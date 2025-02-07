The 25 best Valentine’s Day gifts: Make this year memorable

Table of Contents Table of Contents Adidas Lionel Messi Inter Miami Jersey Ooni Volt 12 Pizza Oven Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Shark Rocket DuoClean Corded Vacuum LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale Set Stamina X Adjustable Plyo Box Dell 27 Gaming Monitor LG OLED AI 4K Screen Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin Trade Coffee Subscription Beyonce RENAISSANCE Vinyl Record Zac's Salted Caramel Pretzels Fender Stratocaster Carl Friedrik The Carry On Koho Chocolates Explorer Blue Bon Bons Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace Robert Talbott The Stretch Jersey Dean Tee Sonos Roam 2 Wren Dry Bag Cooler Motor City Axe Exclusive Camp Axe Hatalkin AirTag Case Mastering The Art of French Cooking Creem Magazine Cardo PACKTALK EDGE

Chocolates are overdone, flowers can be basic, and getting a reservation at your favorite restaurant can be a chore. This Valentine's Day, wow your partner with a thoughtful gift instead. We've assembled some of our very favorite items, from excellent flavored gins to pizza makers, carry-on bags, fitness tools, and more.

The best Valentine's Day gifts gifts say "I adore you" in that they're not just from the heart, but innately interesting. They do everything from filling creative voids to sparking new inspiring ventures. That translates to a remarkable list made up of things like the best coffee beans or the best vinyl records (because they never go out of style). Of course, we've thrown some sweet treats in the mix as well. You'll see, the best Valentine's Day gifts speak to all the many different Valentine's out there.

Read on for the best Valentine's Day gifts of 2025.

Best for footy fans

Adidas Lionel Messi Inter Miami Jersey

Pros Stylish enough for non-soccer fans

Eye-catching color Cons Perhaps too much pink

In addition to have one of the best players in the world (Messi), Inter Miami also has one of the coolest crests and V-Day-approved kits to match. These pink jerseys are vibrant and demonstrate not just a love for sport, but fashion, too.

Adidas Lionel Messi Inter Miami Jersey Best for footy fans

Best for pizza lovers

Ooni Volt 12 Pizza Oven

Pros Simple setup

Indoor and outdoor use Cons Not the easiest to clean

Making pizza at home has become a lot easier as of late, with an influx of high-end makers like this one. We love it through and through, from the sleek design to the incredible heat involved. Time for parlor-quality pizza at your own place, and perhaps a few fun new recipes too.

Ooni Volt 12 Pizza Oven Best for pizza lovers More

Best for active folks

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Pros Amazing strength

Great for travel Cons A bit heavy

Recovery is a great and loving gift, especially for active people. This is easily one of our favorite massagers, packing tons of power in an easy-to-use and travel-friendly format. With five percussion speeds and 3 hours of battery life, the post-workout routine is about to get a lot more soothing.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Best for active folks More

Best for those with classic style

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes

Pros Classic style

A myriad of radiant color options Cons Not the most support

When it comes to classic sneakers, Adidas tends to run away with the victory. The Gazelle's are iconic, appealing to casual and sport folks alike, and all walks in between. Plus, you get some great color options (pink included).

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes Best for those with classic style

Best for dessert lovers

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Pros Allows you to make way more than ice cream

Fun to use Cons Requires some kitchen countertop space

This seven-in-one device sets your significant others up with all they need to make sweet treats at home. If you have a dessert lover in your life, treat them. But there's even broader appeal, as the appliance makes pro-level shakes and healthier sorbets, too.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Best for dessert lovers

Best for clean freaks

Shark Rocket DuoClean Corded Vacuum

Pros More reliable than cordless vacuums

Suction backward and forward Cons Dancing around the cord

Cordless vacuums are convenient but they've been known to let you down sooner rather than later. Go with a reliable model like this one from Shark. This one offers tremendous suction going forward and back, making it extra helpful for the clean freak in your life. It also handles hair like a champ, should there be pets in the picture.

Shark Rocket DuoClean Corded Vacuum Best for clean freaks

Best for builders

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale Set

Pros Fun for all ages

A great DIY gift Cons Not the most romantic

The best Valentine's Day gifts can transport you back in time. Take this LEGO set, which combines the childish wonder of assembling a set with the grown-up appeal of a harder build and the fact that you're making a super sweet motorcycle.

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale Set Best for builders More

Best for fitness fanatics

Stamina X Adjustable Plyo Box

Pros Highly adjustable

Tremendously durable Cons The workout guide could be better

Give the gift of great gym equipment with this adjustable plyo box. Fitness fanatics will love the four varying heights and nonslip surface of this durable tool. It's the ultimate assist in plyometric training and will help make some of those New Year's resolutions become realities. Oh, and it packs up easily when not in use.

Stamina X Adjustable Plyo Box Best for fitness fanatics More

Best for gamers

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor

Pros Incredible screen resolution

Nimble stand Cons Not the best contrast

Give gamers some love, too, this Valentine's Day. This screen is as immersive as they come, making that simulation feel like anything but. From lightning-fast action to incredible resolution, it makes game-playing a downright cinematic affair.

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor Best for gamers More

Best for sports fans

LG OLED AI 4K Screen

Pros Surprisingly good sound

Perfect for watching your faovorite team Cons Stand could be improved

A TV as one of the best Valentine's Day gifts? Absolutely. Just think of the romantic evenings at home this big-screen number will create, with movie theater-esque picture and sound that's ideal for diving into documentaries on the nights when you're solo and rom-coms when you're together. And if you both like the same team, all the better, as this model is built for the game.

LG OLED AI 4K Screen Best for sports fans

Best for cocktail lovers

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

Pros Incredible color and flavor for a gin

Spectacular in classic cocktails Cons No NA version (yet)

Pink drinks can be a little gimmicky but not when they're done right. We love this gin, made a pretty hue thanks to natural additions like rose petals and black carrot. It's a dazzling drink that mixes well and can be enjoyed neat, too. Empress calls it a floral homage to its hometown of Victoria, BC. That's a creative, and tasty, love letter.

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin Best for cocktail lovers

Best for coffee lovers

Trade Coffee Subscription

Pros Options from around the globe

Whole bean coffee roasted and delivered fresh Cons A tad expensive

Coffee lovers should be pampered. We can't think of a better gift than Trade, responsible for arguably the best coffee subscription out there. Trade has all the bases covered, from excellent farmers and responsibly grown beans to cool parts of the coffee map you've perhaps never thought of. Oh, and the results are absolutely delicious.

Trade Coffee Subscription Best for coffee lovers

Best for the cowboy or cowgirl

Beyonce RENAISSANCE Vinyl Record

Pros A grammy-award winning affair

So many amazing songs and collaborations Cons It'll keep you up way too late listen after listen

A bona fide album of the year in 2024 (and robbed at the AMAs), RENAISSANCE is yet another standout release from Beyonce. You don't have to love country to appreciate it, but if you do, you're going to be in love, as it features covers of the likes of Dolly Parton and twangy pop ballads that call for a proper 10-gallon hat.

Beyonce RENAISSANCE Vinyl Record Best for the cowboy or cowgirl More

Best for sweet snackers

Zac's Salted Caramel Pretzels

Pros The ultimate balance between sweet and savory

In fun chicken wing shapes Cons Not the healthiest

If there's a better salty and sweet treat on the market, we haven't tasted it. This one from BIPOC-owned Zac's Sweet Shop is a perfect 10 out of 10. Ideal texture, ideal flavor, and simply something you just can't cook up at home. Melt the sweet tooth in your life with this fantastic, slightly savory treat.

Zac's Salted Caramel Pretzels Best for sweet snackers

Best for the musically inclined

Fender Stratocaster

Pros Iconic guitar brand

Excellent hobby builder Cons Maybe not great for the neighbors

A real romantic move, gifting a classic guitar not only appeases the musically inclined, but sets the table for a slew of love songs written in your name. It's a hobby and passion, all in one, in Fender's signature gorgeous frame. The guitar even comes with a Fender Play trial, setting them up with helpful lessons to get the musical ball rolling.

Fender Stratocaster Best for the musically inclined More

Best for travelers

Carl Friedrik The Carry On

Pros Exceptional extra storage

Available in four color schemes Cons Scratches easily

Prepare for compliments with this carry-on, as it's as sexy as it is useful. The wheels are first class, the handle is deftly made, and the storage inside is deceptively ample and sectioned out well. This carry-on makes travel a breeze and can handle a week's worth of your supplies. Consider it an inspiring gift for the nomad in your life.

Carl Friedrik The Carry On Best for travelers

Best for chocolate fiends

Koho Chocolates Explorer Blue Bon Bons

Pros Amazing variety

Supporting a Hawaiian business Cons Not nearly enough

Who says V-Day has to be a pink thing? Go blue with these stellar bon bons from Hawaiian Chocolatier Koho. Yes, we said that thing about chocolates in the intro but these really are in a league of their own. One nibble and your significant other will see. They taste as beautiful as they look, presented in a signature box and featuring four flavors: liliko'i caramel, Hawaiian sea salt caramel, macadamia praline, and Kona coffee caramel. That's some island love.

Koho Chocolates Explorer Blue Bon Bons Best for chocolate fiends

Best for the on-trend partner

Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace

Pros Chic as can be

Very much on trend and wears well Cons Can catch on facial hair

This Valentine's Day, up your jewelry-giving game. Both chic and trendy, this necklace offers beautiful interlocking curbs and can be personalized with additional charms and trinkets. Great for both sexes, and even those who don't think they want jewelry, it's great intro to the dazzle a little strand of neck gold or silver can bring.

Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace Best for the on-trend partner

Best for T-shirt lovers

Robert Talbott The Stretch Jersey Dean Tee

Pros Ideal fit

Stretchy in the right way Cons Thread can catch and compromise shirt

This might be the best tee we've had the pleasure of donning. Just the right amount stretchy, with a great overall fit and perfect sleeves, there's nothing not to like. The color options are unique and the gold logo at the base adds a sweet accent. It comes with a slightly pre-washed look, making it look like the favorite tee you've had for years (even though you just got it).

Robert Talbott The Stretch Jersey Dean Tee Best for T-shirt lovers

Best for the audio lover

Sonos Roam 2

Pros Robust sound, perhaps the best in the business

Dust and waterproof Cons App can occasionally be choppy

Sonos comes through again, this time with a smaller, more portable speaker that sounds as big and immersive as its siblings. This one will bring better music and podcasts to your significant other's outings, whether that's the office, on a camping adventure, or just chilling in the backyard. Dustproof, waterproof, and set up with 10 hours of play on a full charge, the Roam 2 even comes in V-Day-approved sunset (a brighter-than-pink color that symbolizes your love).

Sonos Roam 2 Best for the audio lover More

Best for the backcountry explorer

Wren Dry Bag Cooler

Pros Travels well

Super compact Cons Limited color options

Nurture that need to get out and about with this excellent dry bag cooler. To love your partner's hobbies is to love them fully, and this bag will come in handy for many backcountry adventures ahead. Keep those beverages and perishables secure, whether you're on a river raft, SUPing a wave at sea, or just in rainy conditions.

Wren Dry Bag Cooler Best for the backcountry explorer

Best for the mountain person

Motor City Axe Exclusive Camp Axe

Pros Limited edition

Worthy of a spot on the wall Cons Not quite strong enough for all splitting tasks

Whether your partner loves a rugged outing or just needs a better blade at home, this is a fantastic gift. Limited-edition and all kinds of attractive, the hand-painted axe deserves a spot hanging on the wall. Great for chores, splitting wood, and just plain bringing some woodsy vibes into your home, it's an all-around winner.

Motor City Axe Exclusive Camp Axe Best for the mountain person

Best for those with all the stuff

Hatalkin AirTag Case

Pros Adds some flair to your tags

Protects your tags Cons Makes the tags bigger

Keeping track of stuff is a wonderful thing and that's where AirTags come into play. But you don't have to wield 'em around as-is. Instead, dress them up with these smart cases. You get the pop of colorways as well as a protective layering to keep the trackers safe. Your loved one will adore never having to waste time searching for baggage, keys, etc.

Hatalkin AirTag Case Best for those with all the stuff

Best for the chef

Mastering The Art of French Cooking

Pros Approachable

Comprehensive Cons Could use more imagery

Well within the canon of best cookbooks ever, this classic from Julia Child can turn the regular chef into a an expert one. It takes the intimidation out of French cooking, breaking it down in digestible and fun-to-read morsels that appeal to all. Consider it a gift for you both, as better meals are almost surely guaranteed.

Mastering The Art of French Cooking Best for the chef

For the rock n' roll fan

Creem Magazine

Pros Coffee table friendly

Tangible great reads about your favorite bands Cons They might be more into it than you

The Midwest's answer to Rolling Stone, Creem is focused on all things rock. It's been around since the '70s and continues to be an excellent source for excellent new bands and inspiring music photography. It's a great periodical to have on the coffee table and so full of rich content that a single issue offers a good read for weeks. Long live print.

Creem Magazine For the rock n' roll fan

For the motorcycle enthusiast

Cardo PACKTALK EDGE

Pros Connects with up to 15 riders on group rides

High waterproof rating Cons Range is only 1 mile

If you and your partner are fans of the open road, always ready for an impromptu motorcycle trip on a clear day, this is the choice for you. The Cardo PACKTALK EDGE can connect up to 15 riders (or just that special someone). It easily attaches to your helmet via its magnetic Air Mount, making setup simple. Features include sound by JBL audio system, an IP67 waterproof rating, and natural voice operation. It's got a range of up to 1 mile and a three-year warranty.

Cardo PACKTALK EDGE For the motorcycle enthusiast More

There you have it. Choose from the above list and you'll more than impress your favorite person this Valentine's Day. And feel free to gift yourself while you're at it.