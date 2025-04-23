Indian Motorcycle launches limited edition Challenger Elite and Pursuit Elite models

Table of Contents Table of Contents 2025 Indian Challenger Elite 2025 Indian Pursuit Elite

Indian Motorcycle introduced two limited-edition 2025 Elite Motorcycles that represent the heights of style and exclusivity. The Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite are individually numbered with unique finishes, top-level design details, the newest technologies, and top components. Both models are powered by Indian’s liquid-cooled PowerPlus 112 engine, rated at 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque.

2025 Indian Challenger Elite

Inspired by 1920 land-speed record holder Gene “Alabama Flash” Walker, the Challenger Elite has an image of Walker’s PowerPlus race on the console. The Challenger Elite has unique finishes and badging throughout the motorcycle.

The Challenger Elite elevates the performance bagger motorcycle to the highest level, featuring inverted performance forks and dual radial Brembo brakes. Other top-level components include LED lighting and three ride modes. The Challenger Elite also has an adjustable windshield, Headdress driver and Passenger floorboards, keyless ignition, and remote locking storage. An electronically adjustable rear preload suspension responds to settings in the standard Ride Command system.

Recommended Videos

The Elite models both feature PowerBand Audio systems and are equipped with complete driver assistance suites, including bike hold control, electronic combined braking, blind spot warning, tailgate warning, and rear collision warning.

Starting at $39,999 plus taxes and fees, the 2025 Indian Challenger Elite is limited to 350 bikes. The Challenger Elite is finished in White Crystal with Black Candy, Red Candy, and Gloss Black.

2025 Indian Pursuit Elite

The Pursuit Elite touring model shares all the high-end componentry and technologies of the Challenger Elite, with additional features including speakers, an electronically adjustable windshield, and heated seats and grips.

The Pursuit Elite and the Challenger Elite each have a seven-inch Ride Command display for connectivity, infotainment, and ride control. Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, GPS navigation, and a Bike Locator security system.

Indian Motorcycle will create only 250 Pursuit Elite motorcycles, starting at $44,999 plus taxes and fees. The Pursuit Elite will finish in Black Forest Candy with Black Candy, Gold, Titanium, and Gloss Black.