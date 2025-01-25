Indian Motorcycle launches new SportChief and PowerPlus models for 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents 2025 Indian Motorcycle Chief and Sport Chief lineup 2025 Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus lineup

Indian Motorcycle introduced two lines of new and refreshed models for 2025. The Indian Chief family now includes the Sport Chief performance cruiser variant. Indian announced new models, new tech, and a rich assembly of accessories for riders to personalize their bikes.

IMC also announced an expanded PowerPlus family that includes Chieftain and Roadmaster models with fork-mounted fairings and unique rider-assist technologies. Indian also launched Chieftain and Roadmaster models with a new, enhanced PowerPlus 112 engine that first powered the Indian Motorcyle factory race team and helped the team win the 2024 King of the Baggers championship.

Indian Motorcycle will begin shipping the full lineups of eight 2025 Indian Chiefs and ten 2025 PowerPlus models to dealers in February.

2025 Indian Motorcycle Chief and Sport Chief lineup

The Indian Chief lineup now includes the base Chief, Chief Bobber, Super Chief, and Sport Chief models. A Dark Horse variant with blacked-out trim and performance upgrades is available with the Chief, Chief Bobber, and Super Chief. The Sport Chief RT tops the lineup

Indian Chief, starting at $14,999



The Indian Chief is powered by an air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine that produces 108 ft-lbs of torque at 3200 rpm. The Chief has LED headlights and taillights, an analog multifunction display, ride modes, ABS, keyless ignition, and cruise control.

Indian Chief Dark Horse, starting at $18,499



The Chief Dark Horse variant has a blacked-out trim and boosts power with a Thunderstroke 116 that puts out 120 ft-lbs of torque at 2900 rpm. Standard features include a Ride Command Display with navigation and Bluetooth.

Indian Chief Bobber, starting at $17,499



The Chief Bobber bumps up the Chief’s styling with black wire wheels and a raised handlebar. It has a Thunderstroke 111 engine.

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, starting at $19,999



The Dark Horse variant of the Chief Bobber has a Thungerstroke 116 engine and the Ride Command digital display, which includes Navigation, Bluetooth, Bike Health, and more.

Indian Super Chief Limited, starting at $21,999



The Super Chief Limited is powered by a Thunderstroke 116, has the digital Ride Command system, a medium-height windshield, a passenger pilon, and leather panniers. This setup isn’t sufficient for long-distance touring, but it protects against the wind and allows you to bring some of your stuff. The Limited trim has a bright chrome exhaust and engine detailing.

Indian Super Chief Dark Horse, starting at $21,999



The only difference between the Super Chief Limited and Dark Horse trims is the detail color. The Limited uses bright chrome, while the Dark Horse has black chrome. The price is the same for both versions.

Indian Sport Chief, starting at $19,999



The Indian Sport Chief models are brand new. They sport a KYB inverted fork in the front, dual Fox Piggyback shocks in the rear, and Brembo brakes in both the front and rear. The Sport Chief also has a cast black front wheel and a small fork-mount quarter-fairing with a short windscreen. Both Sport Chief models use the Thunderstroke 116 engine.

Indian Sport Chief RT, starting at $22,499



The top of the Indian Chief lineup is the Sport Chief RT. The RT version adds lockable hard case panniers, a Two-Up High Bolster passenger seat, and India’s new PowerBand Audio Bluetooth speaker system.

2025 Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus lineup

Indian Motorcycle has expanded the use of liquid-cooled PowerPlus engines to Chieftain and Roadmaster models, both with fork-mounted fairings. Previously, the PowerPlus engine was only available in Challenger and Pursuit models with chassis-mounted fairings.

In addition, buyers who choose Dark House or Limited trim models can select the new, race-derived, high-revving PowerPlus 112 engine, which produces 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque. Dark Horse and Limited models also allow buyers to opt for the new PowerBand Audio system with four 100-watt speakers.

The PowerPlus bagger and touring platforms with the PowerPlus 112 ENGINE also include a new suite of Rider Assist features for 2025, including Bike Hold Control, Electronic Combined Brake System, Blind Spot Warning, Tailgate Warning, and Rear Collision Warning. The PowerPlus 112 with Rider Assist is a $3,000 upgrade, but it will help your bike’s performance, safety, and future relevance with newer tech.

The PowerPlus lineup includes baggers and touring models with standard windshields, fairings, and locking saddlebags. Both bike styles can be used for touring, but baggers are generally lighter and sleeker, making them more agile and easier to navigate through tight spaces or corners. The 2025 Indian baggers with standard equipment weigh 797 to 819 pounds, while the touring bikes weigh 897 to 901 pounds.

Touring bikes have lower fairing sections for more protection. They also have top cases and larger passenger seats and are likelier to have extra creature comforts such as audio systems, heated and cooled seats, and heated grips.

Chieftain PowerPlus, starting at $26,499



The Chieftain PlowerPlus is the entry-level bagger. This bike is a bagger with a fork-mounted fairing. The bike has a PowerPlus 108 engine, an inverted telescopic front fork, an adjustable monoshock rear suspension, and Brembo calipers on the dual-rotor front brakes. The brakes have individual controls with ABS. The Chieftain PowerPlus has a 7-inch display with glove-touch compatibility.

Chieftain PowerPlus Limited, starting at $27,499



Moving up to the Chieftain PowerPlus Limited with chrome exhaust and engine details includes turn-by-turn GPS navigation and Ride Command Connected Services apps suite. With the Limited, you can also upgrade to the more powerful PowerPlus 112 engine with the Rider Assist suite.

Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse, starting at $28,499



The Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse specs out like the Limited version but with the more trendy blacked-out treatment throughout.

Indian Challenger, starting at $26,499



The 2025 Indian Challenger bagger has the same starting price and features, except for one, as the Chieftain PowerPlus. The difference is that the Challenger has a chassis-mount fairing, which increases its weight by 9 pounds.

Indian Challenger Limited, starting at $27,499



Again, the Challenger Limited is identical to the Chieftain PowerPlus Limited, except for the slightly heavier chassis-mount fairing. With traditional chrome metal bits, the Limited trim adds GPS navigation and allows for upgrading to the PowerPlus 112 engine with Rider Assist features.

Indian Challenger Dark Horse, starting at $28,499



Ditto for the Challenger Dark Horse. As with the Chieftain PowerPlus line, all trim levels in the Challenger lineup match feature by feature except for the fairing style and trim color.

Roadmaster PowerPlus Limited, starting at $31,999



Indian does not offer base models of its PowerPlus touring bikes. The Roadmaster PowerPlus Limited includes GPS navigation and the potential for the PowerPlus 112 plus Rider Assist option. The Roadmaster bikes have a fork-mounted fairing. The Limited trim has chrome treatments with the same mechanicals as the Chieftain PowerPlus Limited and Challenger Limited.

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse, starting at $33,499



For a blacked-out PowerPlus touring bike with a fork-mounted fairing, choose the Roadmaster Powerplus Dark Horse.

Indian Pursuit Limited, starting at $31,999



The 2025 Pursuit is Indian’s top-of-the-line 2025 PowerPlus touring model, with its substantial chassis-mounted top fairing paired with color-matched lower fairings. The added power and torque of the PowerPlus 112 engine with the Rider Assist tech should probably be considered a must with this model, although you can stick with the PowerPlus 108. As with the other PowerPlus models, the Limited trim translated to chrome-plated exhaust, mechanicals, and accents.

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, starting at $33,499



Sitting at the peak of the 2025 PowerPlus lineup, the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse blacks out all the chrome bits from the Limited trim for a more contemporary look.

So, that’s the lot. If you are shopping for a bagger or touring bike and want to keep tight control of your budget, the PowerPlus 108 is a hearty liquid-cooled engine with plenty of power and torque for the respective riding classes.

If you’re likely to keep the bike for many years and have little breathing room in your budget, opting for the PowerPlus 112 with Rider Assist sounds like a smart move, especially if you plan long trips with one of the touring models. Even if you intend to sell or trade it in a few years, the money spent now for the power and safety upgrades will be reflected when you sell or trade it in.