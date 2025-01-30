 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Polaris reveals 2025 Polaris Slingshot lineup with new front ends

More torque, new suspension, and retuned transmission improve drivability

By
2025 Polaris Slingshot lienup parked in front of an apartment building, models S, SL, SLR, and R.
Courtesy of Polaris

To celebrate the 3-wheeler Polaris Slingshot’s tenth anniversary, Polaris introduced four 2025 models with a redesigned front end, upgraded audio systems, and greater drivability.

The Slingshot has always been for people who want to stand out in the crowd, and new accessory options help buyers personalize their rides. Optional Excursion and SlingShade tops add protection from sun, wind, and rain.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 Slingshot lineup

2025 Polaris Slingshot models S, SL, SLR, and R with options in a parking lot with drivers.
Polaris redesigned the front of the Slingshot with new style, finishes, and graphics that enhance its visual impact. With each step up in the lineup, additional front-end components were added. All models now have eight-inch speakers in the left and right side panels for more volume and better bass.

Related

The 2025 Polaris Slingshot has slightly boosted horsepower than the 2024 models, and a broader torque curve provides stronger acceleration. Slingshots are available with manual or automatic transmissions. According to Polaris, the AutoDrive transmission has been re-tuned for smoother driving. The manufacturer also claims technical updates to the suspension improve handling.

The Polaris Slingshot models for 2025 are the Slingshot S, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR, and the top-of-the-line Slingshot R, in increasing price order. All 2025 Slingshot models are scheduled to begin shipping to dealers in March.

Slingshot S

2025 Polaris Slingshot S parked in a garage direct frontal view.
The base model 2025 Polaris Slingshot S has many new standard features previously available as options or only with higher-priced models. The Technology Package 1 is a new standard grouping that includes Rockford Fosgate audio with a 2.7-inch display, a security package with a passive security system and rear storage locks, a rear center LED brake light, and a standard height clear windscreen.

The new Slingshot S front end has a clean new look with a textured front fascia. The simple front styling with the horizontal aperture reminds me of the late-1960s-era Lotus Elite. The ProStar 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine produces 180 hp and 128.7 ft-lb of torque.

Two 2025 Polaris Slingshot S models driving on a wide open road.The 2025 Polaris S starting price is $24,999 with a manual transmission and $26,849 with AutoDrive, available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black.

Slingshot SL

2025 Polaris Slingshot SL parked on the side of a street in front of an office building.
The Slingshot SL upgrades include a more prominent 7-inch display, Polaris RIDE COMMAND UI, a 200-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system, and premium finishes and graphics. The SL’s front end remains uncluttered with no extra structural components but adds graphics to the fascia.

2025 Polaris Slingshot SL with an optional color-matched top parked next to a river.
Courtesy of Polaris

The 2025 Polaris SL starting price is $28,299 with a manual transmission and $30,149 with AutoDrive, available in Liquid Lime and Jet Black.

Slingshot SLR

2025 Polaris Slingshot SLR driving by a river and bridge.
The Slingshot SLT bumps up performance to 204 horsepower and 159.8 ft-lb of torque. A larger 305mm rear wheel is also standard with the SLR, as are two-tone paint, full-body graphics, a sport interior, and extra exterior lighting. The front end adds painted wing-like design elements.

2025 Polaris Slingshot SLR driving by a river and bridge.
Courtesy of Polaris

The 2025 Polaris SLR starting price is $31,399 with a manual transmission and $33,249 with AutoDrive, available in Graphite Gloss and Royal Red.

Slingshot R

2025 Polaris Slingshot R parked in a garage direct frontal view.
If you opt for the top-of-the-line, the Slingshot R adds to the front design with a lower splitter and a Vented Sport Hood for an overall more aggressive look. The R also has machined wheels, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay support, and Brembo brakes.

2025 Polaris Slingshot R parked between buildings.
Courtesy of Polaris

The 2025 Polaris R starting price is $34,999 with a manual transmission and $37,149 with AutoDrive, available in Royal Red Crystal and Nightfall.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Amazon now sells new Hyundai vehicles in 48 U.S. cities
Buy new cars on Amazon
Amazon Autos

As much as we love all things auto, the one caveat in that list is the agonizingly uncomfortable process of trying to buy a new car at a dealership. The haggling, the doubletalk, the painfully awkward test drives, and let us not forget the inevitable "I need to go talk to my manager" speech.

This process has driven (no pun intended) us to seek out easier, less in-your-face, high-pressure ways to search out a new ride; our phone has become our immediate go-to for almost everything. And if you have looked for a new car in the last few years, odds are you have at least one automotive-related app on your phone. Whether it is Cars.com, Autotrader, CarGurus, eBay Motors, TrueCar, CarMax, or Carvana,

Read more
GM forms new company to create powertrains for potential Formula 1 race car
Ferrari has the first years covered, but then the GM/Cadillac F! team needs its own engines.
Mockup of potential GM Cadillac F1 car for 2026.

General Motors announced a new company established with TWG Motorsports to create new powertrains for the potential GM/Cadillac Formula 1 team that so far has only tentative approval to become the 11th team for the 2026 season.

The new company, GM Performance Power Units LLC, will be located in North Carolina, close to the GM Charlotte Technical Center.
Why GM announced the engine company now
The timing of this announcement might seem a bit odd since the GM/Cadillac F! team doesn't have final approval by the FIA and F1, but the nature of the potential approval dictates an early start.

Read more
Harley-Davidson opens the 2025 lineup with touring models and trikes
Two wheels or three wheels, these motorcycles designed for touring
2025 Harley Davidson Touring and Trike models.

We'll have to wait to see the full 2025 lineup, but Harley-Davidson has opened the showroom doors for six of its long-haulers. The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer revealed three Grand American Touring models and the 2025 versions of the Harley-Davidson Trike.

Harley-Davidson also announced three Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offerings on select models. Each special paint treatment includes a black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl background. The special treatments are Mystic Shift, Midnight Firestorm, and Whiskey Firestorm.

Read more