Command, which includes GPS navigation, vehicle data, vehicle location, weather and traffic updates, and more.

Polaris Slingshot 10 anniversrary limited edition left front wheel with Brembo disc brake.
Courtesy of Polaris

The Slingshot 10 is powered by a ProStar 2.0[liter four-cylinder engine that produces 204 horsepower and 149.8 pound-feet of torque, available with a 5-speed manual or an AutoDrive transmission with paddle shifters. That may not sound like much power until you read that the Slingshot 10 weighs 1,640 pounds with a manual transmission and 1,654 pounds with AutoDrive.

The Slingshot 10 also sports four-piston Brembo brakes all around, with Brembo front brake rotors 14% larger than the standard rotors.

A couple with helmets walking toward a Polaris Slingshot 10 anniversary limited edition parked on a path on the side of a lake.
Courtesy of Polaris

The Polaris Slingshot 10 limited-edition anniversary model is now being shipped to Slingshot dealers. Prices start at $38.999.

