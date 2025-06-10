Bridgestone’s new touring tire comes with an 80,000 mile warranty

Since we started using a set of Firehawk Indy 500 tires a few months ago, Bridgestone has really impressed us with their dedication to quality and innovation in the tire scene. This week, they’ve introduced an exciting new addition—the Turanza EverDrive touring tire, and it’s backed by an incredible 80,000-mile warranty, which is their longest yet.

These tires are designed for sedans, CUVs, and minivans, and they come with some really new and useful technology. The next-generation rubber compound helps fight against uneven wear, so you can expect them to last you longer. Plus, they’ll give you a smooth and comfortable ride, perfect for all your daily adventures with or without the family.

Whether you’re cruising around town or heading out on a road trip, the Turanza EverDrive tires will keep you safe and make your driving experience enjoyable. You’ll love the great handling, reduced road noise, and even improved fuel efficiency, making each journey a breeze.

If you’re looking for a tire that suits sedans, crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), and minivans, the Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive is a fantastic choice! This tire gives you the confidence to tackle all kinds of driving conditions—whether it’s a rainy day, a sunny afternoon, or even a light snowfall. With Bridgestone’s innovative ENLITEN Technology, you can feel secure no matter where your journey takes you.

One of the standout features of the Turanza EverDrive is its advanced rubber compound, which helps prevent uneven wear, meaning you’ll enjoy a longer-lasting tire. The specially designed tread pattern reduces vibrations for a smooth ride, so you can relax and enjoy the journey. Plus, the multi-pitch tread design cuts down on road noise, letting you appreciate your favorite tunes or have a chat with your passengers without any distractions, at least from the car itself. Bridgestone makes no promises about loud and/or crying children.

When the weather gets tricky, this tire really shines. It’s equipped with full-depth 3D sipes and a high-edge density tread pattern that helps clear away water and slush, giving you better grip and control. In tests, the Turanza EverDrive showed a remarkable 24% better stopping distance on snow compared to other popular tires, and it outperformed competitors by 2% in wet conditions. You can count on it to keep you safe and secure when the roads get challenging.

Dale Harrigle, the Chief Engineer at Bridgestone Americas, sums it up nicely: “Our new Turanza EverDrive tire is all about long-lasting performance. We designed it to endure, and with an 80,000-mile warranty, drivers can expect a smooth ride each time they hit the road.”

With 36 different fitments available, the Turanza EverDrive fits a wide array of sedans, CUVs, and minivans with wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, in T, H, and V speed ratings. Some popular models that pair perfectly with these tires include the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda Civic, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai Palisade.

The Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tire is available now, ready to enhance your driving adventures and make your journeys more enjoyable. While we have not tried these out yet, if they perform to the level of the Indy 500 dry-weather rubber we have been steadily enjoying, then we have no doubt they will be an excellent tire for the price. This news story will be updated if and when we are able to give a first-hand review.