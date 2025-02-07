The 25 best Valentine’s Day gifts: Make this year memorable

Chocolates are overdone, flowers can be basic, and getting a reservation at your favorite restaurant can be a chore. This Valentine's Day, wow your partner with a thoughtful gift instead. We've assembled some of our very favorite items, from excellent flavored gins to pizza makers, carry-on bags, fitness tools, and more.
The best Valentine's Day gifts gifts say "I adore you" in that they're not just from the heart, but innately interesting. They do everything from filling creative voids to sparking new inspiring ventures. That translates to a remarkable list made up of things like the best coffee beans or the best vinyl records (because they never go out of style). Of course, we've thrown some sweet treats in the mix as well. You'll see, the best Valentine's Day gifts speak to all the many different Valentine's out there.
Read on for the best Valentine's Day gifts of 2025.
Best for footy fans
Adidas Lionel Messi Inter Miami Jersey
- Stylish enough for non-soccer fans
- Eye-catching color
- Perhaps too much pink
In addition to have one of the best players in the world (Messi), Inter Miami also has one of the coolest crests and V-Day-approved kits to match. These pink jerseys are vibrant and demonstrate not just a love for sport, but fashion, too.
Best for pizza lovers
Ooni Volt 12 Pizza Oven
- Simple setup
- Indoor and outdoor use
- Not the easiest to clean
Making pizza at home has become a lot easier as of late, with an influx of high-end makers like this one. We love it through and through, from the sleek design to the incredible heat involved. Time for parlor-quality pizza at your own place, and perhaps a few fun new recipes too.
Best for active folks
Hyperice Hypervolt 2
- Amazing strength
- Great for travel
- A bit heavy
Recovery is a great and loving gift, especially for active people. This is easily one of our favorite massagers, packing tons of power in an easy-to-use and travel-friendly format. With five percussion speeds and 3 hours of battery life, the post-workout routine is about to get a lot more soothing.
Best for those with classic style
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes
- Classic style
- A myriad of radiant color options
- Not the most support
When it comes to classic sneakers, Adidas tends to run away with the victory. The Gazelle's are iconic, appealing to casual and sport folks alike, and all walks in between. Plus, you get some great color options (pink included).
Best for dessert lovers
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
- Allows you to make way more than ice cream
- Fun to use
- Requires some kitchen countertop space
This seven-in-one device sets your significant others up with all they need to make sweet treats at home. If you have a dessert lover in your life, treat them. But there's even broader appeal, as the appliance makes pro-level shakes and healthier sorbets, too.
Best for clean freaks
Shark Rocket DuoClean Corded Vacuum
- More reliable than cordless vacuums
- Suction backward and forward
- Dancing around the cord
Cordless vacuums are convenient but they've been known to let you down sooner rather than later. Go with a reliable model like this one from Shark. This one offers tremendous suction going forward and back, making it extra helpful for the clean freak in your life. It also handles hair like a champ, should there be pets in the picture.
Best for builders
LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale Set
- Fun for all ages
- A great DIY gift
- Not the most romantic
The best Valentine's Day gifts can transport you back in time. Take this LEGO set, which combines the childish wonder of assembling a set with the grown-up appeal of a harder build and the fact that you're making a super sweet motorcycle.
Best for fitness fanatics
Stamina X Adjustable Plyo Box
- Highly adjustable
- Tremendously durable
- The workout guide could be better
Give the gift of great gym equipment with this adjustable plyo box. Fitness fanatics will love the four varying heights and nonslip surface of this durable tool. It's the ultimate assist in plyometric training and will help make some of those New Year's resolutions become realities. Oh, and it packs up easily when not in use.
Best for gamers
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor
- Incredible screen resolution
- Nimble stand
- Not the best contrast
Give gamers some love, too, this Valentine's Day. This screen is as immersive as they come, making that simulation feel like anything but. From lightning-fast action to incredible resolution, it makes game-playing a downright cinematic affair.
Best for sports fans
LG OLED AI 4K Screen
- Surprisingly good sound
- Perfect for watching your faovorite team
- Stand could be improved
A TV as one of the best Valentine's Day gifts? Absolutely. Just think of the romantic evenings at home this big-screen number will create, with movie theater-esque picture and sound that's ideal for diving into documentaries on the nights when you're solo and rom-coms when you're together. And if you both like the same team, all the better, as this model is built for the game.
Best for cocktail lovers
Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
- Incredible color and flavor for a gin
- Spectacular in classic cocktails
- No NA version (yet)
Pink drinks can be a little gimmicky but not when they're done right. We love this gin, made a pretty hue thanks to natural additions like rose petals and black carrot. It's a dazzling drink that mixes well and can be enjoyed neat, too. Empress calls it a floral homage to its hometown of Victoria, BC. That's a creative, and tasty, love letter.
Best for coffee lovers
Trade Coffee Subscription
- Options from around the globe
- Whole bean coffee roasted and delivered fresh
- A tad expensive
Coffee lovers should be pampered. We can't think of a better gift than Trade, responsible for arguably the best coffee subscription out there. Trade has all the bases covered, from excellent farmers and responsibly grown beans to cool parts of the coffee map you've perhaps never thought of. Oh, and the results are absolutely delicious.
Best for the cowboy or cowgirl
Beyonce RENAISSANCE Vinyl Record
- A grammy-award winning affair
- So many amazing songs and collaborations
- It'll keep you up way too late listen after listen
A bona fide album of the year in 2024 (and robbed at the AMAs), RENAISSANCE is yet another standout release from Beyonce. You don't have to love country to appreciate it, but if you do, you're going to be in love, as it features covers of the likes of Dolly Parton and twangy pop ballads that call for a proper 10-gallon hat.
Best for sweet snackers
Zac's Salted Caramel Pretzels
- The ultimate balance between sweet and savory
- In fun chicken wing shapes
- Not the healthiest
If there's a better salty and sweet treat on the market, we haven't tasted it. This one from BIPOC-owned Zac's Sweet Shop is a perfect 10 out of 10. Ideal texture, ideal flavor, and simply something you just can't cook up at home. Melt the sweet tooth in your life with this fantastic, slightly savory treat.
Best for the musically inclined
Fender Stratocaster
- Iconic guitar brand
- Excellent hobby builder
- Maybe not great for the neighbors
A real romantic move, gifting a classic guitar not only appeases the musically inclined, but sets the table for a slew of love songs written in your name. It's a hobby and passion, all in one, in Fender's signature gorgeous frame. The guitar even comes with a Fender Play trial, setting them up with helpful lessons to get the musical ball rolling.
Best for travelers
Carl Friedrik The Carry On
- Exceptional extra storage
- Available in four color schemes
- Scratches easily
Prepare for compliments with this carry-on, as it's as sexy as it is useful. The wheels are first class, the handle is deftly made, and the storage inside is deceptively ample and sectioned out well. This carry-on makes travel a breeze and can handle a week's worth of your supplies. Consider it an inspiring gift for the nomad in your life.
Best for chocolate fiends
Koho Chocolates Explorer Blue Bon Bons
- Amazing variety
- Supporting a Hawaiian business
- Not nearly enough
Who says V-Day has to be a pink thing? Go blue with these stellar bon bons from Hawaiian Chocolatier Koho. Yes, we said that thing about chocolates in the intro but these really are in a league of their own. One nibble and your significant other will see. They taste as beautiful as they look, presented in a signature box and featuring four flavors: liliko'i caramel, Hawaiian sea salt caramel, macadamia praline, and Kona coffee caramel. That's some island love.
Best for the on-trend partner
Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace
- Chic as can be
- Very much on trend and wears well
- Can catch on facial hair
This Valentine's Day, up your jewelry-giving game. Both chic and trendy, this necklace offers beautiful interlocking curbs and can be personalized with additional charms and trinkets. Great for both sexes, and even those who don't think they want jewelry, it's great intro to the dazzle a little strand of neck gold or silver can bring.
Best for T-shirt lovers
Robert Talbott The Stretch Jersey Dean Tee
- Ideal fit
- Stretchy in the right way
- Thread can catch and compromise shirt
This might be the best tee we've had the pleasure of donning. Just the right amount stretchy, with a great overall fit and perfect sleeves, there's nothing not to like. The color options are unique and the gold logo at the base adds a sweet accent. It comes with a slightly pre-washed look, making it look like the favorite tee you've had for years (even though you just got it).
Best for the audio lover
Sonos Roam 2
- Robust sound, perhaps the best in the business
- Dust and waterproof
- App can occasionally be choppy
Sonos comes through again, this time with a smaller, more portable speaker that sounds as big and immersive as its siblings. This one will bring better music and podcasts to your significant other's outings, whether that's the office, on a camping adventure, or just chilling in the backyard. Dustproof, waterproof, and set up with 10 hours of play on a full charge, the Roam 2 even comes in V-Day-approved sunset (a brighter-than-pink color that symbolizes your love).
Best for the backcountry explorer
Wren Dry Bag Cooler
- Travels well
- Super compact
- Limited color options
Nurture that need to get out and about with this excellent dry bag cooler. To love your partner's hobbies is to love them fully, and this bag will come in handy for many backcountry adventures ahead. Keep those beverages and perishables secure, whether you're on a river raft, SUPing a wave at sea, or just in rainy conditions.
Best for the mountain person
Motor City Axe Exclusive Camp Axe
- Limited edition
- Worthy of a spot on the wall
- Not quite strong enough for all splitting tasks
Whether your partner loves a rugged outing or just needs a better blade at home, this is a fantastic gift. Limited-edition and all kinds of attractive, the hand-painted axe deserves a spot hanging on the wall. Great for chores, splitting wood, and just plain bringing some woodsy vibes into your home, it's an all-around winner.
Best for those with all the stuff
Hatalkin AirTag Case
- Adds some flair to your tags
- Protects your tags
- Makes the tags bigger
Keeping track of stuff is a wonderful thing and that's where AirTags come into play. But you don't have to wield 'em around as-is. Instead, dress them up with these smart cases. You get the pop of colorways as well as a protective layering to keep the trackers safe. Your loved one will adore never having to waste time searching for baggage, keys, etc.
Best for the chef
Mastering The Art of French Cooking
- Approachable
- Comprehensive
- Could use more imagery
Well within the canon of best cookbooks ever, this classic from Julia Child can turn the regular chef into a an expert one. It takes the intimidation out of French cooking, breaking it down in digestible and fun-to-read morsels that appeal to all. Consider it a gift for you both, as better meals are almost surely guaranteed.
For the rock n' roll fan
Creem Magazine
- Coffee table friendly
- Tangible great reads about your favorite bands
- They might be more into it than you
The Midwest's answer to Rolling Stone, Creem is focused on all things rock. It's been around since the '70s and continues to be an excellent source for excellent new bands and inspiring music photography. It's a great periodical to have on the coffee table and so full of rich content that a single issue offers a good read for weeks. Long live print.
For the motorcycle enthusiast
Cardo PACKTALK EDGE
- Connects with up to 15 riders on group rides
- High waterproof rating
- Range is only 1 mile
If you and your partner are fans of the open road, always ready for an impromptu motorcycle trip on a clear day, this is the choice for you. The Cardo PACKTALK EDGE can connect up to 15 riders (or just that special someone). It easily attaches to your helmet via its magnetic Air Mount, making setup simple. Features include sound by JBL audio system, an IP67 waterproof rating, and natural voice operation. It's got a range of up to 1 mile and a three-year warranty.
There you have it. Choose from the above list and you'll more than impress your favorite person this Valentine's Day. And feel free to gift yourself while you're at it.