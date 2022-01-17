The Best Jason Bateman Movies You Have to Watch

Those who know Jason Bateman best likely know him as a TV actor. Between his comedic work on Arrested Development and his more dramatic turn on Netflix hits Ozark, Bateman has spent decades proving that he’s one of the most versatile actors on the small screen. There’s plenty to admire in his small-screen work, but Bateman has also cultivated an excellent career in movies, even as he’s become one of TV’s biggest and brightest stars.
Bateman definitely specializes in a certain type of guy. He often plays normal, fairly conservative people who are appalled or surprised by the actions of the stronger personalities around him. What makes him great, though, is that Bateman can twist that energy in a million different ways. He can use it in the service of quiet dramas, or in the craziest of comedies. Bateman definitely has a very particular energy, but what makes these roles his best are the ways he uses that energy to his advantage.
Game Night (2018)
The Gift (2015)
Juno (2007)
Hancock (2008)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Up in the Air (2009)
Zootopia (2016)
Bad Words (2013)
This Is Where I Leave You (2014)
The Change-Up (2011)
Editors' Recommendations
- These Are the 10 Best Brad Pitt Movies, Ranked
- The Best Music Podcasts to Spin in 2022
- The 10 Best Social Justice Movies to Stream Right Now
- The 15 Best Music Movies of All Time to Watch Right Now
- The Best Christmas TV Episodes of All Time