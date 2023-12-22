 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2024 Polaris 3-wheeler model lineup features performance-inspired Slingshot Roush Edition

2024 Polaris Slingshot adds power to styling pizazz.

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Polaris Slingshot ROUSH Edition on a city street driving straight toward the viewer.
Polaris / Polaris

The Polaris 3-wheel Slingshot has always been a “Look-at-me” statement vehicle. It’s also a ton of fun to drive. The 2024 Slingshot model lineup maintains its attention-getting edge, adding to the funmobile’s livability and performance capabilities.

Polaris makes it easy to customize your Slingshot with a wide selection of accessories. Notable new Slingshot accessories include top and rear panel options for more excellent protection from the elements. Driving a Slingshot is an open-air experience. State laws vary, but some states classify the three-wheeler as a motorcycle and require that drivers and passengers wear helmets. Equipping your Slingshot with a top provides a modicum of protection from the baking sun and heavy rain. Add a back panel; you’ll also have less head and helmet buffeting from the wind.

Recommended Videos

The 2024 Slingshot Roush Edition brings upgraded performance to the platform with upgraded Brembo brakes, a race car-style steering wheel, and brand-specific styling elements.

Related

The five model variants of the 2024 Polaris Slingshot have starting prices that range from $21,999 for the Slingshot S with a manual transmission to $40,299 for the Slingshot Roush Edition with an automatic transmission. The model breakdown below outlines the primary differences, colorways, and starting prices for the 2024 Slingshot model.

2024 Polaris Slingshot S parted on pavement with a large lake in the background.
Polaris / Polaris

2024 Polaris Slingshot S

The base model for 2024 is the Slingshot S, starting at $21,999 with a 5-speed manual transmission and $23,849 with an AutoDrive automatic transmission. The S has a 178 horsepower Prostar 2.0 liter 4-cylinder fuel-injected engine. The S has ABS for its 298mm disc brakes, independent double-wishbone suspension, speed-sensitive power steering, and a full complement of LED vehicle lights.

The Slingshot S rides on 18-inch aluminum front wheels and a 20-inch rear wheel with Kenda SS-799 tires. Other standard features include electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, proximity key with keyless start, cruise control, two 12V DC outlets, and a single USB port. The standard steering wheel is rubberized with a molded leather texture. The Slingshot S is available in Moonlight White only.

The Slingshot S with Technology Package 1 starts at $24,849 with a manual shifter and $26,849 with the automatic. This upgrade is available in Moonlight White or Jet Black and adds a 50-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system.

Three 2024 Polaris Slingshot SL, one heavily accessorized coming over a bridge heading drectly toward the viewer.
Polaris / Polaris

2024 Polaris Slingshot SL

The Slingshot starts getting colorful with the SL model. Available in Ocean Gray, Volt Orange, Midnight Blue, and Miami Blue Pearl, the Slingshot SL starts at $28,149 with manual transmission and $$29,999 with automatic transmission. Upgrades from the Slingshot S with Technology Package 1 include a back-up camera, Ride Command 7-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth and USB phone connectivity, 200W Rockford Fosgate audio system, a center brake light, leather-wrapped steering wheel, passive security system, a clear wind defector, and 2 USB ports.

A single red 2024 Polaris Slingshot SLR in an empty parking lot in the middle of a city with large modern office buildings.
Polaris / Polaris

2024 Polaris Slingshot SLR

The 2024 Slingshot SLR has a more powerful 203-hp engine, starting at $31,149 with manual and $32,999 with automatic transmission. Additional upgrades from the Slingshot SL include a wider 305mm rear wheel and a two-tone paint scheme in Moonlight Shadow, Slingshot Red Pearl, or Seaglass Haze. The SLR also has LED front lower accent lights and a tinted wind deflector.

Two people carrying motorcycle helmets walking toward a 2024 Polaris Slingshot R on a paved path through a grassy area with a highway bridge in the background.
Polaris / Polaris

2024 Polaris Slingshot R

Available in Phantom Gray, Radar Blue Fade, Army Green Flash, Gold Rush, and Purple Lightning, the Slingshot R starts at $34,799 for manual and $36,949 for AutoDrive. The SLR model adds larger Brembo 4-piston brakes, Apple CarPlay, connected weather and traffic overlay services with navigation, a tri-tone paint scheme, styled aluminum roll hoops, a sport steering wheel, vented hood, and two-color interior LED accent lights.

A right front three-quarter view of a 2024 Polaris Slingshot ROUSH Edition with an accessory top traveling on a two-lane road with hills in the background.
Polaris / Polaris

2024 Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition

The top-spec 2024 Slingshot Roush Edition, available only with a unique Racetrack Red colorway, starts at $38,149  with the manual transmission and $40,299 with the automatic transmission. The Roush Edition’s Brembo brakes have exclusively slotted rotors (to help with brake cooling), a Slingshot Excursion Top, Spaco Pedal Covers, and a racing-style steering wheel. The seats, dash, and interior interior have particular color-matched design elements, including blacked-out badging.

Cockpit of a 2024 Polaris Slingshot ROUSH Edition.
Polaris / Polaris

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Study: People are giving up popular cars (like the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Civic) for EVs like the Tesla Model 3
This shows Toyota is really behind on selling EVs
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

While many people of a certain age were led to believe that the future is made up of flying DeLoreans, it turns out that we might not need a flux capacitor after all. As it turns out, the future is here, and it is powered by electricity. Unfortunately for many companies like Toyota, this new age wave of the future capsizes many of their gas-powered sales, making many executives exclaim, "Great Scott!"

Tesla owns four of the top ten spots for used EVs
According to a new study by CarMax, from February 2022 to February 2023, search volume for terms containing "electric" increased twofold. Beyond that, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in May 2022 found that 42% of Americans say they would be very or somewhat likely to seriously consider an electric vehicle for their next car. Unsurprisingly, the spike in interest in electric cars coincided with the jump in gas prices from $3.54 to $4.20 from February to March of 2022. Despite whatever changes the future has in store, it seems people still want to hold on to their hard-earned money.

Read more
Lucid takes aim at Tesla Model 3, Model Y with $50K EV plans
Lucid may have started with premium models, but going head-to-head with the Tesla Model Y was always the plan
Lucid Air Sapphire on the road

Outside of discussing dreams, if you aren't familiar with what 'Lucid' represents in the world, don't worry; you're not alone, and we're here to help. In short, Lucid is the new Tesla... sort of. Lucid is an electric car manufacturer founded in 2007 under the name Atieva in part by former Tesla Motors VP Bernard Tse. Beyond their co-founder, Lucid's CEO, Peter Rawlinson, is also a former Tesla employee who served as chief engineer of the Model S at Tesla. Almost a decade later, in 2016, Atieva was rebranded as Lucid Motors and announced its first car, the Lucid Air, was set for production to compete at the luxury level against top-tier and expensive models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and, of course, Tesla. But, Lucid's CEO recently interviewed with ABC News and announced that Lucid's newest project will target not only a much lower and affordable pricepoint but also the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.
Lucid wants to appeal to your heart, not just your pocket
It seems clear that electric cars are the wave of the future, with a myriad of benefits to not only the world but also to our health as well. But, to get the majority of drivers on board, electric cars will need to offer more. Clearly aware of this, in the interview with ABC News, Rawlinson spoke reverently of the lure electric cars possess, saying, "The feeling of the road, the feedback through the steering, the instantaneous torque - there is romance with an electric car." Beyond just an emotional appeal, the other issue is cost.

Until recently, playing in the air of pure electric, was a rich person's game. The cheapest offering from Lucid currently is the Air Pure, which starts at a lofty $82,400. Asked about the idea of building a more affordable all-electric car, Rawlingson replied, "That is exactly why I go to work. I am not here to build an expensive car that only rich people can afford." He went on to explain that the reason Lucid began their company selling high-priced people movers was because it was "the only way I could make the business work financially."

Read more
The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition debuts with more aggressive offroad upgrades
The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition: A new level of offroad performance
The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition parked on an offroad terrain.

If you want to master the offroad, you need more than just skills and the right gear. Of course, you need the right offroad truck with high ground clearance, wide off-road tires, underbody skid plates, and a four-wheel drive configuration. The GMC Canyon AT4X is one of the most capable off-road vehicles. It comes with a 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can deliver 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft of torque.

But the engine is far from the most impressive thing about the GMC Canyon AT4X. It has a ground clearance of up to 10.7 inches, and if you're in the most aggressive terrains, you can count on its front and rear electronic-locking differentials to improve traction. Another cool thing about the GMC Canyon AT4X is that it comes with waterproof cameras under the body so you can closely monitor the off-road terrain.

Read more