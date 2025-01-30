Polaris reveals 2025 Polaris Slingshot lineup with new front ends

To celebrate the 3-wheeler Polaris Slingshot’s tenth anniversary, Polaris introduced four 2025 models with a redesigned front end, upgraded audio systems, and greater drivability.

The Slingshot has always been for people who want to stand out in the crowd, and new accessory options help buyers personalize their rides. Optional Excursion and SlingShade tops add protection from sun, wind, and rain.

The 2025 Slingshot lineup



Polaris redesigned the front of the Slingshot with new style, finishes, and graphics that enhance its visual impact. With each step up in the lineup, additional front-end components were added. All models now have eight-inch speakers in the left and right side panels for more volume and better bass.

The 2025 Polaris Slingshot has slightly boosted horsepower than the 2024 models, and a broader torque curve provides stronger acceleration. Slingshots are available with manual or automatic transmissions. According to Polaris, the AutoDrive transmission has been re-tuned for smoother driving. The manufacturer also claims technical updates to the suspension improve handling.

The Polaris Slingshot models for 2025 are the Slingshot S, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR, and the top-of-the-line Slingshot R, in increasing price order. All 2025 Slingshot models are scheduled to begin shipping to dealers in March.

Slingshot S



The base model 2025 Polaris Slingshot S has many new standard features previously available as options or only with higher-priced models. The Technology Package 1 is a new standard grouping that includes Rockford Fosgate audio with a 2.7-inch display, a security package with a passive security system and rear storage locks, a rear center LED brake light, and a standard height clear windscreen.

The new Slingshot S front end has a clean new look with a textured front fascia. The simple front styling with the horizontal aperture reminds me of the late-1960s-era Lotus Elite. The ProStar 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine produces 180 hp and 128.7 ft-lb of torque.

The 2025 Polaris S starting price is $24,999 with a manual transmission and $26,849 with AutoDrive, available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black.

Slingshot SL



The Slingshot SL upgrades include a more prominent 7-inch display, Polaris RIDE COMMAND UI, a 200-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system, and premium finishes and graphics. The SL’s front end remains uncluttered with no extra structural components but adds graphics to the fascia.

The 2025 Polaris SL starting price is $28,299 with a manual transmission and $30,149 with AutoDrive, available in Liquid Lime and Jet Black.

Slingshot SLR



The Slingshot SLT bumps up performance to 204 horsepower and 159.8 ft-lb of torque. A larger 305mm rear wheel is also standard with the SLR, as are two-tone paint, full-body graphics, a sport interior, and extra exterior lighting. The front end adds painted wing-like design elements.

The 2025 Polaris SLR starting price is $31,399 with a manual transmission and $33,249 with AutoDrive, available in Graphite Gloss and Royal Red.

Slingshot R



If you opt for the top-of-the-line, the Slingshot R adds to the front design with a lower splitter and a Vented Sport Hood for an overall more aggressive look. The R also has machined wheels, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay support, and Brembo brakes.

The 2025 Polaris R starting price is $34,999 with a manual transmission and $37,149 with AutoDrive, available in Royal Red Crystal and Nightfall.