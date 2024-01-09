The 7 best Canada Goose jackets for men in 2024

Responsible for many of the best men’s jackets as well as the best waterproof jackets, Canada Goose is a name you can rely on. A premium brand, each coat from the company is quite the investment financially but it’s one that will reap many rewards promising a great fit, plenty of warmth, and a style that everyone will be impressed by.

When spending so much, you want to make sure you’re buying the right jacket for your needs. That’s why we’ve picked out the best Canada Goose jackets for men below. We’ve considered plenty of different scenarios so there’s something for every occasion here. Take a look below at what we’ve highlighted so you can soon find the perfect jacket for you.

The best Canada Goose jackets for men

Buy the if you want iconic style and comfort.

if you want iconic style and comfort. Buy the if you want a slim-fitting parka.

if you want a slim-fitting parka. Buy the if you desire a modern look and fur hood trim.

if you desire a modern look and fur hood trim. Buy the for the ultimate warm fit.

for the ultimate warm fit. Buy the if you want something for every season.

if you want something for every season. Buy the for a lightweight fit.

for a lightweight fit. Buy the if you want great mobility and durability.

Wyndham Parka Black Label

Best for iconic style

Pros Cons Slim-fit yet warm Not the ultimate in warmth Heavy duty two-way zipper Soft ribbed knit cuffs

Considered to be one of Canada Goose’s most beloved of styles, the Wyndham Parka has all the features you could need from a snug jacket. It has a slimline fit so it looks good while keeping you warm. It has streamlined hood details and elevated trims. There’s also a heavy-duty two-way zipper along with soft ribbed knit cuffs so you can block cold air out at every opportunity.

An adjustable and removable down-filled hood adds to the snugness while there’s a removable zipper guard so you can change out the hood trim if you prefer. A chin guard also protects you from the elements along with the storm flap, while there are seven pockets in all including four exterior ones and three interior ones for added security.

Specifications Pockets Seven Material 83% polyester 17% cotton Hood Yes

Wyndham Parka Heritage

Best for a slim fit

Pros Cons Great slim fit Not as eye catching as some Removable hood Soft ribbed knit cuffs

The Wyndham Parka Heritage offers a sleek slim fit that will look great in the wilderness as well as in the city. It has a fur ruff with a shaping wire for handling harsh winds while you can always opt to remove the down-filled hood. There’s also a chin guard lined with tricot fabric for added softness and warmth.

Recessed rib-knit cuffs enhance your comfort while keeping the cold away, while there’s a robust two-way zipper for keeping the elements out. Four exterior pockets including double-stacked fleece-lined hand warmer pockets are convenient, while there are two interior pockets including a security pocket with zipper closure.

Specifications Pockets Six Material 83% polyester 17% cotton Hood Yes

Langford Parka Heritage

Best for a modern look

Pros Cons Stylish clean lines Oversized for some purposes Plenty of leg protection

If you want more of your body to stay warm, you need the Langford Parka Heritage. It goes longer than other parkas so that your legs are protected as well as your torso. It has a storm flap over the center front zipper to keep you toasty, all while looking clean and stylish.

A two-way adjustable down-filled hood adds to the flexibility as well as the removable fur ruff. There’s also a chin guard along with webbing grab strap at the back. An interior drawcord means you can pull in your waist for a more stylish fit, while there are velcro closures over the two-way zipper to keep those lines super clean. Fleece-lined hand warmer pockets complete the toasty and comfy design.

Specifications Pockets Six Material 83% polyester 17% cotton Hood Yes

Expedition Parka

Best for ultimate warmth

Pros Cons Ideal for extreme conditions Oversized for some Plenty of pockets Overkill for many

Developed for scientists working in Antarctica, the Expedition Parka is made to cope with extremely low temperatures. If it can handle such extremes, it can definitely handle any situation you’re considering wearing it for. It looks great too with all the features you would expect from Canada Goose like an adjustable down-filled hood, removable zipper guard, and a chin guard too.

As with other Canada Goose jackets, it also has an interior drawcord so you can pull the waist in for a more snug and stylish fit. During use, a nylon elasticized snow skirt provides more protection. It also has a sleek interior hanging lining with backpack straps so you can easily carry the jacket hands-free over your shoulders. A plentiful supply of pockets rounds off the practical and incredibly warm jacket’s features.

Specifications Pockets Nine Material 83% polyester 17% cotton Hood Yes

Lawrence Puffer

Best for every season

Pros Cons Suitable throughout the year Could be warmer Water-repellant fabric

Designed to be a reliable puffer jacket for all year round use, the Lawrence Puffer might not be suited for extreme weather conditions but it’s more than good enough for most regular scenarios. It’s made from recycled Enduraluxe, a water-repellent fabric that is soft to the touch yet durable and capable of handling downpours. It has a quilted body along with an adjustable down-filled hood and a longer back hem. With a mid thigh length design, it’ll keep most of you warm and protected.

There’s also a two-way front zipper along with sueded tricot chin guard for softness and comfort, as well as recessed rib knit cuffs and piping on the sleeve hem. A reflective double stripe grab strap on the back helps with visibility while there are interior backpack straps. Five pockets should suit most needs.

Specifications Pockets Five Material 100% recycled nylon Hood Yes

Everett Puffer

Best for a lightweight fit

Pros Cons Very lightweight Not the warmest Stylish design

The Everett Puffer is a super stylish jacket that sacrifices a little warmth for a more flexible approach that suits cold city life over going off the beaten path. It’s incredibly lightweight while looking good thanks to its all-black trims package. It has backpack straps and a D-ring for attaching gloves and other essentials. Its pocket openings and cuff edges are reinforced with Cordura fabric for improved durability while its rib-knit cuffs help keep you warm too.

Five pockets in all should suit most needs with the two exterior pockets being fleece lined and offering zipper closures. Inside are two mesh drop-in pockets along with a security pocket, all ensuring the Everett Puffer is highly versatile.

Specifications Pockets Five Material 100% recycled nylon Hood No

Borden Bomber Heritage

Best for great mobility

Pros Cons Durable design Not very long Classic fit

Inspired by pilots, the Borden Bomber jacket is a durable, warm yet stylish jacket. It’s perfect for everyday wear with a regular fit that is high-hip length. That means it won’t keep the bottom half of you warm but it looks good for it. It has stretch ribbed knit cuffs to help keep the heat in while there’s also an adjustable down-filled tunnel hood for warmth too.

Articulated sleeves and underarm gussets improve the fit and extend motion while there’s a grab strap on the back for convenience. Five pockets in all prove useful although one is ‘just’ a pen pocket and there’s only one interior pocket — a security pocket.

Specifications Pockets Five Material 83% polyester 17% cotton Hood Yes

How we chose these Canada Goose jackets for men

Canada Goose sells dozens of different jackets which makes it tricky to know where to start. At heart, we’ve only highlighted some of the many jackets around but these are generally considered some of the best. To learn more about how we picked out our favorites and the best Canada Goose jackets, check out our overview below.

Evaluating the design

Canada Goose jackets encompass many different designs. We took a look at the various styles available, checking out the pros and cons of a big parka compared to a long jacket, bomber jacket or similar. You need to think about how and when you plan on wearing your jacket. If you want something that keeps you warm on your commute but still looks good in the office, you probably want something with a slim fit or lightweight build rather than one that can handle the most extreme of conditions.

Pricing is everything

No jacket at Canada Goose is cheap but there are some big price differences. Some jackets may cost under $1,000 while others are $1,500. It’s important to think about your budget but also to plan ahead. Spending more now could prove useful if you buy yourself a jacket that will last you many years. Don’t scrimp as whatever you’re buying is a considerably pricey investment. But if you’re looking for something a little more inexpensive, then there are plenty of Canada Goose alternatives out there.

How warm do you need to be?

Canada Goose jackets vary in warmth with a scale telling you what to expect. All are warm but some are made with extreme weather conditions in mind. These are likely to be best for those with very specific needs but it’s worth thinking about what kind of temperatures you’ll be handling on a daily basis. We’ve included a variety of different jackets for every scenario.

Editors' Recommendations