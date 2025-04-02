Cardo and Roland Sands Design collaborate on limited edition helmet communication unit

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why RSD partnered with Cardo PackTalk Pro RSD technical features

Powersports wireless communications company Cardo Systems and motorcycle design firm Roland Sands Design partnered to create a limited edition version of Cardo’s PackTalk Pro motorcycle helmet communication system. The PackTalk Pro RSD, which has the same advanced feature set as the PackTalk Pro, is finished in RSD’s black-and-gold colorway with RSD branding. The limited edition of 1,000 units includes a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity and an exclusive RSD carry bag.

Why RSD partnered with Cardo



Roland Sands, RSD’s founder and namesake, designed the Cardo limited edition. Sands cites the two companies’ shared focus on performance and style as reasons for the collaboration.

“Cardo has consistently set the standard for motorcycle communication technology, and our brands share a similar commitment to ultra-high performance and style. When the opportunity arose to create a limited edition together, we jumped at it,” Sands said.

PackTalk Pro RSD technical features

The Cardo Packtalk Pro is a premium motorcycle helmet communication system. The PackTalk Pro can establish mesh networks of up to 15 riders. Users also can connect to smartphones, GPS devices, and other Bluetooth-enabled instruments.

The unit attaches to the helmet exterior and is IP67 water and dust-resistant. It has a built-in FM radio and supports over-the-air updates (OTA) for new features and enhancements.

The PackTalk Pro’s headline technologies include enhanced audio with 45mm JBL speakers, auto on/off to preserve battery life when you’re not moving, and crash detection.

The crash detection unit uses an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to detect significant impacts. When the system senses a crash, it sends a text message alert to a pre-designated contact with your geolocation.

The Cardo PackTalk Pro RSD Limited Edition is available on the Cardo Systems website for $499.