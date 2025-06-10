 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bridgestone’s new touring tire comes with an 80,000 mile warranty

Bridgestone Launches All-New Turanza EverDrive Touring Tire

By
bridgestones new touring tire comes with an 80000 mile warranty bridgestone turanza everdrive 12
Bridgestone

Since we started using a set of Firehawk Indy 500 tires a few months ago, Bridgestone has really impressed us with their dedication to quality and innovation in the tire scene. This week, they’ve introduced an exciting new addition—the Turanza EverDrive touring tire, and it’s backed by an incredible 80,000-mile warranty, which is their longest yet.

These tires are designed for sedans, CUVs, and minivans, and they come with some really new and useful technology. The next-generation rubber compound helps fight against uneven wear, so you can expect them to last you longer. Plus, they’ll give you a smooth and comfortable ride, perfect for all your daily adventures with or without the family.

Bridgestone

Whether you’re cruising around town or heading out on a road trip, the Turanza EverDrive tires will keep you safe and make your driving experience enjoyable. You’ll love the great handling, reduced road noise, and even improved fuel efficiency, making each journey a breeze.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a tire that suits sedans, crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), and minivans, the Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive is a fantastic choice! This tire gives you the confidence to tackle all kinds of driving conditions—whether it’s a rainy day, a sunny afternoon, or even a light snowfall. With Bridgestone’s innovative ENLITEN Technology, you can feel secure no matter where your journey takes you.

Bridgestone

One of the standout features of the Turanza EverDrive is its advanced rubber compound, which helps prevent uneven wear, meaning you’ll enjoy a longer-lasting tire. The specially designed tread pattern reduces vibrations for a smooth ride, so you can relax and enjoy the journey. Plus, the multi-pitch tread design cuts down on road noise, letting you appreciate your favorite tunes or have a chat with your passengers without any distractions, at least from the car itself. Bridgestone makes no promises about loud and/or crying children.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

When the weather gets tricky, this tire really shines. It’s equipped with full-depth 3D sipes and a high-edge density tread pattern that helps clear away water and slush, giving you better grip and control. In tests, the Turanza EverDrive showed a remarkable 24% better stopping distance on snow compared to other popular tires, and it outperformed competitors by 2% in wet conditions. You can count on it to keep you safe and secure when the roads get challenging.

Bridgestone

Dale Harrigle, the Chief Engineer at Bridgestone Americas, sums it up nicely: “Our new Turanza EverDrive tire is all about long-lasting performance. We designed it to endure, and with an 80,000-mile warranty, drivers can expect a smooth ride each time they hit the road.”

With 36 different fitments available, the Turanza EverDrive fits a wide array of sedans, CUVs, and minivans with wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, in T, H, and V speed ratings. Some popular models that pair perfectly with these tires include the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda Civic, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai Palisade.

Bridgestone

The Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tire is available now, ready to enhance your driving adventures and make your journeys more enjoyable. While we have not tried these out yet, if they perform to the level of the Indy 500 dry-weather rubber we have been steadily enjoying, then we have no doubt they will be an excellent tire for the price. This news story will be updated if and when we are able to give a first-hand review.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Ford recalls nearly 25,000 new Explorers due to faulty PCMs
2025 Ford Explorer recall
2025 Ford Explorer Platinum and 2025 Ford Explorer ST barked on stones by lakeside with moutains in the background.

Ford is recalling another 24,655 vehicles this week. This time, the units in question are of the 2025 Explorer due to a serious issue that could cause the SUV to lose power or fail to shift into park. This problem is all about the powertrain control module (PCM) software, which can randomly reset and lead to some frustrating and potentially dangerous issues for drivers.

A faulty park system can cause a car to roll away if it’s parked without the parking brake on. Beyond that, if the engine stalls while you’re driving, you can suddenly lose power. Both of these issues can increase the chances of an accident.

Read more
Car sharing platforms like Turo are changing how we rent cars, says a new study
Turo and other peer-to-peer platforms are changing how we borrow cars
acadia national park guide getting around

Peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms like Turo are seriously changing the way people in America look at owning a car. A recent survey by American Muscle gives us some cool insights into how folks view these services. A lot of people find car-sharing super convenient and a great way to save some cash. Plus, with so many vehicle options available, it's easy to pick something that fits their needs—whether it’s for a fun weekend trip, a road adventure with friends, or just running errands around town. This new approach is reshaping how we think about getting around and makes life a bit easier for everyone.

It makes total sense that some users feel uncertain about trusting the platform. Concerns about the condition of the cars are fairly common—no one wants to end up with a ride that can't be relied upon. Plus, it’s natural to have concerns about dealing with other people; trusting strangers can be tough. These feelings can definitely make people hesitant to jump in and fully use the service. It's important to recognize these concerns because they affect how much folks enjoy the experience.

Read more
Ford recalls more than 120,000 trucks and SUVs due to brake problems
Ford recalls due to brake issues

Following up on 2024, which saw it rank number two in the total number of vehicles recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is beginning the first quarter of 2025 on its way to another high mark year. This time around, three separate vehicles are being recalled, totalling 123,611 in all.
The Problem
Ford Motor Company is recalling some 2017-2018 F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. There’s a potential problem with the brake master cylinder that might let brake fluid leak into the brake booster. This can lead to reduced braking ability and a longer stopping distance, which increases the risk of an accident.
The Solution
If your vehicle is affected, you’ll need to take it to an authorized Ford dealer. They’ll replace the brake master cylinder for free. If the master cylinder is leaking, they will also replace the brake booster at no additional charge. You can expect to receive a notification letter regarding this on April 28, 2025. If you have any questions or need help before then, reach out to Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall reference number is 25S37, which expands on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall number 22V-150.
Additional Notes
If you need more info or want to report any safety issues, you can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1- 888-275-9171) or check out their website at www.safercar.gov.

The affected makes, models, and years of the vehicles involved in this particular recall are as follows:

Read more